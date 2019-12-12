Postgame Report: Strong second half leads Grizzlies past Suns as Memphis finishes a four-game road trip

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies shot 48.8% from the field while holding the Suns to just 39.8% shooting, and Memphis took advantage of the Suns’ misses by grabbing a season-high 48 defensive rebounds. The 39.8% mark was the Suns’ third-lowest mark of the season the fourth-lowest by a Grizzlies opponent. Key Run of the Night The Suns started the first quarter on an 11-0 run, the second quarter on a 7-0 run and the third quarter on a 6-0 run. However, after Memphis trailed 78-75 with 2:47 left in the third quarter, the Grizzlies ended the period on a 9-1 run then started the fourth quarter on a 7-2 run to take their largest lead of the game at 91-81 with 9:40 left in the game (16-3 run in total over a span of 4:51).

The Memphis Grizzlies finished the fourth game of their season-high tying four-game road trip with a 115-108 win over the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night inside Talking Stick Resort Arena. Memphis wrapped up the road trip with back-to-back wins to improve to 4-2 on the road vs. Western Conference opponents this season.

The Grizzlies fell behind early as the Suns scored the game’s first 11 points, but Memphis would respond using a 27-8 run to take a 27-19 lead after one quarter of play. The Grizzlies did their damage early on the defensive end, as they held the Suns to 8-of-27 from the floor and 2-of-12 from three in the first period. The two teams would exchange leads before ultimately going into the halftime break tied at 51-51.

The Grizzlies would find their stride in the second half as they put up one of their better halves of the season, offensively. Memphis would use a 16-3 run to take their largest lead of the night at 91-81 with 9:40 remaining in the game. The Suns were able to cut the Grizzlies’ lead to just three points, at 93-90, but the Grizzlies were able to hold on behind another huge fourth quarter performance from Ja Morant. Morant scored nine of his 13 points on the night in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a monster dunk to seal the victory with 0:43 remaining in the game. Morant also knocked down all five of his free throws in the fourth quarter to help ice the game away as the Grizzlies improved to 8-16 on the season.

Memphis was led by Dillon Brooks, who produced one of his best games of the season with a game-high 27 points, three rebounds and two steals. The Grizzlies moved to (6-0) on the season when Brooks has scored 20-or-more points. Jaren Jackson Jr. continued his impressive play of late, tallying 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and one block. While picking up a blocked shot and knocking down three three-pointers, Jackson joined Rudy Gay, Marc Gasol and Bruno Caboclo as the only players in Grizzlies’ history to record eight-consecutive games with a block and a three-pointer. Brandon Clarke led the Grizzlies second-unit with 15 points and seven rebounds, while shooting an efficient 5-of-6 from the floor.

The Suns were led by Frank Kaminsky, who finished the night 9-of-12 from the field and 4-of-4 from three, as scored 24 points. Ricky Rubio added 22 points, eight assists and one rebound. Devin Booker added a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists, however the Grizzlies limited Booker to just 6-of-17 shooting on the night, as the Suns dropped to 11-13 on the season.

The Grizzlies will return home for three games in four days, starting with the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. CT inside FedExForum. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On tonight’s performance Unbelievable effort by our guys tonight, two nights in a row. You could maybe chalk this up to being another complete game for us. I don’t think the guys came ready in the edge in the first, second and third quarters. The Suns went out and got a couple early runs on us, we were a little too casual. But when we locked in, our guys were really good defensively. Taylor Jenkins On win tonight I feel like we’re just playing the way we need to play honestly, what we’re capable of, being able to see the guys sitting out the first two on the road I just got to see what type of team we can be so I just try to come in and bring as much energy as I can, share the ball, give guys open looks. And I feel now everybody is locked in to what we need to do. Ja Morant On end of 4th quarter We just didn’t panic. We just locked in and tried to get good shots on the offensive end and stops on the defensive end. We were able to get some stops, got some free throws and we were able to close out the game. Ja Morant On dunk That’s my game. I’m going to try to finish every time. The first time was an and-1, the second one was a dunk. It felt good. I feel like everybody knows that’s my game. To go to the rack with force and try to finish the play aggressive and I was able to get one tonight. They (the bench) was just laughing. It took you two months to get one. They were just excited and it just shows the type of team we have. Ja Morant On end of the game We were guarding. We were taking it personal. They beat us at our house and we wanted to beat them in their crib and we were just guarding our ass off, we made the necessary plays. We made the right plays, we went to the line and shot free throws and we didn’t back down, we guarded and rebounded. Dillon Brooks On Morant’s dunk Oh my gosh, I was screaming. That’s how electric he is. He’s a special player. If he’s having a tough game or whatever he finds a way to electrify the game to put us over the top. Dillon Brooks

Player Notes

Dillon Brooks scored a game-high 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting, his third game with 25+ points this season. The Grizzlies improve to 6-0 this season when Brooks scores 20+ points.

scored a game-high 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting, his third game with 25+ points this season. The Grizzlies improve to 6-0 this season when Brooks scores 20+ points. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, making 3 three-pointers. It was just his fourth career game with 3+ three-pointers and assists.

had 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, making 3 three-pointers. It was just his fourth career game with 3+ three-pointers and assists. Brandon Clarke had 15 points and 7 rebounds in his first professional game in Phoenix. This was Clarke’s sixth game with 15+ points this season and he tied a high with 2 three-pointers.

