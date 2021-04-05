Postgame Report: Grizzlies handle 76ers, move above .500

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies used an offensive explosion to earn a 116-100 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Dillon Brooks led the way with 17 points and five rebounds and Brandon Clarke and Grayson Allen each had 15. Jonas Valanciunas recorded his 10th consecutive double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds to mark his longest single-season streak ever. Desmond Bane and De’Anthony Melton added 14 points each and Ja Morant had eight points and 10 assists.

Tobias Harris scored 21 points with eight rebounds and Ben Simmons was limited to just seven points and seven assists.

The Grizzlies used a 16-6 run in the first quarter to grab an early lead as Valanciunas took advantage of Joel Embiid’s night off, scoring eight points and seven rebounds in the first 12 minutes. Melton’s 11 points off the bench led the Grizzlies on a run to build a 52-42 lead at halftime. Brooks added 13 points and Harris led the 76ers with 13.

A 45-point third quarter turned the game into a blowout as Allen and the rest of the Grizzlies took turns scoring on a struggling 76er defense. The 76ers put together a 20-7 run in the fourth quarter, but the Grizzlies were able to shut the door and secure the victory.

Next Game

The Grizzlies’ road trip continues Tuesday when they take on the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Player Notes

