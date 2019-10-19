Postgame Report: Grizzlies conclude preseason with 104-91 loss in San Antonio

Leaders

The Memphis Grizzlies fell 104-91 to the San Antonio Spurs inside of AT&T Center on Friday night, as they finish the preseason with a record of 3-2.

The Grizzlies’ offense struggled to get going Friday night, as they would finish the game shooting 34.4 percent from the floor and 20.0 percent from three-point range. It was a strong effort from the Grizzlies’ defense to keep them in the game for four quarters, but they were unable to overcome the poor shooting performance in which they started 14-of-50 from the floor and 2-of-19 from deep.

The Grizzlies trailed 50-49 with 7:55 remaining in the third quarter, but San Antonio would score 14 of the next 18 points to take a 64-53 lead, and the Spurs would never look back. Although the Grizzlies struggled from behind the arc, they dominated the game in the paint, outscoring the Spurs 48-34 in the painted area. Brandon Clarke had another impressive night for the Grizzlies, tallying for 11 points and 10 rebounds to give him his second double-double in as many games. Jaren Jackson Jr. also gave the Grizzlies a boost down low, finishing the night with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes.

Ja Morant wrapped up his strong preseason performance with a team-high 16 points, six assists and five rebounds in 25 minutes of play. Jae Crowder picked up his first double-double of the preseason, as he tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Grizz. Grayson Allen led the Grizzlies’ reserves in scoring with 12 points on 3-of-8 shooting.

The Spurs improved to 2-3 to finish off their preseason slate, as they led the Grizzlies from wire-to-wire. Memphis held the Spurs offense to just 39.6 percent shooting on the night. However, San Antonio knocked down 14 of their 31 three-point field goal attempts in route to a 13-point victory. Patty Mills led the Spurs off the bench as he scored 16 points while going 4-of-5 from deep. The Spurs reserves outscored those of the Grizzlies 61-39 on the night, which proved to be a major factor in the second-half.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will open the regular season against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

