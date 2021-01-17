Postgame Report: Ja Morant shines in return; Grizzlies win four straight

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis has won seven consecutive home games in its overall head-to-head series with Philadelphia and has not lost to the 76ers at FedExForum since Dec. 26, 2012. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies broke the game open in the third quarter thanks so some great offense from their second-unit.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 inside FedExForum on Saturday night to pick up their fourth consecutive win

The Grizzlies got some positive news prior to Saturday night’s tip, as they announced reigning Rookie of The Year Ja Morant would return from injury, after missing the team’s last eight games. Morant and the Grizzlies looked to string together four-straight wins for the first time since Jan. 24-29, 2020. Memphis got off to a sluggish start on the offensive end, shooting just 29.0 percent from the field in the first quarter. However, the Grizzlies were able to stay in the game early on by forcing 76ers to turn the ball over seven times in the first 12 minutes. Morant gave the Grizzlies a spark on the offensive end in the second quarter, totaling 10 of his 17 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting stretch. De’Anthony Melton knocked down a jumper with 55 seconds to play in the second quarter to give the Grizzlies a 60-54 advantage at the halftime break.

The Grizzlies broke the game open in the third quarter thanks so some great offense from their second-unit. Rookie Xavier Tillman Sr. pitched in nine third-quarter points on his way to totaling a season-high 15 points. The Grizzlies stretched their lead to 12 points heading into the fourth quarter at 88-76. Memphis out-scored Philadelphia 20-6 on points in the paint in the third quarter. The Grizzlies entered the night ranked second in the NBA in points in the paint per game at 54.5. The Grizzlies led by 13 points (96-83) following two free-throws from Jonas Valanciunas with (9:06) to play in the fourth quarter. After extending the lead to 13, Philadelphia ripped off a 21-9 run to trim the Grizzlies lead to just one point at 105-104 with (1:25) to play in the game. Morant stepped to the free-throw line and extended the Grizzlies lead to 106-104 with just five seconds to play. Shake Milton had a 3-point shot at the buzzer, but it fell short, as Memphis held on for the two-point win.

Memphis has won seven consecutive home games in its overall head-to-head series with Philadelphia and has not lost to the 76ers at FedExForum since Dec. 26, 2012. Morant tallied 17 points (7-14 FG) to go with six assists and one steal in 31 minutes. Tillman Sr. posted a career-high 15 points, four rebounds and two assists on an efficient 7-13 shooting. Over the Grizzlies’ four-game win streak, Tillman is averaging 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 58.8 percent shooting. Grayson Allen pitched in 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes. This marked Allen’s fourth double-digit scoring performance this season. Brandon Clarke posted a double-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes.

Shake Milton posted 28-points, four assists and three rebounds on 10-of-18 shooting to lead the 76ers. Ben Simmons posted a double-double with 11 points and a season-high 16 rebounds in 36 minutes. Simmons was one assist away from a triple-double. Dwight Howard posted a game-high 18 rebounds to go with eight points and three assists. Tobias Harris totaled 21 points, three rebounds and two assists as the 76ers fell to 9-5 on the year.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will finish off their two-game home stand against the Phoenix Suns in their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game on Monday, Jan. 18, at 4 p.m. inside FedExForum Fans can watch the game TNT or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

Ja Morant tallied 17 points (7-14 FG) to go with six assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

tallied 17 points (7-14 FG) to go with six assists and one steal in 31 minutes. Xavier Tillman posted a career-high 15 points, four rebounds and two assists on an efficient 7-13 shooting.

posted a career-high 15 points, four rebounds and two assists on an efficient 7-13 shooting. Grayson Allen pitched in 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes.

pitched in 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes. Brandon Clarke posted a double-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes.