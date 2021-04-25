KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
Memphis Grizzlies Postgame Report
Postgame Report

Postgame Report: Grizzlies spoil Blazers’ comeback hopes to earn second straight victory over Portland

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Apr 25, 2021

Key Stat of the Night

  • Valanciunas was 3-for-3 from 3-point range in the first half, tying his single-game career-high.

Key Run of the Night

  • The Trail Blazers hopped out on an 11-3 run, but the Grizzlies countered to take a 23-20 lead after the opening period behind Kyle Anderson’s seven points.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies pulled out their second win over the Portland Trail Blazers this weekend with a 120-113 victory on Sunday.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 28 points and eight rebounds and Jonas Valanciunas returned to the lineup with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Dillon Brooks delivered on both ends of the floor down the stretch to finish with 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 27 points while Damian Lillard had 23 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jusuf Nurkic posted a double-double with 16 points and 19 rebounds.

The Trail Blazers hopped out on an 11-3 run, but the Grizzlies countered to take a 23-20 lead after the opening period behind Kyle Anderson’s seven points. Both teams struggled offensively in the first half until Valanciunas found his groove, posting 13 points in the second quarter to give the Grizzlies a 58-47 lead at halftime. Valanciunas was 3-for-3 from 3-point range in the first half, tying his single-game career-high.

The Grizzlies stretched the lead to 16 looking to pull away, but McCollum scored 10 points in the third quarter to make the score 90-78 heading into the final quarter. Carmelo Anthony caught fire in the fourth quarter pulling the Trail Blazers within two points of the Grizzlies before Brooks answered with his own takeover. The Trail Blazers, however, would not go quietly as they stormed back with a 15-3 run before Morant and Grayson Allen secured the victory from the free throw line.

Next Game

The Grizzlies head to Denver to face the Nuggets on Monday at 8 p.m. CT.

Player Notes

  • Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 28 points and eight rebounds
  • Jonas Valanciunas returned to the lineup with 21 points and 10 rebounds
  • Dillon Brooks delivered on both ends of the floor down the stretch to finish with 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks

