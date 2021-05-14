Postgame Report: Grizzlies survive short-handed Kings, win 116-110 for fourth-straight victory

On the game: Tons of credit to the Kings. They had so many guys play well – obviously (Justin) James off the bench, (Chimezie) Metu, (Terence) Davis, (Buddy) Hield, (Delon) Wright. We threw a lot at them and they just had a counter to everything. They also made some really, really tough shots. We had hands in their faces, shot clock, coming off with tough angles and moving and turning around and banging threes. We didn’t help ourselves in the first half with second chance points. They got a number of threes off offensive rebounds. We just kept staying the course. Fortunately, as they were raining a bunch of threes and making a lot of shots, we just stayed the course and was able to stay within a couple of possessions. We built a lead, obviously lost the lead there in the second half, but it wasn’t anything too crazy. I don’t think it got above double digits. So our guys just kept staying the course. We made some adjustments with matchups and coverages. Fortunately, we were able to get the stops at the right time and they missed a couple shots down late and we didn’t slow down. They started switching a lot in the second half. That gave them a lot of juice, especially in the fourth quarter... We missed some layups when we had opportunities, but we were taking some bad shots. We were able to break through, get stops. A layup in transition, one or two, and then a big three from Kyle (Anderson) all off of pace. So it was just kind of those products where you got to play the full 48 minutes. Give the Kings a lot of credit. It is going to be a tough matchup tomorrow again. Taylor Jenkins

On this group of young players: Obviously we still have loftier goals ahead of us and more basketball to play. There are a lot things that we can keep getting better on. But it is obviously great to acknowledge that. We are never satisfied. I am just proud of the group’s growth over the season. We have had our stretches where we played really good basketball for a number of games in a row. Before this last stretch, pretty inconsistent, but I really like the trajectory that we are on. But guys just keep putting in the work. We are having limited opportunities on the floor because we are playing so many games, but we are into the games, the film sessions, individual film sessions as well and just staying together along this road. I am just really proud of what we were able to accomplish up to this point, but we all know that we want more. Taylor Jenkins

On closing it out in the fourth quarter: It is huge. These are great learning opportunities any time during the year, but especially at this point in the season. Every team is playing extremely hard right now and we got a great shot tonight from the Kings. You have to win games in different fashions. They were clicking on all cylinders. We kept staying the course. We threw a lot of different matchup adjustments and coverage adjustments. We kept trying to find ways to break through. They kept switching, as I said, in the fourth quarter, which kind of changed the rhythm of the game, but our guys have a great ability to adapt and understand what we need to do in stretches of the game or given possession. There is great togetherness. These moments being able to close out really contested games and down the stretch only server you in the long run. So, luckily, we have gotten a few of those in our back pocket here and hopefully keep building on it. Taylor Jenkins

On Dillon Brooks’ energy: It is awesome to have that. We have a lot of guys with that spirit. But obviously we talk about DB being one of our spirit leaders. He brings it every single night, every single day. He is the ultimate competitor. Tonight he did a heck of a job. I know they had a lot of guys score really well. But his aggressiveness defensively, never wavering. Obviously got a really good offensive night. I thought he did some good things playmaking on top of the scoring, but it definitely does bring momentum. Tonight was a game where we needed to raise our physicality and urgency given how well they were playing offensively. We try to rely on DB every single night to bring that edge. I am happy that the rest of the group was able to do that as well tonight. Taylor Jenkins

On the team’s winning record: It means that it’s good. I believe in us from the jump. It’s great to see how we continue to grow and get better as the season goes on. It’s our credit to our hard work and our fight. Ja Morant

On preparing for the Warriors: Same way I prepare for each and every game. Watch film, study and learn the opponent, try to play their main plays to be able to help our team, study who I am guarding and study previous games against us to see how they were playing us on ball screens and guarding. Simple as that. Get sleep, eat, come to the gym and be ready. Ja Morant

On staying the course: Honestly, I feel like we are a way better team. I feel like we are more together. We just continue to grow with each other. We were in this position last season fighting for that last playoff spot. I had confidence then and confidence now. We’re just going to prepare the same way and be ready to go out there for a fight and try to win a game and get into the playoffs. That’s our goal. Ja Morant

On different energy in the playoffs: That’s a different animal. Obviously, the NCAA Tournament is not easy to get in. You have to fight. Obviously, you have to fight here, but making the playoffs in the West is very tough. It’s not easy, but we knew that from the jump. We knew what we had to do after being in the position last year. I feel like we kinda accomplished most of it, but the job is still not done. We got to continue to push through the rest of the season. Ja Morant

On the fans: That’s big-time. We love them. We give a lot of credit to them. That’s who we go out and play for outside of our families and the organization. We are really thankful for them. They gave us a lot of energy in the past two games, especially tonight. They were big-time. We made some huge plays in the end. It was hard to hear the coverages or plays we were in. We’re thankful for that and we’ll continue to try and fight to get them a win each time we step on the floor. Just continue to keep doing what they are doing. We love it and we feed off of it. Ja Morant

On playing big in the fourth quarter: It’s just learning from the past. Obviously, we all understand it’s winning time. Once it gets late in the game, we are all locked in. We all have to push through and go to that next gear to be able to close out and win the game. As of late, we’ve been doing that very well. IT turned out good for us. We just have to continue to do that. We’ve been saying all season to try to play 48 minutes. Ja Morant

On how Taylor Jenkins’ confidence in the roster has made them better: Just the philosophy that coach has [is important]. He gives everybody the green light. ‘If you have an open shot, take it.’ And then he loves the floaters, the drive-and-kick threes, transition threes, the evolution of the game. He told us in practice last year, when we had a lot of practices, to shoot those shots. And then ultimately drive and create for teammates. When you create for your teammates, somehow the ball comes back to you. It’s just part of the game. We embody that. Like you see every night, we find a way to get 30 assists. We’re just all rolling, we’re all playing and we get out in transition as well. Dillon Brooks

On how big it is to be a part of the team’s first winning season in his four-year career: It’s special. Coming from Oregon (in college), losing maybe a total of 30 or 25 games, going to losing like 70 or 60 in one season, and then ultimately going through the process of our management getting the right players, putting in the right philosophy and me trying to get into that --- it’s amazing. It’s a great feeling to know we’re [going] in the right direction. We’ve got a lot of good guys on this team that love to play basketball, love their teammates and want to see them succeed as well. Dillon Brooks

On what kind of attitude he wants his team to have on Sunday against Golden State: Just leave it all out there. Let it hang out. Get your rest and be ready. I think Golden State plays either tomorrow or today, so we got to tune into that game, know their sets, know what they like to do and come ready with the energy and enthusiasm to win a basketball game. That’s all I can ask. Every player on this team, we haven’t been in this spot, playing meaningful basketball. We just got to come ready and play hard. That’s all I want, for the guys to play hard and leave it all out there. Dillon Brooks

On how much the team considers the way last year ended and how things can be different this year: I think that’s on everybody’s mind. It’s going to be said tomorrow and the next day and the next day after that, but I feel like everyone knows. You got to come ready, you got to be ready. Just bring that energy. That’s all I want. It’s going to be a big game. They’ve got fans, they’ve got great players on that team. So we’ve got to come ready. Dillon Brooks