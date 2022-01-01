Postgame Report: Morant scores 30, Grizzlies set franchise record for December wins in 118-105 victory over Spurs

On matching the Spur’s pace: I would say, rather than us matching their pace, I give the Spurs a lot of credit. We knew coming into the game that they were the fastest pace team in the league. Protecting the paint was going to be a huge key. I thought we did a very good job of that. We want to play fast. We want to play under our control. It was one of those games where we were trying to get our pace going. Both teams were back and forth in the first half. They come out with a little spurt in the third quarter. We just kept trying to dig ourselves out of that mud. Credit our guys. Both teams played at a really high pace. I thought our defense activity- I know we talk about that all the time- we made an adjustment in the third with our coverages, and our guys did a phenomenal job executing it. Created turnovers, missed shots, kind of changed the rhythm that the Spurs had. They were pretty comfortable getting to the mid-range. A number of their guys were shooting from the 3-point line. I just changed the rhythm. I thought we did a really good job, as much as they were switching on defense. Getting the ball side-to-side, multiple guys cutting, random actions, random pick-and-rolls. Just got cleaner looks. Luckily, we just had that juice there. Really competitive game. We were able to break it open there a little bit in the third- held them to 18 points. Credit our guys. We talk about this all the time. Sometimes you need that halftime or second time surge, and we had it tonight. Taylor Jenkins

On changing the flow of game in third quarter: I’m trying to remember the sequence there. We basically started switching a lot of their actions. They were a little too comfortable. Our presence on the ball, our guys did exactly what we talked about. In the first half, the Spurs were having success against it and the start of the third. So, we just switched to try to keep bodies on bodies as much as possible. That forced them to play a little bit more one-on-one and play into crowds, and our shifts were there. We had great activity around the rim. I thought our base did a phenomenal job- 11 blocks. BC (Brandon Clarke) coming into the game with his amazing verticality. Steven (Adams) with his presence in there. Jaren (Jackson Jr.) and his presence. Even Santi (Aldama) on a couple of possessions. I thought that kind of changed the game for us. Got our defense flowing a little bit more- little bit more life. We talked about it at halftime how we wanted to attack them on the offensive end. Once we had the energy defensively, it fueled us with our execution on offense. Taylor Jenkins

On recent third quarters since December: I can’t really pinpoint exactly why it turned a corner there in December- especially as it relates to the second half. I just give our guys a lot of credit. How locked in they are to start the game. We just read the game. It doesn’t always go your way or as you hope it goes in the first half, but our guys have always done a great job making the necessary adjustments. Whether that’s actually changing things or (saying), ‘Hey, we’ve just got to play better than what we’re trying to execute on offense or defense.’ It’s just a credit to them. Just continue to stay the course. Understand that halftime is a great time to reset. Whether you have a lead, or you’re playing from behind, or you’re playing well. Our guys have just really shown a great ability in that second half to make the winning plays and find that extra surge. Whether that’s defensively or offensively to build leads or come from behind. Just really impressed. I think our guys are putting in a lot of great work trying to put those full 48 minutes together. Taylor Jenkins

On Brandon Clarke and Tyus Jones: Those guys have been huge on this recent stretch because our rotations are constantly changing. Keeping multiple handlers out there. Tyus not often playing alongside Ja (Morant)- I think it’s actually created some great things for us. I love what he’s doing, this is Tyus I’m talking about, defensively. He’s guarding on ball, he’s guarding shooters off ball. He’s accepting the challenge and responsibility there. To have another dynamic ball-handler out there to create offense for us out there. Ja on the ball, Ja off the ball. Tyus on the ball, Tyus off the ball. Him shooting confidently from the outside. It’s been a huge spark. Then, with BC having some time off, he put a lot of work in. Trying to have that rhythm as soon as he steps back on the floor- I think he came back on the west coast trip. He’s just giving us so much energy. Defensively, the versatility he has, his activity around the rim. Just the pop he’s playing with in the offense where we just want to emphasis to ‘Keep playing, keep playing,’ while you just need body movement and ball movement. He’s a great example of a guy that’s constantly in motion, moving, threatening the rim, threatening the mid-range. I hit him with a, ‘The spark you’re playing with is giving us a huge boost.’ Taylor Jenkins

On playing with an edge against his brother, Tre Jones: No, just playing, just hooping. But yeah, it felt like old times - for real - just playing matched up with him. Obviously, last year we played against each other, but not for (actual) rotational minutes or anything like that. So, this was the first - kind of - meaningful minutes that we’ve played against each other. It was it was cool. It definitely added a little bit of fuel to the fire. But no, it was just playing for real. You get wrapped up in the game. Just both of us (are) competitive, but yeah, it was definitely a good night. I got the I got the final say. Tyus Jones

On if they had any family in the building: Yeah, we actually didn't have any family at the game. Just with how cold it is and the COVID numbers. My wife and son stayed home, which was extremely tough for them, obviously. And then we planned on having a bunch of family come down, but just with how the numbers are and how crazy it’s spreading, just trying to be as safe as possible. We decided not to have anybody come to the game, so that was tough. Obviously, this game means a lot to our family. Tyus Jones

On playing in the backcourt with Ja Morant: We just - you know - we enjoy playing basketball the right way. We feed off one another. Both of us are unselfish. He wants to see me do well. I want to see him do well. When we're out there together - it's funny - we're both telling the other one like, you bring it up. We're both trying to set the other one up to score be successful. He makes my job easy. I try to make his job easy. And then defensively, it just depends on their personnel. We just communicate, we talk. A lot of times we're switching, cross matching. He might drive, I might have to take his guy in transition and vice-versa. But we just communicate a lot. You know, we got a good relationship. We’ve got a good chemistry out there on the court. So yeah, we’ve just got to play off that. Tyus Jones

On his play since returning from injury: Obviously, I felt like I was in a really good place prior to having that little injury. So, I've just been trying to find that rhythm that I had. I felt that I kind of got that back tonight. I just felt comfortable on the court again, that just kind-of happens. After being out two weeks, it might take until game three or four to find that again. So, I felt fine on the court again tonight, and I felt BC again. Brandon Clarke

On dealing with some many revolving lineup combinations because of COVID: Oh, yeah. I mean, this is a weird year obviously. Lots of guys injured, lots of guys out because of COVID. So you know, any game you're going to probably have to play more. I might have to play the four more the, the five more based off who's out. We’ve got (De’Anthony Melton) out, Dillon (Brooks) out, so other guys are going to have to play more right now. So, that’s just pretty much being ready to go. I've worked on this stuff my whole life, really. It's just trusting all of my work and just going out there and playing. Brandon Clarke