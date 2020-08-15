Postgame Report: Grizzlies come up short vs. Portland despite monster game from Ja Morant

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 126-122 on Saturday afternoon inside The Field House in Orlando, FL. The Grizzlies had four players score at least 20 points, including a career-high 35 points from Ja Morant.

The Blazers ripped off a 22-3 run to grab an early 30-14 lead following a pull-up jumper from Gary Trent Jr. Memphis struggled to get going in the first quarter, connecting on only 8-of-25 field goals to begin the game. Portland carried a 31-19 lead into the second quarter, led by Jusuf Nurkic with eight rebounds and four points in the opening period. The Grizzlies offense found their rhythm in the second quarter, with Jonas Valanciunas pouring in 14 of his 22 points to help cut into the Trail Blazers lead. The Grizzlies regained the lead with 9:17 to play in the second quarter, following two free-throws from Valanciunas, to make the score 34-33 in favor of Memphis. Nurkic helped the Blazers move back in front with 11 second-quarter points to stretch Portland’s lead to 58-52 heading into the halftime break.

The Grizzlies came out of the gate strong in the second half, knocking down seven of their nine three-point attempts in the third quarter. Memphis took an 86-80 lead with 3:33 to play in the third following a two-handed slam from Morant in transition. Memphis used 24 combined points from Morant and Brandon Clarke in the third quarter to grab a 94-89 lead heading into the final quarter of play. The Grizzlies shot 63.6 percent from the floor in the third, including 77.8 percent from deep. Memphis stretched their lead to as many as eight points in the fourth, following a basket from Gorgui Dieng, to make It a 101-93 lead with 9:55 to play. The Blazers climbed right back into the game using a 15-4 run, capped off by a contested pull-up jumper from CJ McCollum with 1:20 to play to give the Blazers a 119-113 lead. Memphis trimmed the lead to three points following a three-pointer from Morant with 2.1 seconds remaining, but it would not be enough, as Portland picked up a four-point victory in Game 1 of the Play-In Tournament. Memphis lead Portland 56-28 in points in the paint, but the Grizzlies 18 turnovers proved too much to overcome down the stretch.

Morant posted a season-high 35 points (13-28 FG, 3-6 3P) to go with eight assists and four rebounds in 42 minutes of action. Valanciunas posted a double-double with 22 points and 17 rebounds on 8-of-16 shooting. Dillon Brooks pitched in 20 points, two assist and two rebounds in 38 minutes. Clarke led the Grizzlies second unit with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists on 8-of-11 shooting. Kyle Anderson added 10 points and nine assists as the Grizzlies season 2019-20 campaign comes to an end.

Damian Lillard posted a double-double with 31 points (6-15 FG, 5-14), 10 assists and wo rebounds in 45 minutes. McCollum totaled 29 points, three rebounds and one assists on 11-of-19 shooting. Nurkic posted a double-double with 22 points and 21 rebounds in 41 minutes. Carmelo Anthony pitched in 21 points, three rebounds and an assist in 38 minutes. Gary Trent Jr. led the Blazers bench with eight points, three rebounds and an assists.

The Blazers will meet the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, August 18, at 8 p.m. on TNT.

Player Notes

