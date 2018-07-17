KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal

Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. speaks with Eric Hasseltine after the game against the Blazers.

MEMvPOR: playlist 7.16.18

Jul 17, 2018  |  02:43
Eric Hasseltine goes 1 on 1 with Greg Buckner
Grizzlies coach Greg Buckner talks with Radio Play-By-Play Announcer Eric Hasseltine following last night’s game against the Blazers.
Jul 17, 2018  |  03:15
Simmons drops 23 points against Blazers
Guard Kobi Simmons scores 23 points against the Trail Blazers during the teams final match of the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League.
Jul 17, 2018  |  00:57
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers highlights 7.16.18
Take a look at the Grizzlies highlights from their final Summer League match in Las Vegas on Monday night.
Jul 17, 2018  |  01:37
Crawford drains 3-pointer to end third quarter
Crawford buries the three right on time to end the third quarter Monday night against Portland.
Jul 17, 2018  |  00:12
Stephens' no look swat
DJ Stephens sends Baldwin's shot into the stands with this no look block.
Jul 16, 2018  |  00:09
Simmons cleans up the glass
Kobi Simmons glides in for the put back slam.
Jul 16, 2018  |  00:15

Postgame Report: Grizz fall to Trail Blazers in final match of 2018 Summer League

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Jul 16, 2018

The Portland Trail Blazers narrowly edged out the Memphis Grizzlies, 97-92, in Las Vegas Summer League action at Thomas and Mack Center on Monday night.

After a back-and-forth game, Portland exploded in the fourth quarter to take control of the contest. The Trail Blazers led by as much as 11 while leading for the final 12 minutes of regulation. Portland’s stellar shooting helped them advance past the Grizzlies, as the team shot 47.1 percent from the field.

Sophomore big man Caleb Swanigan scored 21 points for Portland and grabbed 16 rebounds -- six of which came on the offensive end. Archie Goodwin added a team-high 22 points, which included a stellar 14-of-16 night at the free-throw line.

For Memphis, Brandon Goodwin led all scorers with 27 points off the bench. Second-year guard Kobi Simmons continued to make a splash in Las Vegas, scoring 23 points and coming away with three steals.

The Trail Blazers will advance to the Summer League Championship Game against the defending-champion Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Player Notes

  • Brandon Goodwin scored a team-high with 27 points and three assist.
  • Kobi Simmons contributed 23 points, six rebounds and three assist.
  • Markel Crawford added 19 points on 50% shooting.
Carter, Jevon, Davis, Deyonta, Simmons, Kobi, Grizzlies, Trail Blazers

Upcoming Home games

