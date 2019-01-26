Postgame Report: Memphis Falls in Final Seconds Against Sacramento 99-96

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Kings doubled up the Grizzlies on three-pointers, finishing 12-for-33 (.364) while the Grizzlies made just 6-of-20 (.300) Key Run of the Night With Sacramento up by 10 midway through the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies went on a 11-2 (7:17 to 2:51) run to cut the Kings lead to 89-88.

The Memphis Grizzlies were defeated by the Sacramento Kings, 99-96, on Friday night in FedExForum. The Grizzlies fell to 19-30 on the season and have now lost eight straight games. The Kings improved to 25-24 on the year.

Omri Casspi led the Grizzlies with 18 points on 8-of-11 (.717) shooting, and had five dunks in the game. Casspi has now cracked double figures nine times this year, and has now led Memphis in scoring three times. Mike Conley finished just shy of a double-double, scoring 16 points and dishing out a game-high nine assists. JaMychal Green added 14 points off the bench for the second-straight game. Marc Gasol followed up his triple-double on Wednesday with a double-double tonight, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Gasol now has 18 double-doubles this season, which leads the Grizzlies.

Buddy Hield led all scorers with 26 points to go with seven rebounds. Hield at one point made four consecutive three-pointers between the third and fourth quarters, and finished 6-for-9 (.667) from three. De’Aaron Fox finished with 22 points, marking the 18th time this year he’s scored 20 or more. Nemanja Bjelica recorded his fifth double-double of the year, scoring 17 points and collecting 11 rebounds while blocking a game-high three shots.

Memphis outshot Sacramento in the game, going 34-for-80 (.425) from the field while Sacramento went 37-for-91 (.407), but the Kings doubled up the Grizzlies beyond the arc, making 12-of-33 (.364) three-pointers compared to 6-of-20 (.300) for the Grizzlies. Ball security was an issue all night as Sacramento committed 19 turnovers, which led to 26 points for Memphis, and the Grizzlies turned it over 16 times, turning into 18 points for the Kings. The Grizzlies outscored the Kings 48-38 in the paint, but Sacramento won in second chance opportunities 15-5.

Memphis fought throughout the fourth quarter, which included five lead changes in the final five minutes. Memphis conceded seven offensive rebounds to the Kings in the quarter, the most by an opponent in a final quarter this year. With Sacramento up by 10, the Grizzlies went on a 11-2 (7:17 to 2:51) run to cut the Kings lead to 89-88. With 11.2 seconds remaining in the game, Fox sank a stepback 19-footer to put the Kings up 98-94, but Conley immediately drove down the floor to make a layup with 4.3 seconds left. Memphis had to foul with 3.2 seconds left in the game, and Hield made one of two free throws to make it 99-96. With no timeouts left, the Grizzlies got the ball down to the three-point line, but Conley couldn’t get a shot off in time, giving Sacramento the win.

The teams were efficient beyond the arc in the third, as Memphis made 3-of-4 (.750) treys and Sacramento sank 4-of-8 (.500). The Kings went on a quick 9-2 run from 7:54 to 6:10 (1:44 span) to push their lead to double-digits (63-52), but the Grizzlies later went on an 8-0 run of their own to trim Sacramento’s lead to 77-71. Hield had 13 points on 4-of-6 (.667) three-point shooting in the quarter.

The first half was a competitive one, featuring 12 lead changes and six ties. Sacramento made 20-of-48 (.417) shots in the half, but went just 4-of-15 (.267) from three-point range while Memphis was 17-of-43 (.395) overall in the half and 2-of-9 (.222) from the perimeter. Both teams had trouble taking care of the ball, as the Kings turned the ball over nine times (12 Grizzlies points) in the half while the Grizzlies committed eight turnovers (10 Kings points). Casspi was the lone double-digit scorer in the half, scoring 12 points on 5-of-7 (.714) shooting.

The Grizzlies will finish the back-to-back when they host the Indiana Pacers tomorrow on Saturday, January 26 in FedExForum at 7 p.m. CT.

On the jump ball call in the fourth quarter: I don’t understand how that works to be honest with you. The referee that was on the call called a jump ball, and then he was overruled by another official. I’m not necessarily sure of their mechanics and how all that works, but it was clear to everybody in the arena that he called a jump ball. I don’t know. Maybe we’ll get an explanation after the game. J.B. Bickerstaff On Garrett Temple’s injury: X-rays were negative. He’s going to get an MRI tomorrow, and we’ll see from there. J.B. Bickerstaff On positives from the game: The competition level of our bench guys. Joakim [Noah] came in and gave us a huge spark. Jevon [Carter] gave us a spark. Omri [Casspi] was really good. I think you can take that as a positive step. Our bench guys were more productive for us. J.B. Bickerstaff On the energy in the third quarter: Our bench around that six-minute mark in the third quarter gave us huge life. They played with a ton of energy. That combination of fire from Jo [Joakim Noah], Jevon [Carter], JaMychal [Green], I thought they energized the building and gave us an opportunity to get back in the game. I think they set a tone, and when our starters came back in they matched that level of energy and intensity. J.B. Bickerstaff On playing JaMychal Green, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marc Gasol together: I thought it was good. That’s a lot of length on the floor. The ability of all those guys to make shots so they can stay out in space, and it doesn’t crowd the lane. It still opens up opportunities for penetration. The versatility on the defensive end of the floor, too, where those guys can match at different positions. I think we need to rebound better out of that group. I still think we gave up some offensive boards, but with that size we should be a good defensive rebounding team, so we can improve there with that group. J.B. Bickerstaff On his reaction when the game ended: Yeah, I wanted to win the game. I just put a lot into the game. It’s my job. Jaren Jackson Jr. On the energy Jevon Carter and Joakim Noah brought in the third quarter: It was great. That’s what they’ve got to do. They’ve got to provide that off the bench. They do that all the time. They do that when they’re on the bench. They do that when they’re not in the game and when they came in they just brought it. Jaren Jackson Jr. On his feelings after the loss: We lost. That’s pretty much it. When I walk out of here I’ll be alright. Jaren Jackson Jr. On the call at the end of the game: That call is what it is. I felt we got the jump ball, but stuff like that happens. We were more concerned with the plays we didn’t make leading up to that point that allowed that call to decide a big part of that game. So ultimately, we gave ourselves another chance to win. We just have to figure it out, find ways to execute down the stretch, not get so scattered, spacing, and not turning the ball over. Just being mindful of situations. Not fouling and all that stuff that goes into the last minutes of the game. Mike Conley On the bench: The bench was great. They came with a lot of energy. I thought Joakim [Noah] returning really helped that. Jevon Carter did really well, Omri [Casspi]. I think when Garrett [Temple] went down, guys really stepped up. Everybody that had to come in and play. Bruno [Caboclo] coming into the game, giving us good minutes. A lot of guys stepped up for us and I think that’s a big key for us to try and get back to winning is being consistent from our starter to our bench. Mike Conley On Omari Casspi’s aggression on a fast break: Yeah, I did not expect him to be… You know he’s probably our best open court player. He always runs. He’s always looking for the ball and looking for through-aheads and he really can finish. He tries to get in there and dunk everything and finish those plays. He’s been great all year. Mike Conley On playing the Pacers tomorrow night: Their depth. They have a great coach, but they have a lot of guys that are all weapons. They all can move the ball. They all can shoot. They all can score and make plays for each other, unselfish, and they play defense. It’s going to be a great challenge playing against one of the better teams out of the East. Mike Conley

