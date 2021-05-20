Postgame Report: Grizzlies outduel Spurs 100-96, earn chance to play for No. 8 seed

On his message to the team after the win: Just an unbelievable effort tonight. I’m really proud of a lot of guys, especially our starters. I thought (Dillon Brooks) was phenomenal defensively. Obviously he had a huge run offensively for us to keep the game close. I think that was in the fourth quarter. (Jonas Valančiūnas) was unbelievable with 23 (points) and 23 (rebounds), multiple blocked shots. (DeMar) DeRozan attacking downhill, other guys attacking downhill, just his presence in the paint was phenomenal. (Kyle Anderson) with a big shot late, (Desmond Bane) big shots late, Ja (Morant) big shots and a big free throw there to pretty much seal it. I told the guys, we talked about our habits all season, the last couple of weeks emphasizing that, especially the last couple of days. I thought we were really really good for more of the game than not. Our habits were there. Our discipline was there. Obviously, we’re always going to be competing. And then most of all, especially after having that great first quarter, and then the Spurs going on that huge run in that second quarter, we kept staying together. We knew it was a long game, never waivered. I say it all the time, there are different ways to win ball games, you can give up the lead in the fourth quarter. The energy, our fans were unbelievable. We gave up the lead and they just gave us new life. Our guys just kept staying the course, staying together, great positive attitude throughout, understood what we had to do to make winning plays, especially in that late part of that fourth quarter. I’m just really proud of the effort. Taylor Jenkins

On the team’s resilience: You’ve just got to keep competing. That’s the number one thing we talk about, resiliency comes from that if you start from that mentality. We’ve been in these moments all season. Obviously it gets more heightened and magnified in a game like this, playoff basketball, and our guys, hopefully there will just be enough of that experience and understanding that when you do take a punch like that, how are you going to respond? We keep playing the same way aggressively offensively. We’re getting good looks. We’re missing, but let’s just make sure that we’re dialing it mentally that, hey we can’t let up on the defensive end. So, we were able to regroup and maintain a lead there going into that halftime. A low scoring affair in that third quarter back and forth, but we continued to get better. I thought our mental toughness really showed in that second half, definitely in that fourth quarter after giving up the lead. But, it’s a credit to our group. They know it’s a 48-minute game. There’s ebbs and flows, ups and downs. We talk about that: no highs, no lows, and you’ve got to find different ways to win. Big-time plays there in that fourth quarter defensively and offensively from a lot of our guys, especially our starting group. So, hopefully we can build on this and keep kind of moving forward. Taylor Jenkins

On the physicality of the game: I think both teams were physical. Obviously we didn’t have the ball moving the assist totals. We tried to use pick-and-rolls to kind of loosen them up. We had a lot of great looks. At times it didn’t fall. We had great pace there during that first quarter, I think we had nine assists, and then the game just kind of grinds out. This time of year everyone says it, right? Playoff basketballs starts slowing down. There was a physicality that both teams played with, and I’m just glad our guys were able to fight through that stuff. Some of the downhill attacks we had late in the game against physicality to relieve their pressure, some ball screens, I give the Spurs a lot of credit. Dejounte Murray on the ball, their athletic wings, (Jakob Poeltl) in the ball screens up and back in protecting the pain, there was just high level activity, high level physicality both ways. I’m just really proud of our guys to just find enough plays to overcome, and then obviously our defensive activity was phenomenal. Tons of pick-and-rolls with DeRozan, our closeouts and aggression. They’ve got aggressive drivers just guarding one-on-one and showing crowds and trying to keep them away from the rim where they’re pretty lethal in the paint. So overall I thought just the activity and physicality. This is great exposure for our guys, and moving forward you’ve got to have that in the back of your mind. That’s the level we’ve got to get to. Taylor Jenkins

On what this win means: That was huge. Fourth quarter, they made a little run, pretty much all second half, they were just playing hard. Credit to them, they’re well-coached. They were definitely going to make a run at some point, but we withstood it. Threw a punch back and that’s what led to the end of the game. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On Dillon Brooks’ timely energy: He’s just playing downhill, he’s playing aggressive. He knows what spots he wants to get to. He works on his game so much, so he knows exactly where he wants to shoot the ball from and he just gets to those spots and elevates. When he’s in attack mode, it’s hard to stop him, especially going downhill, especially getting to his midrange. That brings him energy. And on the defensive end, he’s pretty much like the best wing defender in the league. So you see it. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On how far the team’s focus on small defensive keys can carry them: Oh, it’s going to take us very far. We definitely want to be on the same page and communicate with each other. That was good, we did that tonight. JV (Jonas Valanciunas) was very active. He had a lot of blocked shots. We were rotating the right way. Knowing which guys we want to take away and which guys we can kind of leave (alone) at times. It’s just locking in on personnel and all that. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On getting a taste of the crowd’s playoff energy with a “Growl Towel” atmosphere: I mean, it was amazing. There’s really nothing like it, especially early on. You feel that energy from the crowd. You see the towels out, kind of reminds you of the old days. It was just very surreal. You can’t really put it into words. I was just so happy to seeing everybody. We’re getting closer and closer to everybody being there. The fans know what time it is. They’re loud, they’re with us. They’re really our real sixth man. So it was great. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On whether things clicked better tonight than they had recently during the regular season: I mean, we were just locked it. I’m not surprised. We’re all very talented, we know what we can bring to the table. I guess everybody was just clicking at the right time. I’m glad, because it’s a big game. So we were just locked in. We were ready to go. And I’m fortunate (to have been involved in it). Jaren Jackson Jr.

On the journey from last year’s play-in game (when he got hurt) up to this point: This is what I play for. The whole reason I came back is because of play-in games like this. I’m just thankful to be out there, really. It definitely was a long year before (tonight). And not being able to play in the last game previous year was definitely hard to watch. I’m just glad to be out there helping the guys, playing in these meaningful games, games that matter. It was great. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On what allowed the team to be defensively impactful tonight: We were just talking really loud, making sure everybody knew where everybody was. Back line was definitely very loud, calling out screens. We were disciplined, showing our hands. We weren’t trying to foul. Even the fouls they did call, we really weren’t gambling too much, sometimes it just happens. We were all connected, on the same page. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On playing against Gorgui Dieng, who was with Memphis earlier this year: I mean, you know, (Gorgui Dieng) my guy. Big part of our group this year. Seeing him against us is kind of funny. He got a couple buckets, I know he was feeling himself a little bit. I wasn’t thinking too much about it, I really wasn’t too swayed. There’s too much going on for me to get wrapped in that. But in general, that’s our guy, man. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On winning the game: It feels good, but we are not in the playoffs yet. Just have to turn the page. Ja Morant

On the fans: Their energy tonight was incredible. It fueled us early in the game. It helped us make a run of our own after the Spurs went on a huge run to get back into the game. We just feed off their energy. Their energy tonight was incredible. We are thankful for them. We were happy to get a win for them on our home floor and for them to be there to watch. Ja Morant

On Dillion Brooks and Jonas Valančiūnas: Those two guys were big time for us tonight. A lot of credit to everybody on our team. We all got it done. For JV I think he had 23 (points) and 23 (rebounds). He really kept them off the boards. They are a really good rebounding team and he demanded the paint for us tonight. DB, speaking of his defense, I think tonight gave him another case to be on the all-defensive team with his defense on (DeMar) DeRozan who is a tough cover. He is a talented player and an all-star. DB got it done on both ends of the floor for us tonight. Especially in the fourth quarter with that run he went on. Ja Morant

On being a potential spoiler for the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors: Our plan is to pack for a three-game road trip. No matter who we are facing out of those two, our goal is to go out and win. Whoever the matchup is, we have to lock in tonight. We are going to watch them play each other tonight and study the film and then just be ready to go when we find out who we play. Ja Morant

On what to take away from tonight: Just not letting teams go on a big of a run like the Spurs did tonight. We have to find a way to lock in and stop that run early with a run of our own and keep the game not close basically. We got up to like 21 (points) and then it was down to two (point lead). Then, they actually took the lead late. We just have to find a way to have the same energy from the start of the game to the finish. Ja Morant