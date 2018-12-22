Postgame Report: Grizzlies Relinquish Lead, Lose to Kings, 102-99

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis committed 18 turnovers, tying a team high this season, while Sacramento committed just 10. Key Run of the Night Sacramento used a 14-2 run in the remaining 4:00 of the fourth quarter to close the game.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered their fifth-straight loss, falling to the Sacramento Kings 102-99 on Friday night in Golden 1 Center. The Grizzlies dropped to 16-16 on the season and are now 7-10 on the road. The Grizzlies have lost five-straight games. The Kings improved to 17-15 on the year.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Conley tied his career-high for three-pointers in a game by going 7-for-11 (.636) from long range. Conley has now made seven treys on seven different occasions in his career. Garrett Temple scored 17 points against his former team to go with a pair of steals. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 12 points – all in the first quarter – to go with six rebounds and three blocks. Marc Gasol also added 12 points with eight boards and five assists. Shelvin Mack chipped in with 11 points off the bench. Kyle Anderson finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Grizzlies set a season-high for three-pointers made in a game, making 16-of-32 (.500) threes. It’s the third time that Memphis has shot 50 percent from beyond the arc this year. The Kings shot 15-for-41 (.366) from long distance. Memphis lost the turnover battle, committing 18 (tying a team high this season) while Sacramento had just 10 turnovers. The Grizzlies led for 44:49 out of 48:00 in the game and led by as much as 19 in the game.

Buddy Hield led all scorers with 28 points while pulling down eight rebounds. Bogdan Bogdanovic and De’Aaron Fox each scored 14 points, while Iman Shumpert and Nemanja Bjelica both finished with 11 points. Willie Cauley-Stein recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Sacramento’s offense was rolling in the fourth quarter, going 11-of-19 from the floor and 5-of-10 from three. The Kings retook the lead when Fox knocked down a pair of free throws to put Sacramento up 98-97 with 1:17 remaining in the game, giving them the first lead of the game since the 11:21 mark of the first quarter. The Kings made 10-of-13 (.769) free throws in the quarter to put the game away.

In the third quarter, the Kings used a brief 8-0 run from 8:46 to 6:41 (2:45 span) to trim the Grizzlies lead to 62-55, but Memphis reciprocated with a 12-2 run of their own over the next 4:46. Both teams shot exactly 5-of-10 from three in the period.

The Grizzlies knocked down open looks in the first half, going 22-for-41 (8-13 3P) from the floor. Sacramento struggled, shooting just 14-for-48 (5-21 3P) from the field. The Grizzlies also limited second chances for the Kings, outrebounding them 27-18. Memphis had 10 turnovers in the half while Sacramento committed only four.

Memphis started the game hot from long distance, shooting 5-for-7 (.714) from three-point range in the first quarter. that percentage tied the highest three-point percentage in any first quarter this season. Jackson Jr. scored 12 points (5-6 FG) in the quarter. The Grizzlies outrebounded the Kings 14-6 in the quarter, holding Sacramento to no second chance points in the period. Kosta Koufos made a 10-foot hook shot as time expired to cut the Grizzlies lead 32-24.

The second quarter opened with a 14-3 run by the Grizzlies over a 4:46 stretch (10:55 to 6:09). The Memphis defense held Sacramento to 5-of-26 (.192) shooting from the floor and blocking four shots in the quarter. Shumpert was the lone bright spot, scoring 11 consecutive points for Sacramento during the second. The Grizzlies made 3-of-6 (.500) threes in the quarter to lead 53-40 at halftime.

Next Game

The Grizzlies wrap up the four-game road trip when they face the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, December 23 at 8:30 p.m. CT in Staples Center. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Team Quotes

On the last two and a half minutes of the game: We made mistakes. It wasn’t just the last two and a half minutes that got us beat. The entire second half we made mistake after mistake after mistake – game plan errors. You’re up by 14 points and the three-point shot is what hurts you. We gave up three-pointer after three-pointer after three-pointer. We made mistakes on switches that gave up three-pointers. We didn’t deserve to win this basketball game. J.B. Bickerstaff On if they got too comfortable with having the lead: We made mistakes – they’re boneheaded mistakes. Plain and simple. We’re in this situation of losing four games in a row, we can’t afford to make boneheaded mistakes. There were things that were clear as day that we walked through, we’ve been through. We discussed things we’ve done a million times. It’s time for all of us to be fed up with what’s going on, hold ourselves accountable, and you can’t make those mistakes and expect to win a basketball game. J.B. Bickerstaff On if a lineup change could give this team a boost of energy: I don’t think so, to be honest with you. We got off to a great start. We had a double-figure lead for the majority of the first half. I don’t think it’s a lineup issue. Maybe it’s a self-esteem issue. Maybe we’re so down on ourselves that we’re struggling to finish and struggling to complete the game. The only way out of it is to hold ourselves accountable, do what we practice over and over again, and do what’s been successful for us and limit the mistakes. I can’t explain it any other way. J.B. Bickerstaff On the change in momentum in the second half: I wouldn’t even say the second half, I think it was more the last six or seven minutes of the game. I don’t think it was the second half completely. Obviously, they came out third quarter with the mindset that they’re down, so they were playing with higher pace. I thought we did a good job in controlling them and taking back the tempo of the game. At the end of the game, we made too many mistakes defensively, that put a lot of pressure on your offense. They took that momentum and finished the game on their terms. We have to do a better job at both ends of understanding what the other team is looking for and being more solid. Marc Gasol On having an inflated view of how well the team is playing: No, I don’t think so; there is no reason to do that. You never get too high and you never get too low. When you are 12-5, you continue to work and continue to do the things that you do and continue to get better. You lose five in a row you do the same thing. You don’t overreact, that’s how this league works, you’ll have good ones and you’ll have bad ones. Hopefully, we’ll learn from it and the bad runs stop now and we get on the other side again and build on it. There is always a teaching point; it’s always easier when you win, because you don’t feel as bad. There is always things to learn on wins and losses. Marc Gasol

Player Notes

