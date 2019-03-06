Postgame Report: Grizzlies Complete Comeback to Take Down Trail Blazers, 120-111

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Mike Conley scored a career-high 40 points (12-18 FG, 6-7 3P, 10-15 FT), eclipsing his previous personal best of 38 points Jan. 30, 2017 at Phoenix… Conley scored 19 points in the fourth quarter alone, making 6-of-7 from the field, in what was the highest-scoring single quarter by a Grizzlies player this season. Key Run of the Night Memphis trailed by as many as nine points (94-85) in the fourth quarter before going on an 11-2 run to tie the game at 96 with 5:22 remaining… The Grizzlies followed up later in the quarter with a 14-5 spurt, including a four-point play by Mike Conley, to go up 116-107 with 1:15 left.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies, with the help of a career-best scoring performance from Mike Conley, came back from 16 points behind and down nine in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 120-111, on Tuesday night in FedExForum. The Grizzlies improved to 26-40 on the season and 16-17 at home. The Trail Blazers fell to 39-25 on the year and are now 15-17 on the road. Memphis took a 2-1 lead in the season series.

Conley scored a career-high 40 points to lead all players on 12-of-18 (.667) shooting, including 6-of-7 (.857) from three-point range. The last time a Grizzlies player dropped 40-or-more points in a game was on Jan. 25, 2017, when Marc Gasol scored 42 vs. Toronto. Conley is averaging 24.2 points over his last five games.

Delon Wright matched his career-high, scoring 25 points. Wright scored the most points by a Memphis reserve since MarShon Brooks had 25 against Detroit on April 8, 2018. Wright also now has three 20-point performances in his career. Jonas Valanciunas added 17 points. Valanciunas has scored in double-digits in all eight games since coming to Memphis. Avery Bradley chipped in with 14 points, three assists and two steals. Prior to being traded to Memphis, Bradley averaged 8.2 points this season, and is now averaging 17.1 points so far in a Grizzlies uniform. C.J. Miles came off the bench to provide 12 points. Miles has scored in double-digits in five of his last nine games with Memphis. Joakim Noah was just shy of a double-double, scoring nine points and grabbing 10 rebounds while also handing out a team-high seven assists.

The teams shot almost identically, with Memphis finishing 40-for-75 (.533) from the floor and Portland going 42-for-79 (.532). The Grizzlies were better from beyond the arc, making 13-of-27 (.481) threes while Trail Blazers shot 9-for-29 (.310). The Grizzlies won the turnover battle, 20-17, with both teams scoring 20 points off the giveaways apiece. Portland won in the paint, outscoring Memphis 64-48. The Trail Blazers, who entered tonight second in the NBA in free throw percentage (.819), made 18-of-21 (.857) free throws tonight while the Grizzlies finished 27-for-36 (.750). The Grizzlies defense was locked in during the second half, holding the Trail Blazers to 48 points after they reached 63 in the first half.

CJ McCollum led Portland with 27 points. McCollum has now scored at least 27 points in 16 games. Damian Lillard added 24 points and eight assists. Maurice Harkless finished with 20 points and six boards. Enes Kanter added 11 points off the bench. Jusuf Nurkic ended with 10 boards, nine assists and six points.

Memphis went on a 7-1 run from 8:07 to 6:13 to bring the game within two at 94-92. Not long after, Conley tied the game up with a floater in the lane with 5:22 left to play. A three-pointer by Miles at the 4:01 mark gave the Grizzlies their first lead of the game, 101-100. Conley would get fouled as he drained a 26-footer, and sank the free throw to complete the four-point play to push Memphis’ lead to 113-107. After a long Portland miss on the ensuing possession, Wright found Conley running the floor for an easy layup, giving the Grizzlies a 115-107 lead at the 1:23 mark, providing the dagger for the game. Memphis made 11-of-16 (.688) shots to score a season-high 38 points in the quarter, including 5-of-7 (.714) from long range.

Memphis couldn’t overtake Portland in the third quarter, shooting 8-for-20 (.400) from the floor while the Trail Blazers were 10-for-22 (.455). Neither team shot well from three during the period, with the Grizzlies going 1-for-6 (.167) and the Trail Blazers making 3-of-10 (.300). Memphis committed seven turnovers in the quarter, leading to six points for Portland, while converting five Trail Blazers turnovers into three points. Wright poured in 10 more points, but Portland outscored Memphis 23-21 in the quarter to take an 86-82 lead into the fourth.

Portland’s offense was rolling in the first half, shooting 23-for-39 (.590) overall and going 6-for-13 (.462) from three-point range. Memphis shook off the slow start to also make over half their attempts, connecting on 21-of-39 (.538) shots, including 7-of-14 (.500) from beyond the arc. The Trail Blazers outscored the Grizzlies 34-24 in the paint, making 17-of-22 (.773) shots inside while Memphis was 12-for-21 (.571) from the restricted area. Conley had 16 first-half points to lead all scorers.

The Trail Blazers had no problems scoring to start the game, making 13-of-21 (4-7 3P) shots in the opening quarter while the Grizzlies shot 8-for-18 (1-5 3P) from the floor. Portland ran in transition, outscoring Memphis 12-6 in fastbreak situations. Wright scored eight-straight points for Memphis late in the quarter, but Portland opened the game with a 19-5 run over the first 5:18 of the quarter to build a 33-20 lead going into the second.

The Grizzlies shot much better in the second quarter, going 13-for-21 (6-9 3P) from the floor. The Trail Blazers were close behind, making 10-of-18 (2-6 3P) shots during the period. Conley got comfortable in the quarter, scoring 16 points (3-3 3P). Portland scored eight points off of four Memphis turnovers in the quarter, helping them lead by as much as 16 in the second. Memphis went on a 14-4 run over the last 2:40 of the period - punctuated by Wright sinking a 16-foot floater at the buzzer - to trim the Trail Blazers lead to 63-61 at halftime.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will look to win the season series against the Utah Jazz on Friday, March 8 in FedExForum at 7 p.m. CT. Come out to the game, tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Team Quotes

On Mike Conley’s performance: I mean, it’s big for us, obviously. It’s fun for him, a guy who we battle for. We understand how classy he is, the type of person he is. Any success that he has, you enjoy it for him. He deserves it all. All the good things that happen to him, he deserves it because of the way he carries himself every day, the way he works every single day. There’s so much respect and appreciation for him as a human being and as a basketball player. Whatever success he has, all of his teammates enjoy it and appreciate it. J.B. Bickerstaff On the Grizzlies’ resiliency, shown by fighting back and taking the lead late: Our guys, we’ve talked about it. Their character, their ability to fight, their willingness to compete… To be honest with you, the way we started that first quarter, missing layups and free throws, and they were scoring however they wanted to, it was a little shaky. But they never put their heads down, they never gave in. They talked to one another, figured out what we needed to get it done, and how we’re going to correct it. I think that’s the most important part: Recognizing an issue, one, but then two, communicating how you’re going to resolve the issue. I think our guys did a great job of that tonight, and they just never let up. J.B. Bickerstaff On what changed in the fourth quarter: Just started making shots. I got a good rhythm. Our bigs set good screens, the space was there. We got some good space because I think guys started knocking down open shots. CJ [Miles] was big. A.B. [Avery Bradley] does what he does. We just created a lot of space and got hot. It was just one of those games. Mike Conley On leaving with an injury in the first quarter and returning to make a career-high 40 points: Forty in three quarters isn’t bad. It was a unique, weird game in the sense that you don’t score in the first quarter and we’re down big early, roll an ankle, got get re-taped. Who knows what’s going to happen after that. Come out and get right back to it and win the game. It was a rollercoaster, but I’m just thankful that I made it through it. Mike Conley On Delon Wright: He can do it all. He’s solid at every facet of the game. I think he’s a player that just doesn’t know how good he can be yet. He’s just trying to feel his way. He almost just doesn’t want to step on anybody’s toes. We’re just like ‘when you’re in the game just be aggressive – go, go, go!’ He’s still just trying to find his way and trying to be patient with it. The more aggressive he is, the better he is and the better we are. We just need him to continue doing that. Mike Conley

Player Notes

