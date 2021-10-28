Postgame Report: Grizzlies drop to 2-2 after 116-96 loss to Trail Blazers

Leaders

The Memphis Grizzlies were outpaced in a 116-96 loss to the CJ McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night at Moda Center.

McCollum led the Trail Blazers on a second half scoring barrage finishing with 25 points and six rebounds. Damian Lillard followed with double-double scoring 20 points and 10 assists, while Anfernee Simons poured in 17 points on 5-for-7 shooting from three.

Desmond Bane paced the Grizzlies with 19 points and three rebounds while Ja Morant was just short of a triple-double with 17 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

The Grizzlies led 27-24 at the end of the first quarter as Morant dished out five assists in nine minutes of play. Simons drained two 3-pointers, lead the Trail Blazers with eight points.

The Grizzlies pulled out an 11-3 run to finish the first half with a 57-51 lead. Bane finished a busy first half leading all scorers with 15 points, three rebounds, a block and a steal on 4-for-7 from 3-point range.

The Trail Blazers took control of the third quarter with a 21-8 run featuring 11 points and four assists from Lillard. Morant dropped 10 points, three rebounds and two assists in the third period as the Grizzlies faced an 87-77 deficit with one quarter to play.

Another quick run to start the fourth quarter lifted the Trail Blazers to an insurmountable lead as the Grizzlies fell to 2-2 on the season. The Trail Blazers outscored the Grizzlies 65-39 in the second half.

The Grizzlies will finish their four-game West Coast road trip with a matchup against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at 9 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in to Bally Sports Southeast or listen live on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On the team being able to bounce back vs Golden State… We didn’t play well tonight. We got an opportunity tomorrow. Our guys have always bounced back and competed the next opportunity so learn from it, get better, and play better tomorrow. Taylor Jenkins On what Portland did to make it tough tonight… We had some mistakes defensively they took advantage of but your not going to win an NBA game when you shoot thirty-seven percent from the field and forty-seven [percent] from the free-throw line and miss a lot of wide open threes. Give them credit, they made shots, we missed them and that was the game. Taylor Jenkins On Portland forcing twenty-one turnovers… We knew they were an aggressive defense – give them credit – they played hard and turned us over but we still had plenty of opportunities kill runs and stay in this ball game and we didn’t take advantage. Taylor Jenkins On what the Portland Trail Blazers did defensively to make it tough on offense… They were blitzing and doubling me off ball-screens. We just had to make shots. I feel like we let our offensive struggles affect us on the other end of the floor and missing assignments. Really wasn’t locked into the game plan really that much. We just let our mistakes turn into more mistakes and they got hot and won the game. Ja Morant On if they’ll be able to process this game with Golden State up tomorrow… We can’t focus on this game with having another game tomorrow. We got to turn the page to [the] Golden State [Warriors] and be ready to go out and play and get a win on the road. Ja Morant On what it says about the team getting more national attention… I just feel like we earned it. We battled since I came into the league to get some type of respect, to get some TV games. I don’t know how much we got this year, I stopped paying attention after I’ve seen two or three my previous years. [We] just got to continue to play hard, continue to go out there and battle each and every night. We have a tough Western Conference with some good teams. We just got to lock into our game plan, play all forty-eight minutes, and go out and win. Ja Morant On the offense not clicking tonight … It was just one of those games. We just felt like we didn’t really get rolling. We are usually able to kind of hit a point in the game where we feel like we’re clicking, go on a decent run as well, and we just didn’t get to that point tonight. It was just one of those nights and luckily we play in twenty-four hours, so we get a chance to correct it right away. Tyus Jones On what the Portland Trail Blazers did defensively to give them the most trouble… They were up on ball screens, showing hands, being active, and they just deflected a good amount of passes. If you’re not extremely careful with the ball, precises with passes, they’ll force a lot of turnovers then they get out and run and hit shots. They hit a lot of shots, a lot of contested shots so it kind of played into their hands a little bit. They were up on ball screens. We just got to do a better job capitalizing on that. Tyus Jones

