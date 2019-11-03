Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall 114-105 after Suns second-half surge

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Phoenix shot 54.3 percent from the field in the third and fourth quarters while connecting on 11-of-20 three-point field goal attempts (55.0 percent). Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies led the Suns 52-48 with 10:20 remaining in the third quarter before Phoenix rattled off a 25-7 run over the next seven minutes of play. The Suns shot 6-of-11 from three-point range as they outscored Memphis 37-22 in the third quarter.

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Phoenix Suns 114-105 inside of FedExForum on Saturday night. The Grizzlies held a 47-45 lead at the halftime break before the Suns would catch fire from behind the arc in the second half. The loss brings Memphis to 1-4 on the season.

The Grizzlies got off to a strong start on defense as they contained the Suns offense to only three three-point field goals in the first half on 21.4 percent from behind the arc. The Grizzlies led the Suns 52-48 with 10:20 remaining in the third quarter before Phoenix rattled off a 25-7 run over the next seven minutes of play. The Suns outscored the Grizzlies 69-58 in the final two quarters as Phoenix shot 54.3 percent from the field in the second half, while connecting on 11 of their 20 three-point field goal attempts.

Despite the loss, the Grizzlies offense had one of their strongest performances of the season, as they finished the night shooting 45.2 percent from the field, marking a season high. Memphis also controlled the game on the boards and inside the paint as they outrebounded Phoenix 46-32 while leading paint points 62-48. However, the Grizzlies were unable to string enough stops together in the fourth quarter as the Suns held on, improving to 4-2 on the season.

Grizzlies rookie Brandon Clarke had the best game of his young career, finishing the night with 16 points and 11 rebounds on 7-of-9 shooting. This marked the first double-double of Clarke’s career and new career-high in points scored. Ja Morant continued his strong start to his rookie campaign. Entering tonight’s game leading all rookie’s in assists per game and ranking fourth in points per game, Morant combined for 24 points, seven assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes.

Devin Booker led the way for the Suns as he finished the night with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Center Aron Baynes chipped in 20 points, four assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes of play.

The Grizzlies will return to the court on Monday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. CT as they take on the Houston Rockets inside of FedExForum.

Team Quotes On tonight’s game: Another tough one for us. Up to halftime, we’ve faced this before, where teams pick up their energy. We know the NBA is a game of runs. I didn’t really feel like our energy was there in the third quarter. The [Phoenix] Suns took advantage of it. Now, we’re playing catch up for most of the game. We didn’t really stick to Grizzlies basketball, but it’s a growth opportunity for this team. We’ve faced this a couple times. Hopefully we experience this less and less and less. Our guys have to take the day tomorrow, think about this and come back ready for the [Houston] Rockets on Monday. Taylor Jenkins On Ja Morant’s second-half performance: He [Ja Morant] and I talked about it. We’ve talked about it for a long time. He needs to be aggressive, right? First half, credit to the [Phoenix] Suns. They played a pick-and-roll defense and tried to keep him in front. They had multiple coverages going at the same time. I think he was trying to figure them out. I think once he did it was great, his teammates talking to him. He got to see those first 24 minutes and then just kind of recalibrated. He got more into attack mode, whether it was coming off a pick-and-roll, whether it was in transition. That’s great credit to him and credit to his teammates to recognize how the Suns were guarding us in the first half and how we were to kind of take advantage of that a little more in the third and the fourth. It happened to be Ja in that case. Taylor Jenkins On Brandon Clarke’s consistency: Not making comparisons, but I’ll just say that it’s a super positive sign when you’ve got a rookie that’s coming in here. He [Brandon Clarke] obviously had a great career at Gonzaga and was super well-coached. The program there—you see it. We’ve talked all along how he’s a great team basketball player at both ends of the floor and that consistency speaks to the experience that he’s had. To do it as a rookie, it’s such a positive sign. Obviously, like all of our guys, but especially rookies, they have tons of room for growth. He just continues to embrace that. The more he gets game reps and figures out where he can be productive, whether it’s blocking shots, scoring, it’s super encouraging for us. Taylor Jenkins On how he’s adjusting to the daily rhythms of the NBA: I mean, I’m just taking it all in. I mean, you’ve just got to turn the page. Like, we played tonight, got to turn the page later tonight or tomorrow, after film, to Houston. Ja Morant On how he feels about how many minutes he’s playing right now: I feel like we have enough guys to give everybody a break. I feel like we’re very talented at all spots. We’ll be fine. Ja Morant On how he feels after games compared to playing at Murray State: Body feels better. I was playing all 40 [minutes] last year. Having the ball, I think the ball I had the ball in my hands more than anybody in college basketball, so obviously that’s a lot. Now just having the team that we have, it allows me to get breaks. Allows me to just rest, catch my breath, and come out and just play my game. Ja Morant On the third quarter: We’ve kind of struggled. You know, we’ve got to do something with that. We’ve got to take more energy, execute better, I don’t know… we’re struggling in third quarters. Jonas Valanciunas On Ja Morant’s halftime adjustments: He’s doing good. He’s doing good. He’s playing his [butt] off. He’s still young, he’s still learning, but already he has established a mentality. Jonas Valanciunas On whether Morant has proven that he deserves the ball in his hands late in the game: Yeah. I mean, he’s playing good, as I said. He’s probing. He’s got to keep doing what he do. He’ll be alright. Jonas Valanciunas

Player Notes

Brandon Clarke collected 16 points and 11 rebounds on 7-of-9 shooting. This marks Clarke’s first career double-double and his career-high in points scored.

collected 16 points and 11 rebounds on 7-of-9 shooting. This marks Clarke’s first career double-double and his career-high in points scored. Ja Morant continued his strong play with 24 points, seven assists and three rebounds. Morant finished the night 9-of-16 from floor, including 2-of-3 from three-point range.

continued his strong play with 24 points, seven assists and three rebounds. Morant finished the night 9-of-16 from floor, including 2-of-3 from three-point range. Morant scored 20 of his points in the second half, including 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Dillon Brooks added 16 points while shooting 6-of-12 from the field and 2-of-4 from three.

added 16 points while shooting 6-of-12 from the field and 2-of-4 from three. Devin Booker finished with a team-high 21 points, his fifth 20-point performance in six contests this season.

