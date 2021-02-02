Postgame Report: Grizzlies win seven in a row and move to 6-1 on the road with win over the Spurs 133 – 102

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night For the first time in franchise history, the Grizzlies move to 6-1 on the road and 9-6 for the season.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies won their second consecutive away game vs. the San Antonio Spurs with a 133-102 win on Monday night inside AT&T Center. Tonight, was the Grizzlies’ largest margin of victory against the Spurs in a row.

Memphis got off to a slow start offensively, while the Spurs came out to a take a quick 10-3 with (9:13) left in the game, with LaMarcus Aldridge leading the way with eight points in the quarter. Memphis would go on a 12-2 run to take a 15-12 lead with (6:58) left in the first. Both teams would end the quarter trading buckets and the Grizzlies would lead 33-31 at the end of the first. The Spurs and Grizzlies each had five 3-pointers.

The Spurs started the second quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 35-32 lead over the Grizzlies with (11:12) left in the second. Both teams continued to trade baskets, but the Grizzlies started to pull away after a Kyle Anderson dunk to give Memphis their largest lead of the game, 49-47 with (5:56) remaining in the first half. The Grizzlies lead would balloon to double digits to finish the quarter and led the Spurs 69-53. The Grizzlies’ 69 first half points are the most points ever in any half against the Spurs. Memphis scored 36 points in the second quarter and Tyus Jones also had five assists. The Grizzlies shot 58.3 percent from the field for the first half.

The Grizzlies continued to build their lead after halftime, going on a 11-3 run to take a 22-point lead over the Spurs, 84-62 with (7:16) remaining. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs’ attempted comeback scoring 11 points in the third quarter and contributed to San Antonio’s 19-6 run to bring them within 11, 88-77 with (3:05) remaining. The Grizzlies held on to a 13-point lead over the Spurs, 96-83, at the end of the third quarter. The Grizzlies would remain in control the entire fourth quarter, outscoring the Spurs 37-19. Memphis would finish the game shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3-point range.

Gorgui Dieng led the Grizzlies in scoring off the bench with 19 points (3-of-3 from 3-point range) and nine rebounds. Brandon Clarke had 18 points (7-of-10 FG) and six rebounds. De’Anthony Melton and Anderson both finished with 17 points. Ja Morant scored points 13 and eight assists and moved to 17th on the Grizzlies All-Time Assists list with 542 passing Brevin Knight and Damon Stoudamire. Rookies Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman added 10 points and Tillman also had nine rebounds. Jones contributed 11 points and a career-high 14 assists off the bench. All 10 Grizzlies players scored and a franchise-record nine players scored in double figures. Dillon Brooks finished the game with 13 points. Memphis reached a new season-high in blocks with nine. For the first time in franchise history, the Grizzlies move to 6-1 on the road and 9-6 for the season.

Johnson led with Spurs with 25 points and 10 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan contributed 14 points, five rebounds and six assists. Aldridge finished the game with 12 points. The only other Spurs player to finish in double digits was Patty Mills off the bench with 11 points. The Grizzlies held San Antonio to 41.6 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from three. The Spurs fall to 11-10.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will travel tomorrow to Indianapolis to face the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 7:00 p.m. inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

Gorgui Dieng led the Grizzlies in scoring off the bench with 19 points (3-of-3 from 3-point range) and nine rebounds.

led the Grizzlies in scoring off the bench with 19 points (3-of-3 from 3-point range) and nine rebounds. Brandon Clarke had 18 points (7-of-10 FG) and six rebounds. De’Anthony Melton and Anderson both finished with 17 points.

had 18 points (7-of-10 FG) and six rebounds. De’Anthony Melton and Anderson both finished with 17 points. Ja Morant scored points 13 and eight assists and moved to 17th on the Grizzlies All-Time Assists list with 542 passing Brevin Knight and Damon Stoudamire.

scored points 13 and eight assists and moved to 17th on the Grizzlies All-Time Assists list with 542 passing Brevin Knight and Damon Stoudamire. Rookies Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman added 10 points and Tillman also had nine rebounds.

and added 10 points and Tillman also had nine rebounds. Tyus Jones contributed 11 points and a career-high 14 assists off the bench.

contributed 11 points and a career-high 14 assists off the bench. Dillon Brooks finished the game with 13 points.