Postgame Report: Grizzlies extend streak with 124-105 victory over Kings

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies earned their fifth consecutive win in a 124-105 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. The victory marked the Grizzlies’ sixth straight road win and 10th win in their last 11 games overall.

Desmond Bane led Memphis with 24 points while Dillon Brooks added 23 points and six rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. posted 21 points, six points and two blocks. De'Anthony Melton was a key piece off he bench with 19 points, three assists and four steals on 7-for-11 shooting from the field. Tyus Jones had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Grizzlies, who improved to 19-11.

Tyrese Haliburton recorded a double-double with 21 points 10 assists while Harrison Barnes added 20 points for the Kings, who fell to 12-18.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return home to play the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19 at FedExForum in the first game of a home back-to-back. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast and broadcast on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notables

