Postgame Report: Bane, Brooks lead Grizzlies to dominant victory over Kings

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis held Sacramento to 34% shooting from the field and 21.4% from three (both season lows for Grizzlies’ opponents). The Grizzlies shot 48% from the floor and improved to 52-0 since the start of the 2019-20 season when out-shooting their opponent by 5+ % points.

This marked the Grizzlies’ first wire-to-wire victory of the season and the Kings’ first wire-to-wire loss. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies extended its lead with a 19-8 run to open the second quarter, and followed that up with a 20-7 run to close the first half, resulting in a 76-52 lead at the break. Ten Grizzlies contributed points during the second quarter run. The Grizzlies scored 38 points in each of the first two quarters.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies shut down the Sacramento Kings and recorded their first wire-to-wire victory of the season to close out a three-game home stand Sunday at FedExForum.

Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and six rebounds while Desmond Bane added 18 points and five rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. tallied 17 points, nine rebounds. Brandon Clarke had 15 points and six rebounds and De’Anthony Melton finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists to add sparks off the bench

Buddy Hield led the Kings with 14 points and six rebounds while Terence Davis finished with 13 points. Louis King scored 12 points.

Memphis limited Sacramento to 34% shooting, including 21.4% from 3-point range, and outscored the Kings 72-36 in the paint. The Grizzlies grabbed a season-high 68 rebounds, dished out 30 assists and blocked a season-best 11 shots. It marked the first wire-to-wire loss for the Kings.

Playing their first game without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies scored the first 11 points of the game and made 16 of its first 21 field goal attempts en route to a 38-25 lead after the first quarter. Bane scored 10 points in the first period, the fourth time in the last five games he scored in double digits in the opening period.

Ten Grizzlies scored during a 38-point second quarter that gave Memphis a 76-52 halftime lead. The Kings shot 35% from the field in the first half while the Grizzlies shot 55%.

The Grizzlies didn’t let up in the third quarter as Jackson Jr. put up 13 points to raise the lead to 106-74 entering the fourth quarter. John Konchar scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter as the Grizzlies closed out the dominant win and moved to 10-10 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will hit the road for a matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Southeast or tune-in to 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On the game: Just a great effort. 48-minutes, as you alluded to. I mean, 11 blocked shots was huge. I thought, for the most part, our attention to detail with a team that loves to get on transition was pretty good. Our one-on-one defense, our shifts, but the activity in general was something that really fueled our offense, obviously, (they) got outscored 128 points. I thought our bench was really good. Obviously, offensive production, 60-plus points off the bench. I think they had 30 at halftime, 30 assists. But, I told them before the game, we’ve got to create the energy defensively and offensively through our activity, and that can be the same thing on offense, which is how we move the ball and touch the paint and kick it out. So, the guys did a great job with that, and obviously it turned into a great win for us. Taylor Jenkins On the team’s tendency to pull out a win right after a big loss: Obviously, we have a great ability to respond, which is great. The unfortunate thing is that we put ourselves in those positions. So, I can’t really put a pin on why we have some tough losses at times. We’re trying to continue to find that consistency. But, obviously, a credit to when we have a tough loss, our guys rebound, they embrace that, but now we’ve just got to continue to build on that one game after another. We’ve been saying that all season long, and we can do that even more now. Taylor Jenkins On Desmond Bane taking over the secondary ball handler position with Ja Morant out: I thought he did a really good job. There were times when he initiated half-court offense for us, but I thought with our defensive activity, some of the lineups where he was the point guard, we had multiple guys initiating the offense, getting out, playing in transition, kick aheads. So, I’ll go back and watch the film and see how he operated as that kind of lead guard. But, I thought for the small sample size, he did a really good job of attacking, playmaking. Small sample size. Go back and just continue to build on it, but really encouraged with what we saw out of that second unit and that mixture of multiple playmakers. Our bench was huge for us tonight. Taylor Jenkins On the team’s ability to bounce back after losses: We just have to find a way to be more consistent in this league. It’s a lot of games. We have 82 of them, so we have to understand that consistency is important in the league because sometimes you see we may win by 20 or have a close game and next thing you know, we might get blowout or something like that. I think consistency is the biggest thing for us and I think we know that too, so we just have to keep figuring out the best ways to do that and keep chugging along. De'Anthony Melton On Dillon Brooks: I mean we know Dillon’s always going to say something and we know he’s always going to bring that energy, so it definitely helps us. It helps determine a game. He sets the tone and I think a lot of times the other teams may get frustrated with what he’s doing. He’s getting in their head and it’s helping us at the same time, so Dillon out there is always a blessing to have because he just plays with so much force and so much energy and its beneficial for us. He’s a loud person, honestly, off the court too. That’s who he is. He’s very emotional and he has opinion so he’s going to express it if he has a chance. De'Anthony Melton On the team’s performance without Ja Morant: We knew we had to come in and carry that load for sure. Guys stuck to the gameplan. It was probably because of the day of practice in between. We really got our mojo back and got ourselves together. Everyone put it together today. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Team Notables

This was the first of three matchups between the two teams this season and the Kings’ only visit to Memphis.

The Grizzlies swept last year’s season series 3-0 and is now 32-18 at home in the overall series with the Kings.

Memphis scored 72 points in the paint in tonight’s victory, two points away from their season high (74 vs. LAC 11/18/21). The Grizzlies currently lead the NBA in points in the paint (54.1) for what would be the third consecutive season.

The Grizzlies totaled a season-high 11 blocks and pulled down a season-high 68 rebounds.

Tonight was the second time the Grizzlies have recorded 30+ assists this season and had 12 different players rack up an assist. The Grizzlies rank fifth in the NBA averaging 25.4 assists per game.

Player Notables

Jaren Jackson Jr. tallied 17 points and a season high nine rebounds to go with two assists. Jackson Jr. has blocked a shot in a career-high 16 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the NBA (behind only Myles Turner ) and the longest by a Grizzlies player since Marc Gasol’s 15-game streak from February-March 2014 (Sportradar).

Tyus Jones dished a team-high eight assists without recording a turnover. Jones leads the NBA with a 6.0 assist-to-turnover ratio this season.

Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 21 points (8-17 FG) and six rebounds.

led the Grizzlies with 21 points (8-17 FG) and six rebounds. Desmond Bane went 7-for-12 from the field, scoring 18 points to go with five rebounds and two assists.

went 7-for-12 from the field, scoring 18 points to go with five rebounds and two assists. Brandon Clarke pitched in 15 points and six rebounds off the bench.

pitched in 15 points and six rebounds off the bench. De’Anthony Melton finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.