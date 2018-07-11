Postgame Report: Grizzlies fight but fall to Kings

LAS VEGAS -- The Sacramento Kings broke open a tightly contested affair with a prolific third quarter on their way to a 94-80 win over the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday in the Las Vegas Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center.

A competitive first half culminated in a slim 42-39 halftime lead for the Kings (1-2). However, Sacramento came out of the halftime locker room dominating on both ends of the floor, which allowed them to stretch their lead to 18 points entering the final period. The Grizzlies (1-2) were able to put together their best offensive quarter in the fourth by scoring 29 points, but they’d only made a five-point dent in their deficit by game’s end.

The contest featured 11 ties and eight lead changes, but the Grizzlies’ last advantage came in the latter stages of the second quarter. As the final score implied, the Kings held the advantage in multiple categories across the stat sheet, with their 53.7 percent shooting mark – which included a 40.0 percent success rate from distance -- particularly standing out.

Justin Jackson extended his strong summer by leading the Kings with 20 points and two rebounds. Matt Jones followed with a bench-leading 15 points and added one steal. Harry Giles and Anthony Brown generated matching 11-point efforts, with the former adding 12 rebounds and the latter delivering five boards, four assists and one steal. Frank Mason turned in a 10-point, 13-assist double-double that also included a block.

Ivan Rabb and Wayne Selden co-led the Grizzlies with 17 points apiece. Rabb added eight rebounds, two assists and one steal, while Selden also finished with four assists, three rebounds and one block. Brandon Goodwin poured in 14 points and also logged four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kobi Simmons supplied 11 points, three assists and one steal. Deyonta Davis registered 10 points, six boards, one assist and one steal.

