Postgame Report: Trail Blazers rout Grizzlies 130-109 to gain separation in standings

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Portland outscored the Grizzlies 74-46 in the first half while out-shooting the Grizzlies 55.3 percent to 35.7 percent from the floor and limiting the Grizzlies to (3-of-15) from 3-point range. Key Run of the Night Portland ripped off a 23-9 run with 7:17 to play before half.

Game Recap

The Portland Trail Blazers used a lopsided first half to cruise to 21-point victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night inside FedExForum.

CJ McCollum was the primary scorer for the Trail Blazers with 26 points, six assists and four rebounds. Norman Powell scored 24 points with five rebound and four assists while Damian Lillard had 23 points with five assists. Carmelo Anthony contributed 18 points off the bench while Jusuf Nurkic had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 19 points and six rebounds. Dillon Brooks went 6-for-10 from the field for 18 points and Ja Morant 10 points and eight assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. notched 13 points and five rebounds in his return to action in FedExForum

The Trail Blazers built an early lead as Lillard tallied 14 first-quarter points to bring the score to 38-23 after 12 minutes of play. The Blazers stacked a 23-9 run on top of their 15-point lead to start the second quarter and took a 74-46 lead to the locker room.

McCollum and Lillard had no problems scoring in the first half with 20 and 18 points, respectfully, while Powell went 5-for-8 for 16 points. Brooks led the Grizzlies with 14 points and Valanciunas had 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

The Grizzlies started to chip away at the lead with a 19-8 run in the third quarter to leave a 19-point deficit heading into the final quarter. However, the Trail Blazers would deny the Grizzlies brief comeback hopes to seal the victory.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will be back inside FedExForum for a date with the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports South or tune in to 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

Jaren Jackson Jr. made his first appearance of the 2020-21 season inside FedExForum... Jackson Jr. tallied 13 points, five rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes. His last time in the lineup at home was February 20, 2020 against the Portland Trail Blazers, when he scored eight points and five rebounds in a 111-104 Grizzlies win.

