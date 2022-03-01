Postgame Report: Morant erupts with 52 points in Grizzlies victory over Spurs

Leaders

scored a franchise-record and career-high 52 points, reaching double-digit scoring in all four quarters. Morant shot 22-of-30 from the field, setting a new team record for field goals made, and made all four of his 3-point attempts. Morant had set the Grizzlies’ previous regular season scoring record in the team’s previous game on Saturday at Chicago. Morant’s 98 points over the last two games established a new club record for any two-game span (previous: Pau Gasol, 77 points from March 26-28, 2006). Key Run of the Night Ja Morant scored 10 of the Grizzlies’ final 11 points as part of a 14-6 run over the final 5:33 of the game.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonino Spurs 118-105 at FedExForum in Ja Morant’s second consecutive franchise record-setting performance.

Morant followed up a career-high 46-point night in Chicago on Saturday with the first 50-point game in franchise history. Morant scored a career-high 52 points, reaching double-digit scoring in all four quarters. The All-Star guard shot 22-of-30 from the field, setting a new team record for field goals made, and made all four of his 3-point attempts. Morant’s 98 points over the last two games established a new club record for any two-game span (previous: Pau Gasol, 77 points).

De’Anthony Melton led the supporting cast with 15 points and six rebounds while Tyus Jones scored 13 points with three rebounds. Steven Adams grabbed 14 rebounds to go with five assists and three blocks. Kyle Anderson added nine points and nine rebounds with six assists of the bench.

Lonnie Walker IV led the Spurs with 22 points and three assists on 9-for-18 shooting off the bench. Dejounte Murray scored 21 points with eight assists and three rebounds.

The Grizzlies held off the hot-shooting Spurs in the second when Morant took over in the final five minutes, scoring 10 of the Grizzlies’ final 11 points in a 14-6 run to notch his first career 50-point game. The Grizzlies got out to an 11-point first quarter lead after a 23-8 run while shooting 74% from the field, a new season-high mark for first quarter field goal percentage.

The Grizzlies took a 10-point lead into the locker room at halftime behind a Morant’s 15 points in the second quarter, capped off by a baseline-to-baseline lob from Steven Adams that landed into the hands of Morant, who only needed 0.4 seconds to sink a mid-air buzzer beater from 19 feet. Morant finished the first half with 29 points on 12-for-16 shooting from the field and 4-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc.

Next Game

The Grizzlies travel to Boston to face the Celtics on Thursday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.

Team Notables

The Grizzlies have won five consecutive games in the overall series with the Spurs, including all three matchups this season. The five-game winning streak represents Memphis’ longest ever over San Antonio. Memphis has scored exactly 118 points in all three games against San Antonio this season.

The Grizzlies outscored the Spurs 66-46 in points in the paint. Memphis entered tonight’s game leading the NBA in paint points per game (57.2). Ja Morant, the NBA’s leading paint point scorer (16.8) scored a career-high and franchise-record 34 paint points.

The Grizzlies scored 42 points in the first quarter on 73.9% shooting, tying their highest-scoring single quarter of the season.

Memphis is on pace to win the Southwest Division for the first time in franchise history. The Grizzlies entered tonight leading the second-place Dallas Mavericks by 5.5 games.

San Antonio concluded its eight-game Rodeo road trip with a 4-4 record.

Player Notables

