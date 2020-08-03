Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Spurs in final seconds; return to the court tomorrow night vs. New Orleans

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies were unable to finish off a late comeback as they fell to the San Antonio Spurs 108-106 in the final seconds inside Visa Athletic Center Sunday night.

The Grizzlies and Spurs traded buckets early on, but San Antonio was able to connect on 5-of-10 three-point attempts to lift them to a 31-25 lead after the first period. Jonas Valanciunas put together a strong first half with 11 points and seven rebounds to pace the Grizzlies early on. Memphis was slowed by poor three point shooting, as they only connected on 3-of-16 (18.8 percent) attempts in the first half. San Antonio controlled the first two quarters on the glass with eight second-chance points, compared to none for Memphis. The Spurs used nine first-half points from both Rudy Gay and Dejounte Murray to take a 59-54 lead into the halftime break.

The Spurs were able to extend their lead to as many as 11 points in the third quarter before settling for an 85-76 lead heading into the fourth. After trading field goals for the first three quarters, the first run from either team would come early in the fourth quarter, when San Antonio capped off a 14-6 run to tie their largest lead of the night. With 9:21 remaining in the game, Lonnie Walker IV connected on a mid-range jumper to make it 91-80. However, the Grizzlies would not go away quietly, as Jaren Jackson Jr. connected on a three-pointer with 10.6 seconds remaining in the game to even the score at 106-106. The Spurs were able to draw a shooting-foul on the next possession, sending DeMar DeRozan to the free-throw line, where he put the Spurs up two points with 1.0 second on the clock. Jaren Jackson Jr. heaved a desperation shot as time expired, but he couldn’t connect, sealing a 108-106 victory for San Antonio.

The Grizzlies were unable to overcome their struggles from behind the arc, where they shot 23.3 percent (7-of-30) from three-point range. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with a game-high 25 points, nine assists and nine rebounds in 37 minutes. Jackson Jr. added 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3P), three rebounds and two steals. Dillon Brooks totaled 16 points, three assists and two rebounds. Grayson Allen led the Grizzlies bench with 15 points, three rebounds and two assists. This marked the Grizzlies second-straight loss, dropping them to 32-35 on the season with six seeding games remaining.

Murray posted a double-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and three assists to lead San Antonio. Derrick White totaled 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds. DeMar DeRozan finished with 14 points (including eight in the fourth quarter) on 5-of-10 shooting. DeRozan tied for the team-high with seven assists, along with White. Rudy Gay scored 12 points to go with seven rebounds and one assist off the bench for the Spurs, as San Antonio moved to 29-36 on the season and 2-0 in seeding games.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to the court tomorrow, Aug. 3, at 5:30 p.m. CT as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans inside HP Field House in Orlando, FL. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

