Postgame Report: Grizzlies extend win streak to six games with win over the Spurs 129 – 112

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies finished the first half shooting 50.0 from 3-point range and 60.5 from the field. Key Run of the Night After both teams went back and forth to start, the Grizzlies went on a 14-4 run to take a 14-9 lead over San Antonio.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies won their first of two-consecutive away games vs. the San Antonio Spurs scoring a season-high in points with a 129-112 win on Saturday night inside AT&T Center.

Both the Grizzlies and Spurs found their rhythm from the start of the first quarter and scored on four consecutive trips to the basket. Brandon Clarke scored the first five points for Memphis. After both teams went back and forth to start, the Grizzlies went on a 14-4 run to take a 14-9 lead over San Antonio. LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 10 points in the first quarter, and with his second 3-pointer of the quarter brought the Spurs back to tie the game 20-20 with (5:14) left to play. Memphis ended the quarter on a 10-2 run and lead the Spurs 35-27 to finish the first. During the first quarter, the Grizzlies shot above 60 percent from both the field and three.

The Spurs fought back in the first few minutes of the second quarter, coming within two points, 38-36 with 9:25 remaining in the first half. The Grizzlies went on a 15-6 run with (1:28) left in the second quarter, extending to a 61-50 lead. Despite eight second quarter turnovers, the Grizzlies led the Spurs 64-56 to end the half. The Grizzlies finished the first half shooting 50.0 from 3-point range and 60.5 from the field. De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson led the Grizzlies with 11 points each.

The two teams traded buckets to start the third quarter, but with Ja Morant leading the way with eight points in under two minutes, the Grizzlies went on a 19-7 run, extending their lead to 87-69. The Spurs fought back with a 13-5 run of their own, thanks to three consecutive 3-pointers, to pull within 10 points, 92-82, with (3:13) left in the third. After a 36-point quarter, Memphis led the Spurs 100-90.

Defense was the story to start the fourth quarter. San Antonio would pull within five points with (5:02) remaining in the game, but the Grizzlies would then go on their own run with back-to-back 3-pointers, extending their lead 15 with (2:25) left in the contest. Memphis would finish the game shooting 56.0 percent from the field and 48.6 from 3-point range.

Melton led all scorers with a new season-high of 20 points off the bench. Morant finished with a double-double with 19 points and 11 assists, while passing Blue Edwards for 19th on the Grizzlies All Time assists list with 528. Anderson finished with 16 points, shooting 2-of-2 from 3-point range. Gorgui Dieng and Desmond Bane both scored 15 points off the bench and Bane shot 3-for-3 from the 3-point line. The Grizzlies bench scored 60 points and every Grizzlies player that played in tonight’s match up scored. In addition to having 30 or more assists in four out the last five gives with 34 tonight, the Grizzlies also made a new season high in 3-pointers with 17. For the first time in franchise history, Memphis moves to 5-1 on the road and 8-6 for the season.

The Spurs finished the game with seven players in double figures. Derrick White led the Spurs off the bench with 18 points. Dejounte Murray finished the game with 15 points and seven assists. Aldridge finished with 14 points and two rebounds. The Grizzlies held DeMar DeRozan to only five points. Spurs fall to 11-9.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will once again face the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Feb. 1, at 7:30 p.m. inside AT&T Center. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

De'Anthony Melton led all scorers with a new season-high of 20 points off the bench

