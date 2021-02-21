Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Suns 128-97 to finish home stand

On Justise Winslow’s return: I'm so happy for him. Exactly what I expected, him to go out there and compete and have fun doing it. He had the biggest smile on his face. I'm so proud of all the work he's put in. Heck of a job defensively. This guy's got a bright future with us, and I'm so happy to see him out there and him having a lot of fun. Taylor Jenkins

On celebrating HBCUs and Black History Month: HBCUs are getting so much more publicity and notoriety and attention... It needs to be 365 (days per year). There's a passion behind it. This is something I've talked about recently with everything going on in our country and in the history of our country. We need to be having these dialogues. We need to be celebrating Black History every single day. It can't be just one month. Tonight's a special night. It's one game in our long season, but it's got to be something that everyone is just aware of 365 and the importance of a long history and a great history. Taylor Jenkins

On Justise Winslow’s performance in the second half: I’m pleased with him all game. He went out there, and I said before again, I just wanted him to attack. Go out there and compete, and he just found his groove. He's the ultimate pro. He'll find his way. He's got to work his way back in to NBA game, reps and shape and win and all that stuff, but he was attacking it full force, and that's a ton of credit to him. He'll be back to normal Justise very, very soon. Taylor Jenkins

On Justise Winslow as a playmaker and as a primary ball handler off the bench: We'll see how it unfolds. I just want him to be a playmaker out there. We'll see how we deploy him. Initially he’s going to be coming off the bench, and I think having the ball in his hands is going to lead some more good things. As much as I can continue to learn him as a player, as much as I already know, but seeing him with our group and in his teammates. I’m very excited about putting the ball in his hands a lot more. Taylor Jenkins

On his first game back from injury: It was a great day, man. I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time. I was excited. A lot of nerves, to be honest, but just being out there competing was a lot of fun. The first half, I was just trying to get that first bucket. A little excited, but once I settled down, settled into my game, I felt pretty comfortable out there. But a lot of praise to this organization, helping me get back out there. And my teammates, they helped me, very confident while I was out there playing. Justise Winslow

On the challenge of returning to the floor while changing teams and adjusting over the last year: It was definitely a challenging year, very difficult. Came to a great organization. An organization that wanted me, and that truly believed in me. Getting healthy the first time around and getting hurt in the bubble are things I didn’t expect, but I just stayed with it, stayed positive, kept pushing forward. Not only that, but you add the whole COVID [situation] and everything, so I missed time due to that and that affected my rehab. But it’s been a crazy year for everybody, just emotionally, mentally with the virus. You add basketball, and a pretty serious injury on top of that. I give a lot of thanks to my family and my friends, and this organization. Like I said, they kept me steady, they kept me level, they believed in me. So, it’s been a hell of a journey. Tonight, was just a glimpse of the iceberg, just getting my feet wet. But it was a good experience for me, obviously a lot to learn from, but I had fun out there despite the 30-point beatdown, but we’ll get better and attack Dallas Monday. Justise Winslow

On his perspective on the past year amid social justice issues and COVID-19: I think when going through an injury, you have to take a second and zoom out. Basketball has always been a big aspect of my life, and you get hurt and that’s kind of taken away. So, you’ve got to figure out different ways to find that joy and that meaning and that purpose in life. I was hurt a lot of 2020 [during] a lot of the social injustice, a lot of the murders and the killings, a lot of the prosecutions or the lack thereof. So, it was a whirlwind for me, just trying to balance everything, being away from my family, wondering how the virus was going to affect them. So, this hasn’t been an easy year for anybody, but I just try to stay with it and with the people that mean a lot to me. But it’s definitely been a crazy 14 months, 15 months for me. Justise Winslow

On working with Taylor Jenkins and how that has improved Justice’s game to help the Grizzlies: He’s a hell of a coach, man. He really inspires. He really spreads confidence, but in a way, he kind of has a swag to him. He has energy to him that is really contagious. I haven’t been able to do too much X’s and O’s. It’s only my first game, but I think he really knows how to get the best out of his players in terms of play calls, matchups, schemes and that sort of thing. Just the type of player I am, a two-way guy, I think he’s going to be great for me and figuring out how I can best be effective. We’re just getting started. He wants me to go talk to him right after this [press conference]. So that relationship is already blooming. We sometimes just get away from basketball and have dinner together, watch games and talk about life. I think that’s one of my biggest praises for Coach Jenkins is just being so personable, being able to relate to us. He’s pretty young, I think he’s 36, so he kind of gets it. So, I think that’s what makes him a special coach. Justise Winslow

On how much he relishes the opportunity to stop an opposing perimeter player like Devin Booker: Yeah, for sure. That’s where I hang my hat at the end of the day – defense. It’s half of the game. It seems like a lot of people have forgotten that. I was joking with the guys – you know, I get thrown right back in the fire, right on one of the league’s most elite scorers. But those are the challenges I relish, like you said. I like that challenge. I like being able to go up against the other team’s best player. Coach [Jenkins] made sure that in every huddle, there was a ‘JW’ next to Booker on the clipboard. I love it. I love being thrown back in the fire. I remember my rookie year, it was LeBron James, second game of the season. Then James Harden, third game. DeMar DeRozan in like the fourth game. So, it’s nothing new to me. Being thrown in the fire is something that I enjoy, those type of challenges. That’s definitely the type of player I am. Justise Winslow