Postgame Report: Grizzlies outlast Lillard, Trail Blazers in 130-128 win

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Ja Morant is the first player in franchise history to score 33 points on 13 assists in the same game. He had no turnovers. Key Run of the Night From 9:43 to 7:38 (2:05) in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies went on a 12-4 run re-claiming the lead, 114-110, from a four point deficit to a four point advantage down the stretch.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies pulled out a 130-128 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday to move to 30-28 this season.

The duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. was the main showcase as the Grizzlies overcame Damian Lillard's second-half push. Morant scored 33 points with 13 assists while Jackson Jr. added 23 points off the bench. Dillon Brooks scored 17 of his 25 points in the third quarter. The game marked the first time three different Grizzlies had at least 10 made field goals since Feb. 28, 2017.

Lillard scored 27 points while Jusuf Nurkic recorded a double-double with 26 points and 17 rebounds. C.J. McCollum added 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Morant's 10 first-quarter points led to a 16-6 run as the Grizzlies grabbed a 28-23 lead after the first 12 minutes. Tillman kept the Grizzlies offense rolling with 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting in the second quarter.

Four Grizzlies scored in double-digits to stay up 62-56 at halftime. Morant led the way with 14 points and five assists in the half while Jackson Jr. had 11 points working in the pick and roll with Morant. McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 13 points.

Both squads were clicking offensively to start the second half as Morant dropped 15 points with six assists while Brooks caught fire with 17 points in the third quarter to fend off an 18-7 run, led by Lillard’s 15 points, and help Memphis take a 100-99 lead into the final quarter. Neither team held a double-digit lead throughout the game.

Next Game

The Grizzlies' road trip continues with another bout against the Trail Blazers on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT.

Player Notes

went for 75% (3-4) FG shooting for 12 points and 6 rebounds. Damian Lillard finished with 27 points.

finished with 27 points. Jusuf Nurkic added 26 points and a season-high 17 rebounds.