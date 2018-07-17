Postgame Report: Grizz fall to Trail Blazers in final match of 2018 Summer League

The Portland Trail Blazers narrowly edged out the Memphis Grizzlies, 97-92, in Las Vegas Summer League action at Thomas and Mack Center on Monday night.

After a back-and-forth game, Portland exploded in the fourth quarter to take control of the contest. The Trail Blazers led by as much as 11 while leading for the final 12 minutes of regulation. Portland’s stellar shooting helped them advance past the Grizzlies, as the team shot 47.1 percent from the field.

Sophomore big man Caleb Swanigan scored 21 points for Portland and grabbed 16 rebounds -- six of which came on the offensive end. Archie Goodwin added a team-high 22 points, which included a stellar 14-of-16 night at the free-throw line.

For Memphis, Brandon Goodwin led all scorers with 27 points off the bench. Second-year guard Kobi Simmons continued to make a splash in Las Vegas, scoring 23 points and coming away with three steals.

The Trail Blazers will advance to the Summer League Championship Game against the defending-champion Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

