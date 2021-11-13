Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Suns 119-94

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Phoenix bench outscored the Grizzlies bench 48-32 in tonight’s game, including a 33-7 advantage in the first three quarters. The Suns entered tonight’s game ranked eighth in bench scoring and have three games with 50+ bench points this season.

The Suns led wire-to-wire and led by as many as 38 points. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies trimmed Phoenix’ lead to 17 points at 65-42 following a basket from Morant with 11:44 to play in the third quarter. However - Memphis would never get any closer - thanks to 25-10 run from the Suns late in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 90-52 (their largest of the game) with 3:56 left in the third.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies ended their three-game home stand with a 119-94 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at FedExForum.

The Suns hit a season-high 18 3-pointers to notch their seventh consecutive victory, the longest current win streak in the NBA. The Suns lead the game wire-to-wire and lead by as many as 38 points. Chris Paul had a double-double with 15 points and 12 assists while Devin Booker scored 17 points to go with seven assists and five rebounds. Jae Crowder added 17 points and five assists.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 26 points to go with a season high 12 rebounds and six assists on 10-for-19 shooting from the field. Jaren Jackson Jr. was the only other Grizzlies in double-digits with 19 points, four rebounds and two blocks. Desmond Bane had nine points and eight assists while Brandon Clarke added eight points and four assists off the bench.

The Phoenix offense was on full display in the first quarter as the Suns racked up 36 points behind Booker and Crowder, who scored eight points each. Morant scored nine first quarter points to bring the score to 36-23 after 12 minutes of play.

Paul and the Suns spent the second quarter building their lead, using a 19-8 run to earn a 62-43 advantage at the half. Morant led all scorers with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists at the bream while Booker notched 15 points and three rebounds for the Suns. The Suns bench outscored the Grizzlies bench 18-2 in the first half.

The Grizzlies pushed to come back with a 23-9 run over seven minutes in the second half, but the Suns stayed hot on the offensive end, keeping Memphis to a distance, and closing out their seventh consecutive victory. The Grizzlies fell to 6-6 on the season with the loss.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will finish the second leg of their back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports South or tune-in to 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Notables

The Memphis Grizzlies finished their three-game home stand, ending a stretch of six-in-seven at home. Memphis will finish their third back-to-back set of the season as they travel to play New Orleans on Saturday at Smoothie King Center.

The Suns stretched their win streak to seven with tonight’s wire-to-wire victory, the longest current streak in the NBA.

The Suns shot 48.9% from the field and 48.6% from three while the Grizzlies shot 37.8% from the field and 21.2% from the 3-point line. The Suns hit a season-high 18 3-pointers in tonight’s game.

The Grizzlies notched a current season-high in a game with 59 rebounds. Memphis ranks second in the NBA in rebounds per game (Miami Heat) averaging 48.3

The Grizzlies outscored the Suns 58-46 in points in the paint. Memphis entered tonight’s game ranked second in points in the paint (51.8) and fast break points (15.3), and third in deflections (17.6).

Player Notables

led the Grizzlies with 26 points (10-19 FG) to go with a season-high 12 rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes. Jaren Jackson Jr. poured in 19 points, four rebounds and two blocks on 7-of-18 shooting.

poured in 19 points, four rebounds and two blocks on 7-of-18 shooting. Desmond Bane added nine points and eight assist in 24 minutes.

added nine points and eight assist in 24 minutes. Brandon Clarke added eight points and four assists off the bench.