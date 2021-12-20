Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Trail Blazers despite Brooks' career high

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Portland's starting backcourt of Damian Lillard (32 points) and Norman Powell (28 points) combined for 60 of the Trail Blazers' 105 points. Lillard scored 21 points in the first half while Powell had 20 in the second half.

The Trail Blazers outrebounded the Grizzlies 51-33, including a 42-23 edge on the defensive glass. Key Run of the Night Portland opened the fourth quarter on a 7-2 run to take an 84-82 lead, its first lead since early in the third period, with 9:02 remaining in the game. The Trail Blazers later made consecutive baskets to break a 97-97 tie and made all four of their free throw attempts down the stretch to clinch their second road win of the season.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 105-100 on Sunday night at FedExForum, snapping their five-game win streak.

Damian Lillard and Norman Powell outdueled Dillon Brooks, who scored a career high 37 points. Lillard finished with 32 points, five rebounds and five assists while Powell had 28 points, four assists and three rebounds with a season high five 3-pointers. Robert Covington added 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Brooks' 37 points, three rebounds and three assists fueled the Grizzlies. Brooks has scored more than 20 points in five consecutive games, a new regular season career high. Steven Adams scored 13 points with nine rebounds and five assists to go with three steals. Kyle Anderson finished with 11 points, four rebounds and four steals off the bench and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 11 points and two assists. Memphis notched their 11th consecutive game with 10 or more steals.

The Grizzlies and Trail Blazers traded runs back and forth in the opening period as Lillard set the pace with 17 points in the quarter. The Grizzlies led 52-51 at halftime with Brooks scoring 15 points with three assists and two rebounds while Adams added 11 points and five rebounds. Lillard was 6-for-10 shooting for 21 points in the first half.

Memphis held the lead throughout the third quarter despite 13 points in the period from Norman Powell. Brooks took over with 12 third quarter points to give the Grizzlies the three-point lead going into the final 12 minutes.

The fourth quarter featured eight lead changes before Brooks hit three free throws to bring Trail Blazers lead to one with 9.4 seconds remaining but couldn't find the finishing touch as Portland gained their second win over Memphis this season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half of their home back-to-back on Monday, Dec. 20 at FedExForum at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in to the game on Bally Sports Southeast or listen live on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On tonight's game: I thought their physical defense disrupted our flow a little bit, but I thought we had so many great looks, guys in the paint, normal finishes that they usually make and open threes. When you shoot 38% from the field and 26% from the 3-point line, it's going to be hard, but we had ourselves a chance holding them to 105 points despite Damian Lillard and Norman Powell having a good game. I loved the fight, we just didn't have the juice on the offensive end. I thought we didn't have the pace in the first half when we had four fast break points and a few more in the second half. Our legs weren't getting out there running. But they were physical and they were blitzing. One of those nights where I'm proud our defense was there. We'll play better tomorrow. Taylor Jenkins On Dillon Brooks: He did a phenomenal job. Damian Lillard is a tough cover and I thought he did a really good job on him. Damian Lillard found the right cracks and hit a couple threes and did a good job driving downhill to finish or kick it out to his teammates who hit timely threes. It's hard to shut him down or their offense when they start clicking but his energy was phenomenal throughout the game and he made great decisions. A couple of possessions late in the fourth quarter, I have to do a better job of being more organized. We had a couple of empty possessions with some tough shots but I give him a lot of credit and our whole team, we battled and they just made enough plays on offense down the stretch. Taylor Jenkins On what the difference in the game tonight: 50-50 balls. They got them, created extra possessions and Norman Powell played well. He hit timely shots. I think that was the game. We are going to be battling every single game, and that is a playoff feel right there. We have to get those 50-50 balls, and get possessions for ourselves. Dillon Brooks On keeping the positive momentum: We missed shots we were hitting on the five-game win streak. Some days you are going to miss shots; some days you are going to be mediocre. The defense can never be relaxed. First quarter, second quarter, fourth quarter our defense always has to be there. We had a shot, they got more possessions and hit a couple more shots. Dillon Brooks On the offensive struggles tonight: I do not think it is an excuse, but every time we leave the west coast and come here and play we do not make shots. Shots are short, it is not an excuse and it was just a theme on tonight. Shots did not go in that we normally make. I thought we were solid, good defensively, but you have to makes shots to win in this league and we did not do that tonight. Kyle Anderson On third quarter defense: That is just where we hang our hat. We just want to get out and run, and I think everybody knows that, it is tough to do when you are taking it out of the net every time. Try to get deflections, steals, for them into tough shots and rebound and go. That's what we want to do, that is where we hang our hat. Kyle Anderson

Team Notables

Memphis ended its season-high tying five-game winning streak. The Grizzlies entered the game having won 10 of its previous 11 contests and were coming off a 2-0 West Coast road trip that included a 113-103 victory over Portland on Dec. 15.

Portland, which entered the game ranked 27th in points allowed per game (111.4), held Memphis to 100 points on 38.5% shooting and 26.5% from 3-point range.

The Trail Blazers won despite being forced into 25 turnovers, which the Grizzlies converted into 28 points. Memphis committed just eight turnovers.

The Grizzlies recorded 13 steals to post their 11th consecutive game with double-digit steals. The last NBA team with a longer such streak was the Boston Celtics, who had a 16-game streak from Feb. 25-March 29, 1998.

Portland outscored Memphis 28-20 in the fourth quarter.

Portland leads the season series 2-1. The teams will play their final matchup of the season on Feb. 16 at FedExForum.

Player Notables

Dillon Brooks scored a career-high 37 points (12-25 FG, 4-10 3P, 9-9 FT), his eighth career game with 30-or-more points. Brooks has scored at least 20 points in five straight games, a new regular season career high (he scored 20+ points in all five games during Memphis' 2021 first round playoff series with Utah).

scored a career-high 37 points (12-25 FG, 4-10 3P, 9-9 FT), his eighth career game with 30-or-more points. Brooks has scored at least 20 points in five straight games, a new regular season career high (he scored 20+ points in all five games during Memphis' 2021 first round playoff series with Utah). Dillon Brooks averaged 26.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 33.3 minutes during Memphis' 3-1 week.

averaged 26.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 33.3 minutes during Memphis' 3-1 week. Kyle Anderson tallied 11 points and four rebounds while tying a season high with four steals.

tallied 11 points and four rebounds while tying a season high with four steals. Steven Adams added 13 points, a team-high nine rebounds and a team-high tying five assists. It marked the first time this season Adams led or shared the team lead in assists.