Postgame Report: Grizzlies Fall to Suns 122-99, Suffer Third Consecutive Loss

The Memphis Grizzlies dropped their third straight game with a 122-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

Devin Booker led the show for the Suns with 27 points, five assists and four rebounds while Chris Paul added 18 points and seven rebounds. Deandre Ayton put up 15 points and nine rebounds.

Jonas Valanciunas continued his strong season with 24 points and 17 rebounds. Ja Morant scored 15 points and Dillon Brooks was the only other starter in double digits with 13 points. Grayson Allen scored 15 points off the bench in his return to the rotation after time off in concussion protocol.

Valanciunas led the charge for the Grizzlies in the first quarter, scoring 11 points and nine rebounds on 5-of-5 shooting in his first nine minutes on the floor. Booker provided most of the Suns’ offense with 11 points in the first quarter. The Grizzlies led the Suns by one, 25-24, after the first period.

The two teams remained in lock step for most of the first half with seven lead changes until Booker led the Suns on a 14-6 run at the end of the second quarter. Booker led all scoring in the first half with 16 points to give the Suns a 60-52 lead after 24 minutes.

The Suns pulled away in the third quarter as their offense came alive, shooting 67 percent from the field in the quarter while the Grizzlies couldn’t hit shots to keep up. The Grizzlies dropped to 17-19 with the loss.

The Grizzlies return to FedExForum to face the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT.

