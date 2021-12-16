Postgame Report: Grizzlies come back to beat Trail Blazers, earn fourth straight win

On what this win says about your team at this point… [Yes], credit to our guys; the competitiveness for 48 minutes I thought was a little flat coming out of the game. I actually thought we played some decent defense, they hit some tough shots early in that first quarter. I called an early timeout and our guys just found their groove. We just kept battling possession after possession, built a lead then had a couple breakdowns late in the second quarter that trimmed our lead. Then we took a huge punch from the Trailblazers; those guys were playing phenomenal. [Damian] Lillard got started, [Norman] Powell got started, [Jusuf] Nurkic was taking over in the paint; and then our guys with their positive spirits throughout that third quarter understood we had a lot of time left, kept chipping away, and we just tried to find our groove and our activity. We kept it pretty close going into the fourth quarter and then we just hit our stride in the fourth. The ball movement we had when they were double-teaming our pick & rolls, our execution defensively on the ball, and doing a much better job with our fouls in the fourth quarter and then getting some timely stops. I’m really proud of the guys’ resiliency over the course of the game considering how we started the first and third quarters and to weather the storm and come out big in the fourth quarter was the difference for us tonight. Taylor Jenkins

On Kyle Anderson’s impact on the game… He was huge. We didn’t have a lot of great pace early in the game, ending up with 18 fastbreak points at half time. And Kyle was a key contributor to that, coming up with a couple big steals and rebounds and getting out attacking, finding the lanes in 1-on-1 getting downhill, and getting to the free throw line. And then in the second half doing more of the same, defensively, and then putting the ball in his hands to make the right reads in pick & roll settings; so he was a huge boost for us tonight. When we put him into the game in the first quarter, he helped turn the tide, and then I thought he did a great job when he came back in the game in the third quarter and then again playing in a pretty good stretch going into the fourth to help us get that lead back. Taylor Jenkins

On Dillon Brooks’ consistency the last few games… He means a lot, but so many guys have contributed to this recent winning streak. The tone he sets defensively, obviously Lillard being one of the toughest covers in the entire NBA, I thought he did a heck of a job playing without fouling and being able to force him downhill, and not giving him easy looks at the three-point line. But also, our big men were significant contributors in making it tough on Lillard. And then just the force Dillon plays with on the offensive end, getting downhill with his strides; he had six assists tonight, these are all things he knows that he assumes responsibility for on both ends of the floor. He’s just steadily getting better one day after another and when he plays like that it makes a huge impact on our team. Taylor Jenkins

On having different players step-up every night… One through thirteen, we are pretty deep. We got some guys that can go off the bench so it could be anybody, any given night. I think our team was kind of similar to that last year but I think we’ve gotten better in that aspect of just having guys that can go and make an impact on the game. Different guys had different pieces of the game tonight. Kyle Anderson

On what the comeback win says about the team… I think all the tough battles and the tough games and tough times we’ve been in together, this season and the end of last season has kind of paid off and kind of showed our resiliency. We’ve been in that situation where we’ve been down double-digits in the second half, we just decided to stay together. Stay together, play some defense and make some shots. We’ve been here before so we didn't panic. We leaned on each other and we came out with the win. Kyle Anderson

On what makes the chemistry on this team so much different than the other teams… I’m not sure. I would say we are a pretty tight group off the court, I think that leads on to success on the court. I think that plays a big factor, everybody gets along, we all laugh and joke with each other so it definitely carries on the court. We want to see each other win. We are all unselfish. We all trust each other. It’s tough to speak for other teams but I think we do a great job. Kyle Anderson

On the bench unit's mindset… I think it started with the defense, just tightening up there. Making it tough on Dame [Damian Lillard], making it tough on Norm [Norman Powell], those guys are playing really well right now and Simons [Anfernee Simons]. Once we were able to get stops we were at our best in transition. We were finding open guys for open shots, [and] getting to the rim. It really started on the defensive end with us. Kyle Anderson

On winning the game from behind… We got guys that want to win. Guys that make winning plays and we found a way to win. Portland had a couple runs and we withstood them and made our own runs and we made enough plays to win the game. And that win right there is what comes from top guys to the bottom guy, one through twelve. Amazing win and we just had a lot of heart. Lot of heart. Dillon Brooks

On if missing the first game against Portland this season was on his mind tonight… Well, that was on Steven’s [Steven Adams] mind for sure. I just wanted to come in, I love playing in Portland. The fans are great. I used to go to school here in Oregon so I know I’ll get a lot of love. It’s just a great atmosphere to play, and great matchups, but we just wanted to find a way to win and we lost the first matchup and won and evened it out. Dillon Brooks