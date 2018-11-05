Postgame Report: Grizzlies Fall in Final Seconds to Suns 102-100

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Shelvin Mack led Memphis with a season-high 21 points on an efficient 7-of-10 (2-3 3PT) shooting Key Run of the Night Phoenix started the third quarter with a 9-0 run over the first 2:06, but the Grizzlies would immediately counter with an 18-2 run of their own during the next 5:39 (4:15 to 9:54).

The Memphis Grizzlies lost a tight battle with the Phoenix Suns 102-100 on Sunday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Grizzlies dropped to 5-3 on the year and 2-3 on the road.

Memphis knocked down their open looks in the first quarter, shooting 11-for-21 from the floor (4-8 3PT) compared to Phoenix shooting 7-for-18 (4-10 3PT). The Grizzlies outscored the Suns in the paint 12-4 during the period.

The Grizzlies used a 10-2 run over a 3:39 span (8:10 to 4:31), and a couple free throws by Shelvin Mack with 0.7 seconds left, to take a 56-52 lead into halftime. Mack scored 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the half. Memphis shot 21-of-38 (.553) from the floor while Phoenix went 17-of-33 (.515) in the half. The Grizzlies bench outscored the Suns bench 34-13 on 13-of-18 shooting, and also outscored the Suns in the paint 32-18 in the first half.

Phoenix started the third quarter with a 9-0 run over the first 2:06, but the Grizzlies would immediately counter with an 18-2 run of their own during the next 5:39 (4:15 to 9:54). The Memphis defense forced six turnovers in the period.

The Grizzlies opened the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run to give them their largest lead of the game (12), but struggled down the stretch, shooting just 8-of-21 (.381) in the quarter. Mike Conley hit a runner in the lane with 25.7 left to tie the game at 100 apiece, but Devin Booker responded by canning a 17-footer with just 1.7 seconds left to win the game. Booker scored 14 of Phoenix’s 25 points in the quarter.

The Suns ended up shooting 33-of-64 (.516) from the floor, including 14-of-32 (.438) from three-point range, while the Grizzlies shot a quality 36-of-76 (.474) in the game, but were only 7-of-23 (.304) from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies outscored the Suns 54-26 in the paint, and had 44 bench points to the Suns’ 25. Memphis forced 24 turnovers (13 steals) while committing 13 (seven Phoenix steals).

Mack led Memphis with a season-high 21 points on an efficient 7-of-10 (2-3 3PT) shooting. Dillon Brooks also scored in double-figures for the first time this year with 17 points off the bench. Conley scored 12 and had five assists, while MarShon Brooks chipped in with 11. Kyle Anderson added 10 points, marking the first time this season he’s scored in double-digits.

Booker led all scorers with 25 points and handed out seven assists. Trevor Ariza scored 16 points and collected nine rebounds. Ariza has scored in double-digits at Talking Stick Resort Arena in 18 consecutive games, dating back to his time with the Houston Rockets. Rookie Mikal Bridges added 14 points off the bench while Isaiah Canaan scored 13.

The Grizzlies will wrap up their three-game road trip when they face the Golden State Warriors on Monday, November 5 at Oracle Arena at 9:30 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

How’d this one get away? I think in the second quarter we lost our focus, got nonchalant and this is an unforgiving league. Most nights you get what you deserve. I didn’t think we played with a sense of urgency for long enough stretches. You could tell that team was hungry. You can tell they were going to do anything to get a win and you’ve got a guy like Booker, capable of making shots like that down the stretch, you put yourself at risk when you get in close ball games like that. Give them a ton of credit for their effort, give him a ton of credit for stepping up and making the plays but this is an opportunity for us to grow one way or another. The loss obviously stings but we can learn from it and move forward. J.B. BICKERSTAFF Defense on Booker’s last couple of shots You knew where the ball was going but players of his caliber can create space. I thought Garrett did a good job on him but he made some tough shots. They were contested shots; they weren’t open shots so you have to take your hat off to him. J.B. BICKERSTAFF On giving leads back We didn’t get enough easy shots toward the end, a lot of tough ones, trying to finish over the big. We weren’t moving the ball, driving at the end, attacking, we got a little stagnant. On top of that, we were playing great defense but they got a shot maker over there so it was a hard fought loss but we have to come back tomorrow against Golden State and make something happen. DILLON BROOKS Losing focus I feel that we came back and had a sense of focus toward the end in the third quarter and parts of the fourth but we just didn’t get enough stops and, you know, offensive rebounds killed us. DILLON BROOKS On letting this one get away We kind of put ourselves in a hole. Every time we’d get up by 8 they’d go on an 8-0 run. That happened multiple times in the game and that kind of burned us late. He (Booker) made some tough shots, some pull up two’s, contested, you can’t ask anything more than that. He’s a great player and he knocked them down. SHELVIN MACK On last Memphis shot They did a good job of switching out. It’s kind of tough with one second left. Coach drew a play up and he (Conley) had a chance to make it. He made one like that last time in Utah at the end of the quarter and it just didn’t go in tonight. SHELVIN MACK

Dillon Brooks scored in double-figures for the first time this year with 17 points off the bench.

Kyle Anderson added 10 points, marking the first time this season he’s scored in double-digits.

The Grizzlies bench outscored the Suns bench 34-13 on 13-of-18 shooting

