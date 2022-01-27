Postgame Report: Morant, Grizzlies grind out 118-110 win over Spurs

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Ja Morant’s fourth 40-point game of the season and fourth consecutive game with over 30 points Key Run of the Night In the first quarter as the Grizzlies ripped off a 26-9 run, taking a 34-25 lead after 12 minutes.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies finished their four-game road trip with a 118-110 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center Wednesday night.

The Grizzlies scrapped their way to a win behind Ja Morant’s fourth 40-point game of the season and fourth consecutive game with over 30 points. Morant finished with 41 points on 28 shots with eight assists and five rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. totaled 22 points with nine rebounds and tied his season high with six blocks. Jackson Jr. has 39 blocks in his last 10 games, a franchise record in a 10-game span. Desmond Bane added 20 points, three rebounds and three assists in his return from health and safety protocols.

Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 20 points and four rebounds off the bench while Dejounte Murray notched a triple-double with 16 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Keldon Johnson had 18 points and three rebounds with two steals.

Morant scored 11 points in the third quarter as the Grizzlies attempted to pull away, but the Spurs had an answer for every run, trimming the lead to 112-110 with 1:39 remaining. Memphis used aggressive offense from Morant and multiple last-minute defensive stops to pull off a quick 6-0 run in the final 1:21 to seal the victory. The Grizzlies improved to 33-17 while San Antonio fell to 18-31.

Bane notched 11 points in the first quarter as the Grizzlies ripped off a 26-9 run, taking a 34-25 lead after 12 minutes. The Spurs’ trimmed the deficit to just three points, 61-58, at the half. Morant lead Memphis at the break with 15 points and four assists.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to FedExForum to face the Utah Jazz on Friday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.