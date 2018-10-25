Postgame Report: Grizzlies Struggle in Second Half, Fall to Kings 97-92

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Mike Conley led all scorers with 27 points Key Run of the Night Memphis closed out the first quarter on a 11-2 run over the last 3:49

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Sacramento Kings 97-92 on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center.

Both teams made a point to attack the basket to start the game, with 18 of the Grizzlies 28 points coming in the paint in the first quarter and the Kings scoring 12 of their 19 inside. Memphis closed out the period on a 11-2 run over the last 3:49, helped by Sacramento’s seven turnovers throughout the quarter.

The Grizzlies defense held Sacramento to just 1-of-7 (.143) from three-point range in the half and forced 10 turnovers. Memphis shot 19-of-35 (.542) inside the arc for the half, scoring 32 of their 52 points inside.

The Grizzlies cooled off in the second half however, shooting just 15-for-45 (8-26 3PT) from the floor. The Kings would outscore the Grizzlies 27-19 in the third quarter to tie the game 71-71. The Kings later used an 11-0 run over a 4:51 stretch in the fourth quarter to give them the lead for good. Mike Conley would score 15 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to help Memphis overcome the deficit.

The Grizzlies shot 36-of-94 (.383) in the game while the Kings went 35-for-83 (.422). The Kings out rebounded the Grizzlies 57-49. The Memphis bench outscored Sacramento’s 33-20. The Kings finished with 54 points in the paint compared to 44 for the Grizzlies.

Mike Conley led all scorers with 27 points while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out five assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 14 points while getting seven boards. Wayne Selden Jr. reached double-digits for the first time this season, scoring 13. Marc Gasol had a double-double for the second-straight game with 10 points and 10 rebounds while blocking three shots.

Buddy Hield led Sacramento with a season-high 23 points. De’Aaron Fox had 21 points and eight rebounds. Willie Cauley-Stein tallied a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Marvin Bagley III added 13 points. Nemanja Bjelica also had a double-double, scoring 11 and getting 11 rebounds.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to Memphis to host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, October 27 at FedExForum at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets, 22-, 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets.

Single-game tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

Team Quotes

On the game being a tale of two halves and what the Kings did differently: I think it had more to do with us. I give them a ton of credit with the way they competed and the way they got after it. We didn’t come out with the same level of grit in the second half that we did to start the game. They’re young, hungry, tough, and athletic and they used that to their advantage. They had 15 offensive rebounds so that means they were going to make the extra effort plays and we just didn’t make enough of those plays. J.B. Bickerstaff On if he thought the Grizzlies took too many threes: No, I thought we were putting pressure on the rim early. I think we had some opportunities at the rim and the threes that we took for the most part I liked them. You have to throw in some extra ones at the end of the game that we were just trying to get back into the game. Our offense is going to be based on trying to get to the basket. Then those kick outs from there can get us some three point shots. J.B. Bickerstaff Thoughts about the fourth quarter: It was actually the third quarter that hurt us. We were up by eight going into the third and then we let them get life. With a young team like that, that runs and plays with a lot of confidence once they get life, it was tough for us. So, in the fourth quarter we didn’t take the right shots. Defensively, we did not do what we were supposed to do. Then, when our two bigs got out, it was going to be tough treading uphill for us. Garret Temple On De’Aaron Fox picking his game up: I think that’s the biggest thing, Fox just being aggressive on the offensive end. They need him to do that. Put pressure on the rim and create opportunities for everybody else. The way he goes is where the team is going to go. The pick-up of Marvin Bagley III is big for them. He’s a quick jumper, but he can shoot the ball, If he continues to do that. If Fox continues to play aggressive on the offensive end, they have a chance to progress the right way. Garret Temple

Player Notes

Marc Gasol had a double-double for the second-straight game with 10 points and 10 rebounds

had a double-double for the second-straight game with 10 points and 10 rebounds Mike Conley led all scorers with 27 points while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out five assists

led all scorers with 27 points while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out five assists Wayne Selden Jr. reached double-digits for the first time this season

Get the App

Download or Update the Official Grizzlies App