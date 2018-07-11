KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal

MEMvSAC: Grind City Rewind 7.10.18

Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace and Grizzlies Radio Play-By-Play Announcer Eric Hasseltine break down the match against the Kings.

MEMvSAC: playlist 7.10.18

Jul 10, 2018  |  04:52
Grizzlies vs. Kings highlights 7.10.18
Catch the Grizzlies highlights from their match against the Kings at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.
Jul 10, 2018  |  01:40
Selden scores 17 points against Kings
Wayne Selden scores 17 points to go along with 4 assists and 3 rebounds in the matchup against the Kings.
Jul 10, 2018  |  00:54
Ivan Rabb scored 17 points off the bench
Rabb heats up against the Kings with 17 points and 8 rebounds Tuesday night.
Jul 10, 2018  |  01:20
Selden swats it to the stands
Wayne Selden rushes to get the huge block on A. Brown.
Jul 10, 2018  |  00:13

Postgame Report: Grizzlies fight but fall to Kings

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Jul 10, 2018

LAS VEGAS -- The Sacramento Kings broke open a tightly contested affair with a prolific third quarter on their way to a 94-80 win over the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday in the Las Vegas Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center.

A competitive first half culminated in a slim 42-39 halftime lead for the Kings (1-2). However, Sacramento came out of the halftime locker room dominating on both ends of the floor, which allowed them to stretch their lead to 18 points entering the final period. The Grizzlies (1-2) were able to put together their best offensive quarter in the fourth by scoring 29 points, but they’d only made a five-point dent in their deficit by game’s end.

The contest featured 11 ties and eight lead changes, but the Grizzlies’ last advantage came in the latter stages of the second quarter. As the final score implied, the Kings held the advantage in multiple categories across the stat sheet, with their 53.7 percent shooting mark – which included a 40.0 percent success rate from distance -- particularly standing out.

Justin Jackson extended his strong summer by leading the Kings with 20 points and two rebounds. Matt Jones followed with a bench-leading 15 points and added one steal. Harry Giles and Anthony Brown generated matching 11-point efforts, with the former adding 12 rebounds and the latter delivering five boards, four assists and one steal. Frank Mason turned in a 10-point, 13-assist double-double that also included a block.

Ivan Rabb and Wayne Selden co-led the Grizzlies with 17 points apiece. Rabb added eight rebounds, two assists and one steal, while Selden also finished with four assists, three rebounds and one block. Brandon Goodwin poured in 14 points and also logged four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kobi Simmons supplied 11 points, three assists and one steal. Deyonta Davis registered 10 points, six boards, one assist and one steal.

Player Notes

  • Wayne Selden scored 17 points, grabbed 3 rebounds and had 4 assists.
  • Ivan Rabb finished with 17 points, 2 assists and 8 rebounds.
  • Kobi Simmons contributed 11 points and 3 assists.
  • Deyonta Davis posted 10 points and grabbed 6 rebounds.
