Postgame Report: Grizzlies conclude preseason with 104-91 loss in San Antonio

KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
Memphis Grizzlies Postgame Report header image

Ja Morant 16 points @ Spurs 10.18.19

Ja Morant scores a team-high 16 points Friday night against the Spurs.

MEM@SAS: playlist 10.18.19

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Ja Morant 16 points @ Spurs 10.18.19
Now Playing

Ja Morant 16 points @ Spurs 10.18.19

Ja Morant scores a team-high 16 points Friday night against the Spurs.
Oct 18, 2019  |  01:18
MEM@SAS: Coach Jenkins postgame 10.18.19
Now Playing

MEM@SAS: Coach Jenkins postgame 10.18.19

Hear from Head Coach Taylor Jenkins following the match against the Spurs on Friday.
Oct 18, 2019  |  01:47
MEM@SAS: Jae Crowder postgame 10.18.19
Now Playing

MEM@SAS: Jae Crowder postgame 10.18.19

Jae Crowder breaks down the match against the Spurs.
Oct 18, 2019  |  01:19
Grizzlies @ Spurs highlights 10.18.19
Now Playing

Grizzlies @ Spurs highlights 10.18.19

Catch the Grizzlies highlights from their match against the Spurs at AT&T Center on Friday night.
Oct 18, 2019  |  01:58
Ja Morant capitalizes on the steal
Now Playing

Ja Morant capitalizes on the steal

Jae Crowder steals, Grayson Allen moves the ball upcourt and finds Ja Morant for the finish against the Spurs.
Oct 18, 2019  |  00:14
Grayson Allen pulls up for three
Now Playing

Grayson Allen pulls up for three

Grayson Allen pulls up and knocks down the three against the Spurs in San Antonio, TX.
Oct 18, 2019  |  00:12
Anderson drains the three
Now Playing

Anderson drains the three

Tyus Jones finds Kyle Anderson who knocks down the three in the third quarter against the Spurs.
Oct 18, 2019  |  00:12
Ja Morant drops a dime
Now Playing

Ja Morant drops a dime

Ja Morant makes a nice pass to Brandon Clarke for an easy two.
Oct 18, 2019  |  00:19
10.18.19 Taylor Jenkins media availability
Now Playing

10.18.19 Taylor Jenkins media availability

Taylor Jenkins from today’s shootaround on thoughts from his developmental coaching years in Spurs organization, and getting Ja, Jae and Brandon back for tonight’s preseason finale vs Spurs.
Oct 18, 2019  |  01:29

Postgame Report: Grizzlies conclude preseason with 104-91 loss in San Antonio

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Oct 18, 2019

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell 104-91 to the San Antonio Spurs inside of AT&T Center on Friday night, as they finish the preseason with a record of 3-2.

The Grizzlies’ offense struggled to get going Friday night, as they would finish the game shooting 34.4 percent from the floor and 20.0 percent from three-point range. It was a strong effort from the Grizzlies’ defense to keep them in the game for four quarters, but they were unable to overcome the poor shooting performance in which they started 14-of-50 from the floor and 2-of-19 from deep.

The Grizzlies trailed 50-49 with 7:55 remaining in the third quarter, but San Antonio would score 14 of the next 18 points to take a 64-53 lead, and the Spurs would never look back. Although the Grizzlies struggled from behind the arc, they dominated the game in the paint, outscoring the Spurs 48-34 in the painted area. Brandon Clarke had another impressive night for the Grizzlies, tallying for 11 points and 10 rebounds to give him his second double-double in as many games. Jaren Jackson Jr. also gave the Grizzlies a boost down low, finishing the night with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes.

Ja Morant wrapped up his strong preseason performance with a team-high 16 points, six assists and five rebounds in 25 minutes of play. Jae Crowder picked up his first double-double of the preseason, as he tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Grizz. Grayson Allen led the Grizzlies’ reserves in scoring with 12 points on 3-of-8 shooting.

The Spurs improved to 2-3 to finish off their preseason slate, as they led the Grizzlies from wire-to-wire. Memphis held the Spurs offense to just 39.6 percent shooting on the night. However, San Antonio knocked down 14 of their 31 three-point field goal attempts in route to a 13-point victory. Patty Mills led the Spurs off the bench as he scored 16 points while going 4-of-5 from deep. The Spurs reserves outscored those of the Grizzlies 61-39 on the night, which proved to be a major factor in the second-half.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will open the regular season against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

  • Ja Morant wrapped up his strong preseason performance with a team-high 16 points, six assists and five rebounds in 25 minutes of play.
  • Jae Crowder picked up his first double-double of the preseason, as he tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Grizz.
  • Grayson Allen led the Grizzlies’ reserves in scoring with 12 points on 3-of-8 shooting.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

Connect With Us

Join the conversation about the teams plus enjoy exclusive behind the scenes video and more.

Get the App

Download or Update the Official Grizzlies App

App Store App Store

Tags
Allen, Grayson, Clarke, Brandon, Crowder, Jae, Jackson Jr., Jaren, Morant, Ja

Upcoming Home games

Related Content

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter