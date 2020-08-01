Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Trail Blazers in overtime in first of eight seeding games in Orlando

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 13 of his 33 points in the third quarter alone. Key Run of the Night Memphis exploded for a 32-8 run to take a commanding 94-83 lead with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter following two free-throws from Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies stretched their lead to nine points at 112-103 with 5:56 remaining in the fourth quarter following a put-back dunk from Brandon Clarke.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies were unable to slow down the hot-shooting Portland Trail Blazers as they fell 140-135 (OT) on Friday afternoon at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando.

The Grizzlies struggled on the defensive end in the first quarter as Portland shot 62.0 percent from the floor in the opening period. CJ McCollum got off to a strong start with eight of the Blazers 35 first quarter points. Jonas Valanciunas got things going early for Memphis, scoring 12 points and grabbing three rebounds in the first. Portland outscored Memphis 14-6 in paint points to give them a 35-30 edge after one quarter of play. Portland used a 17-7 run early in the second quarter to give to take a 54-42 lead with 5:53 remaining in the first half. The Grizzlies shot the ball well in the first half (45.7 percent), but were unable to slow down the Trail Blazers offense, as Portland shot 55.6 percent to take a 68-60 lead heading into the locker room.

The Grizzlies grabbed the momentum to start the second half as Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 13 of his 33 points in the third quarter alone. Memphis exploded for a 32-8 run to take a commanding 94-83 lead with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter following two free-throws from Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies stretched their lead to nine points at 112-103 with 5:56 remaining in the fourth quarter following a put-back dunk from Brandon Clarke. The Blazers battled back to outscore Memphis 21-12 in the final five minutes to send the game into overtime tied at 124-124. Portland exploded on an 11-0 run to begin the overtime period; capped off by a CJ McCollum three-pointer with 2:31 remaining in overtime. The Grizzlies trimmed the Blazers lead to just three points with 1:14 to play, but the Grizz were unable to complete the comeback as Portland escaped with a 140-135 victory.

Jackson Jr. finished the night with a game-high tying 33 points (10-22 FG, 6-15 3P) while going to the free-throw line a team-high nine times. Tonight’s 50 free-throw attempts for Memphis marked the most for the Grizzlies this season. Ja Morant posted a double-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes of play. Clarke led all bench scorers with 21 points, seven rebounds and two assists on 7-of-8 shooting. Valanciunas totaled 16 points, four rebounds and an assist. Dillon Brooks added 15 points, four rebounds and four assists as the Grizzlies fell to 32-34 on the season.

McCollum led Portland in scoring with 33 points, six assists and two steals on 14-of-21 shooting. Damian Lillard added 29 points, nine assists and five rebounds while shooting 10-of-22 from the floor. Carmelo Anthony tallied 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Gary Trent Jr. led the Portland bench with 17 points, two assists and one rebound as the Blazers improved to 30-37 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will return to the court on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 3:00 p.m. CT as they take on the San Antonio Spurs inside the Visa Athletic Center in Orlando, FL. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

Jaren Jackson Jr. finished the night with a game-high tying 33 points.

finished the night with a game-high tying 33 points. Ja Morant posted a double-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

posted a double-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Brandon Clarke led all bench scorers with 21 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

led all bench scorers with 21 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Jonas Valanciunas totaled 16 points, four rebounds and an assist.

totaled 16 points, four rebounds and an assist. Dillon Brooks added 15 points, four rebounds and four assists.