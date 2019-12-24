Postgame Report: Spurs explode for 145 points as Grizzlies fall on their home floor

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Spurs’ 145 points marked the most points ever scored against the Grizzlies (previous: 141, Dec. 30, 2017 at Golden State). The Spurs shot 67.4 percent from the field, the best shooting percentage in a single game in the NBA this season (previous: .633 by Philadelphia on Dec. 7, 2019 vs. Cleveland). This also marked the highest shooting percentage vs. the Grizzlies in franchise history (previous: .658 by Charlotte on Dec. 19, 2008). Key Run of the Night San Antonio’s 10-0 run in the first quarter gave the Spurs a 13-point lead (25-12) with 5:40 left in the first period. The Spurs scored another eight unanswered later in the quarter to go up 44-25 with 1:38 left in the opening frame.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the San Antonio Spurs 145-115 in what marked a historic night on the offensive end for the visitors inside FedExForum Monday night. The Spurs started strong out of the gate and their offense would never slow down, as San Antonio put an end to end Memphis’ home winning streak of three-games.

San Antonio exploded on a 23-9 run early in the first quarter before they would eventually take a commanding 46-31 lead after one quarter of play. The Spurs’ offense was sparked by LaMarcus Aldridge, who tallied 22 of his 40 points in the first quarter alone. San Antonio’s 46 first quarter points marked the most the Grizzlies have allowed in a single quarter in franchise history. The Grizzlies were able to hang around following a 16-4 run to trim the Spurs’ lead to 57-53 with 5:28 remaining until halftime. The Grizzlies were unable to slow the Spurs’ offense down long as San Antonio extended their lead to 72-61 at the halftime break.

The Grizzlies attempted to make a late charge as Jaren Jackson Jr. connected on a layup to make it an 11-point game at 122-111 with 5:47 remaining in the game. However, the Grizzlies were not able to string enough baskets together down the stretch, as the Spurs responded with a 23-4 run over the next 4:56 of play. The Spurs 145 points on the night marked the most points the Grizzlies have allowed in a single game in franchise history (previous: 141, 12/30/17 at GSW). The Spurs also finished the night shooting 67.4 percent from the floor, marking the best shooting percentage in a single game in the NBA this season (previous: 63.3, PHI on 12/7) and the highest shooting percentage vs. the Grizzlies in franchise history. While knocking down 15-of-37 three-pointers, the Grizzlies were able to extend their franchise-record streak of at-least 10 three-pointers to 10 games. However, it was not enough to keep up with San Antonio as Memphis dropped to 11-20 on the season.

The Grizzlies were led by Jaren Jackson Jr., who tallied 22 points, two rebounds and two assists while knocking down six three-pointers on the night. Jackson has now knocked down multiple three pointers in 12 of the last 13 games. Jonas Valanciunas collected a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds on 8-of-13 shooting. This marked Valanciunas’ team-leading 16th double-double of the season. Ja Morant tallied 19 points, four assists and three rebounds while shooting 7-of-14 from the floor and Dillon Brooks chipped in 14 points, two rebounds and two assists.

San Antonio was led by Aldridge, who tallied a game-high 40 points, nine rebounds and five assists on the night. Aldridge was 17-of-25 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from three. Aldridge fell two points shy of Tim Duncan’s record for points for a Spurs player against Memphis, with 42 points. DeMar DeRozan grabbed a double-double with 26 points, 10 assists and three rebounds. Trey Lyles chipped in 17 points and eight rebounds while shooting 7-of-9 from the floor, as the Spurs improved to 12-17 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will hit the road for two games, beginning with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, December 26 at 7 p.m. Fans can also watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On the game: Credit to the Spurs. I mean, they played unbelievable tonight. Didn't start the game like we needed to, but our guys threw up some good fight cutting the lead to single digits at the end of the third. They had a response for everything we were throwing out there coverage wise, schematic wise. There's obviously things we’re going to go back and look at and say, ‘Could we have made this a little bit harder, that a little bit harder?’ I thought there was some things that we could definitely have done a little bit better execution wise, but they had a heck of a shooting night, especially from the mid-range, the rim, the threes. All that. Give them a lot of credit. Taylor Jenkins On the 11-player rotation: I think right now especially, we're starting to get to that point of the season where you need a lot of guys to give you minutes. So obviously we have a lot of guys playing some heavy minutes but not super heavy. It keeps giving us a look at what our rotations can be continuing to move. Right now, I'm still comfortable playing 11. Taylor Jenkins On tonight’s game: They shot the ball great. I think they were about 60%. Some shots were contested, some weren’t. Any game we can get better, though. Ja Morant On defending the Spurs: They have a lot of shooters. All shot it great. It’s hard when they’re hitting a lot of shots. That kind of hurt us on the offensive end when we’re not able to get out and run and get in transition. It’s tough. We just have to learn from it. Ja Morant On how he feels about his offensive performance: I feel good. I just feel good shooting. The rhythm is there. It’s all about getting your feet right, it’s always been about that, just getting your feet right so you don’t have to waste time on that so you can spend more time on your balance and other areas when you shoot it. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Player Notes

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-9 3P), two rebounds and two assists. This was Jackson’s fifth game this season where he has knocked down five-or-more three-pointers. Jackson has also knocked down multiple three-pointers in 12 of his last 13 games.

led the Grizzlies with 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-9 3P), two rebounds and two assists. This was Jackson’s fifth game this season where he has knocked down five-or-more three-pointers. Jackson has also knocked down multiple three-pointers in 12 of his last 13 games. Ja Morant tallied 19 points, four assists and three rebounds while shooting 7-of-14 from the floor. Entering tonight, Morant led all NBA rookies in scoring average and assists while ranking second in steals and fourth in field goal percentage.

tallied 19 points, four assists and three rebounds while shooting 7-of-14 from the floor. Entering tonight, Morant led all NBA rookies in scoring average and assists while ranking second in steals and fourth in field goal percentage. Jonas Valanciunas posted his team-best 16th double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 rebounds on 8-of-13 shooting.

posted his team-best 16th double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 rebounds on 8-of-13 shooting. Tyus Jones added 11 points and three assists on the night while not recording any turnovers. Jones now has 44 assists and just two turnovers in his last nine games. Entering tonight’s game, Jones led all NBA players (min. 15 games played) in assist ratio (39.5), the number of assists a player averages per 100 possessions used.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.