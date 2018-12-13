Postgame Report: Grizzlies Defense Blanks Trail Blazers, Win 92-83

Leaders

Leading 79-78 with 4:51 left in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies rattled off a 13-0 run from 4:51 to 1:20 (3:31 span) to seal the game. Eight of the points during that run came from Mike Conley

The Memphis Grizzlies held the Portland Trail Blazers to the fewest points by an opponent this season, winning 92-83 on Wednesday night in FedExForum. The Grizzlies improve to 16-11 on the season and are now 9-4 at home. The Trail Blazers fall to 15-13 on the year.

Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 23 points and handed out a game-high six assists. Conley has scored now at least 20 points in 14 games this season. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 14 points and blocked two shots. MarShon Brooks added 13 points off the bench. JaMychal Green supplied 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting. Marc Gasol filled the box score with nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and a season-high six blocks. Kyle Anderson pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.

Portland’s 83 points were a season-low for them (previous: 96, Nov. 16 at Minnesota) and the Trail Blazers entered tonight averaging 112.0 points per game. The Grizzlies shot 34-for-82 (.415) from the field while holding the Trail Blazers to 32-for-87 (.368) in the game. Memphis went 8-for-24 (.333) from three-point range while Portland shot 6-for-22 (.273). Memphis blocked 10 shots while Portland had nine. The Grizzlies outscored the Trail Blazers 40-28 in the paint.

CJ McCollum led all scorers with 40 points, tying his season-high. McCollum has now scored 30-plus points in five games this year. Damian Lillard scored 14 points on just 4-of-18 (.222) shooting and had seven rebounds. Al-Farouq Aminu added 10 points.

In the fourth quarter, Portland went on a 7-1 run from 6:42 to 4:51 (1:51 run) to trim the Grizzlies lead to 79-78. The Grizzlies immediately countered with a 13-0 run of their own from 4:51 to 1:20 (3:31 span) to go up 92-78, sealing the game. Conley scored 10 points in the quarter. The Grizzlies turned the ball over only once in the final period.

Both teams shot better in the third quarter, with Memphis connecting on 10-of-19 (.526) field goals and Portland going 8-of-18 (.444). The Grizzlies outscored the Trail Blazers 14-6 in the paint during the period, and outrebounded them 11-6 to lead 68-63 at the end of the third.

The teams shot similar numbers from the floor in the first half, as Memphis was 16-of-44 (.364) and Portland went 16-of-45 (.356). Neither team shot well from three-point range, with the Grizzlies making 4-of-13 (.308) threes and the Trail Blazers making 2-of-14 (.143), which tied a season-low for three-point percentage by an opponent in a half. McCollum had 20 first-half points, but no other Trail Blazer scored more than five before intermission.

The Grizzlies struggled on offense to start the game, shooting 6-for-19 (.316) from the field in the first quarter to tie a season-low for points in a quarter with 15. Memphis also committed six turnovers in the quarter, which Portland converted into nine points. Portland opened the game with an 11-2 run over 4:39 (11:42 to 7:03) to help lead 26-15 at the end of the period.

Memphis made major adjustments in the second quarter, kicking off with a 17-2 run over 6:49 (11:34 to 4:45) to take a 32-30 lead. Memphis made 10-of-24 (.417) field goals and were 4-of-8 (.500) from three-point range in the second. The defense held the Trail Blazers to 5-of-18 (.278) shooting, including 1-of-6 (.167) from three. Portland’s 14 points in the quarter were their fewest points in a quarter this year. The Grizzlies outscored the Trail Blazers in the paint 12-0 in the period to help lead 42-40 at halftime.

The Grizzlies will host the Miami Heat on Friday, December 14 at 7 p.m. CT in what could be Dwyane Wade’s final game in FedExForum. Come to the game, tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

On the energy from the team: I think our bench sparked us, you know? Give those guys a ton of credit. We got off to a little bit of a sluggish start, but our bench came in and really, really sparked us. We had a ton of energy there, and everybody kind of fed off it. You could feel it as we started to get it going; the momentum was starting to shift. Our defense tonight, those guys got after it. To hold (Portland) to 83 points and 36 percent from the field, you have to give our guys a ton of credit. That is an impressive defensive effort from our crew. J.B. Bickerstaff On the defensive communication: It’s huge. Obviously we did a hell of a job on CJ McCollum, but those guys are difficult to guard. He and (Damian) Lillard and the way they move off screens, and their big guys set great screens for them. They put a ton of pressure on you, but that pick-and-roll, once you’re communicating it has to start with your big guys. Your big guys are the ones that can see it. They’re the ones that recognize it happening and then your guards, communication is two-ways right? (It’s) not just where one guy gets to talk and one guy has to hear and listen and then adjust himself to whatever coverage it is that we are in. If you’re late to those things, those guys can make you pay. That’s how mistakes are corrected. That’s where it starts. It starts with communication. It can’t be five guys on an island: you have to be tied in all together. And the communication helps one another. J.B. Bickerstaff On JaMychal Green and MarShon Brooks’ bench contributions: That was the key to tonight’s game. We got off to a slower start, but those guys came in and (JaMychal) were all over the place. MarShon was able to get his shots and create opportunities. But that has been this team. At any moment, when we need guys most, they’re willing to step up. They have the skillset. JaMychal is a starter in the NBA. His productivity shows that and his skillset shows that. He’s just doing something that is best for the team right now. And I couldn’t appreciate him more for that. J.B. Bickerstaff On Marc Gasol’s defense: It’s perfect. Six blocks and to be able to protect the paint against really good players, those are two of the best guards that we have in this league. And for him to hold the defense down and keep those things in front of him, communicate the coverages, talk to guys on the weak side, that’s huge. Whether it’s the offensive piece of it, obviously we need and depend on him on that end too; but if shots aren’t falling, and you can basically shut down the paint like he did, that puts teams in a bind. Then you catch your rhythm, and the offensive part will come for him J.B. Bickerstaff On the team returning to ‘form’: We tried to create an identity early. And this is the execution of our identity. We talk about playing in the mud. We talk about being gritty. We talk about grinding on people. We’re not the type of team who comes out and gives you an uppercut and knock you out in the first quarter. We understand that. But we feel like we can punch you enough in the gut, that by the time the fourth quarter comes, those legs might be a little weary. Shots might be a little more difficult to make. And our guys are comfortable there. That’s the mindset that our guys have. And you can see them feeding off of it too. It’s not just words to them. J.B. Bickerstaff On the defense only allowing 15 points in the 2nd quarter: When we play our good defense we get out on a run and get easy baskets. I think that’s what we’ve been missing in this little stint that we’ve been going through. We’re missing easy baskets, working for everything so when we get stops we get out there and get easy baskets. It just gets the morale up for the team. MarShon Brooks On the second unit turning the game around: We just wanted to come out there and play with a lot of energy. We got off to a slow, sluggish start. That’s basketball sometimes. Our first unit got off to a sluggish start and that’s why we’ve got 12 players ready to play. We came out there and just tried to bring some energy into the game. They followed up and finished for us. MarShon Brooks On the change after the first quarter: We just regrouped. We called a timeout. It was probably in the first, we kind of just slowed down mentally, understood what we’ve got to do to be successful. Don’t do anything that we don’t practice. Don’t’ force anything either and know that it’s not going to come in one play. That’s what Marc [Gasol] said it’s not going to come in one play, you got to chip away at it. Jaren Jackson Jr. On having six games holding opponents to under 90 points: We do a lot of defensive practice. When we do all that, we come out and have the same mentality because we know when your offense isn’t going, you’ve got to rely on something. If you can rely on that, then it can carry you throughout slumps and out of games and stuff like that. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Portland’s 14 points in the second quarter were a season-low in any quarter this season.

The Trail Blazers shot 2-for-14 (.143) from three-point range in the first half, tying a season-low for a Memphis opponent’s three-point percentage in a half (Oct. 24 at Sacramento).

The Grizzlies outscored the Trail Blazers 40-28 in the paint.

The Grizzlies shot 34-for-82 (.415) from the field while holding the Trail Blazers to 32-for-87 (.368) in the game. Portland’s field goal percentage was their second-lowest of the year (.366, Nov. 21 at Milwaukee).

Memphis blocked 10 shots in the game, marking the third time this season the team logged double-digit blocks.

