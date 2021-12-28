Postgame Report: Morant’s game winner pushes Grizzlies past Suns

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis needed all 33 of Morant’s points to win the final game of their road trip while Desmond Bane contributed his career-high 32 points on a season high six threes with six rebounds and three assists.

contributed his career-high 32 points on a season high six threes with six rebounds and three assists. Steven Adams recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 13 points and a season-high tying 16 boards to go with seven assists. Key Run of the Night The Suns crawled back into the game with 22-9 fourth quarter run, keeping pace with Bane and Morant’s fourth quarter heroics and keeping the lead at two with 32 seconds to play.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies used a last second game winner from Ja Morant to earn a 114-113 win over Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Monday at Footprint Center.

Memphis needed all 33 of Morant’s points to win the final game of their road trip while Desmond Bane contributed his career-high 32 points on a season high six threes with six rebounds and three assists. Steven Adams recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 13 points and a season-high tying 16 boards to go with seven assists.

Booker scored 30 points with four assists, two blocks and two steals and Cam Johnson added 19 points and seven rebounds. Chris Paul had a double-double with 13 points and 13 assists.

Bane scored 12 first quarter points to get the Grizzlies rolling, but the Suns ended the quarter on an 11-3 run. Memphis finished the first half with a 19-8 run to earn a 60-48 lead. Bane piled up 19 points and four rebounds and Booker has 12 points in the half. The Grizzlies shot 52% from the field while holding Suns to just 39% shooting while outrebounding Phoenix 28-16 in the first two quarters.

Morant kept the Suns at distance with 19 third quarter points, the most he’s scored in a single quarter in his career. The Suns crawled back into the game with 22-9 fourth quarter run, keeping pace with Bane and Morant’s fourth quarter heroics and keeping the lead at two with 32 seconds to play. Phoenix grabbed the lead with a 3-pointer from Booker at the top of the key, giving the Grizzlies 5.0 seconds to respond. Out of the timeout, Morant beat Mikal Bridges off the dribble and floated in the paint to bank a game-winning layup over the defense in the final seconds as the Grizzlies secured the victory.

Next Game

The Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen at ESPN 92.9 FM.