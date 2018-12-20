Postgame Report: Grizzlies Fade in Second Half, Lose 99-92

Leaders

The Memphis Grizzlies were defeated by the Portland Trail Blazers, 99-92 on Wednesday night in the Moda Center. The Grizzlies dropped to 16-15 on the season and are now 7-9 on the road. The Trail Blazers improved to 18-13 on the year.

Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 23 points and a game-high six assists. Conley has now scored 20+ points in 17 games this season. Kyle Anderson continued to build on his strong December, scoring 15 points (7-8 FG) to go with four steals, five rebounds and three assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16 points and five rebounds. Marc Gasol finished just short of a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds, while having four steals and assists apiece. Garrett Temple chipped in with 10 points, two blocks and two steals.

The Grizzlies shot 33-for-78 (.423) in the game and 9-for-27 (.333) from three-point range while the Trail Blazers were 35-for-75 (.467) from the floor and 11-for-26 (.423) from three. Portland outrebounded Memphis 44-35, leading to 16 second-chance points compared to nine for the Grizzlies. The Trail Blazers committed 21 turnovers which led to 15 points for the Grizzlies, but the Grizzlies turned the ball over 13 points which also led to 15 points for Portland. Memphis finished with 10 blocked shots, marking the fourth time this year the team has blocked 10 or more shots. The last time it happened was also against Portland on Dec. 12.

Damian Lillard led all scorers with 24 points on 9-of-18 (.500) shooting. Meyers Leonard came off the bench to score 12 and grab eight rebounds. CJ McCollum added 11 points while Zach Collins finished with 10.

Portland opened the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run over a 4:06 stretch (11:43 to 7:37) to increase their lead to 85-71, a lead the Grizzlies couldn’t overcome. The Trail Blazers shot 9-for-18 (.500) in the period while the Grizzlies were 7-for-20 (.350). Gasol scored 12 of his 14 points during the final period. Portland made 8-of-16 (.500) three-pointers in the second half.

In the third quarter, Memphis shot a higher percentage than Portland by making 6-of-13 (.462) shots, but Portland snapped their cold spell from beyond the arc, going 6-for-10 (.600) from three during the quarter. The Grizzlies blocked five shots in the period, the most in any third quarter this year. Lillard scored 15 points (4-5 3P) in the period to help lead 74-71.

The teams shot comparably well, with Memphis shooting 20-for-45 (.444) and Portland finishing 17-for-37 (.459) in the first half. The Grizzlies forced the Trail Blazers into 12 turnovers (seven steals) during the half while committing just five of their own. Both squads had exactly 22 points in the paint in the half.

The Grizzlies opened up the game with a 15-4 run in the first quarter from 11:38 to 5:41 (5:57 span), and forced the Trail Blazers into four turnovers during the run. Memphis cooled off after that, with Portland outscoring them 13-3 the rest of the way to cut the Grizzlies lead to 18-17 at the end of the quarter. Both teams struggled from three-point range, going a combined 2-for-12 beyond the arc. The Grizzlies forced the Trail Blazers into eight turnovers in the quarter.

Both offenses got on track in the second quarter, with the Grizzlies going 13-for-26 (.500) from the floor and the Trail Blazers shooting 11-for-19 (.579). Memphis also was 5-for-11 (.455) from three-point range in the period. Ivan Rabb grabbed five offensive rebounds in the quarter, the most in a quarter by a Grizzlies player this season, and scored six points in five minutes of action. Conley hit three three-pointers in the final 1:48 of the second period, including one with .9 seconds remaining before halftime, to give him 14 points in the quarter and help the Grizzlies lead 52-47.

The Grizzlies continue the west coast trip when they return to California to challenge the Sacramento Kings on Friday, December 21 at 9 p.m. CT at Golden 1 Center. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets or 6-Game Holiday Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are also available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

On finding an offensive spark: We’ve got to get it done—it’s that simple. We can come up with schemes and tricks and all that, but on the offensive end of the floor we’ve gotta take the shots that are available to us. The ball will create shots for us, ball movement, we’re attacking the paint, bodies are coming…there’s guys that are open on the perimeter, we’ve gotta find those guys on the perimeter; and then we’ve gotta take shots and make shots. We’ve gotta believe the shots are going…guys are working their tails off, taking their reps…we’ve gotta get them those shots, and when they get them they’ve gotta take them and knock them down. J.B. Bickerstaff On Marc Gasol’s perceived offensive passivity (14 points on 4-13 FGs): Marc is a facilitator first; that’s his natural instinct, that’s the way that he plays the game. When he sees guys running at him, the right basketball play is to make the next pass…we preach making the next pass. Do we want Marc to take open shots? Definitely. Our offense needs whoever’s open, whatever open shot we create, we need him to take that shot…we know Marc’s intent, he’s a ball-mover, he’s a facilitator, but I don’t think he’s passive. J.B. Bickerstaff On Shelvin Mack’s spark off the bench: We’ve asked guys to do a lot; we’ve asked guys to play a difficult style of basketball…it’s not easy to play the way that we play, so in that guys are expending more energy, especially on the defensive end of the floor…so at this point guys might be a little more worn down, but Shelvin has been great for us. He’s contributed at a high level, he’s been able to spell Mike, he’s been able to play with Mike…we wouldn’t have 16 wins if it weren’t for Shelvin…he’s been solid, he’s been the glue to help us with that second unit in particular. J.B. Bickerstaff On MarShon Brooks’ absence from the game: Just a decision we made to put Wayne out there and give him an opportunity on the defensive end, use his size and strength against their guards. J.B. Bickerstaff On the bench unit being outscored by the Blazers’ bench by 30 points: We need to find some production there, definitely. We’ve got guys who we believe can help us and have helped us. What we have to do is, again, use the basketball to create energy, use movement, cutting, those types of things to create open shots…again, the penetration and kick out opportunities…we’ve just gotta do a better job of creating for one another with that group and finding ways to score. J.B. Bickerstaff On whose responsibility it is to get the team going: It’s on all of us—it’s our responsibility as leadership to accept responsibility, and that’s what we do. We still believe heavily in that group that’s in that locker room, and they’ve done too many good things to just turn an eye to…we’re going through a rough patch right now; the NBA, it happens, and our responsibility is to come up with the best way to get out of it; so everybody that’s in that locker room has to participate in our own rescue, and that’s what we’re gonna do. We’re not gonna quit, we’re not gonna back down, we’re not gonna ball up…we’ll show up tomorrow, we’ll practice, we’ll show up on Friday and we’ll fight. No matter what happens after that, we’ll show up the next day and we’ll fight. This group is going to continue to compete…we’ve just gotta find our mojo, we’ve gotta find that belief that, when things are going the wrong way, just remember how good we’ve been, especially on the defensive end of the floor. We’ve been down big in games, and we’ve had the resiliency to come back because of our defense and get stops. J.B. Bickerstaff Do you feel like you know what you need to do to get things going again? Yeah, hold on to each other. You know, help each other out, you know trust each other and communicate and do it consistently. Marc Gasol Do you sense urgency? Of course. Of course, we have urgency. Of course, I mean it’s not working out the way we wish but everyone in this locker room and from the coaching staff is on the same page and we want to win, and just [when the team] go through rough patches that’s when you hold onto each other even more. Marc Gasol Do you feel the team, at times, is more reliant on you and Mike? No, I think that’s what needs to happen, and we need to have responsibility to make the right play even though you know sometimes we might get it wrong we gotta do the right play. Marc Gasol On pace of the game Yeah, at some point you know we have to be able to execute on offensive end efficiently because our defense can hold up for so many possessions or so many good offensive players, offensive teams. Tonight, we played against a team that’s got a couple guys out there, two of the best in the world that are doing it; so, we have to try to take advantage of the stops we get and lately I think we’ve just not been able to execute on that end. Mike Conley Is there something that’s happened in the last couple of weeks that has thrown things off? Man it’s tough to put your finger on it. Sometimes, teams just go through lows like this, teams hit spells where we you know seem to rattle in and out every open look we get and then we start just try to force it in the paint and you know we got to stay confident as individuals, understand that we put a lot of work in on our games individually, be aggressive when we have opportunities and look to score when we get them. Mike Conley

