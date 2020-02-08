Postgame Report: Hot shooting Sixers blow past Grizzlies 119-107

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 119-107 inside Wells Fargo Center on Friday night, where the Sixers hold the NBA’s best home record at 23-2.

The Grizzlies found themselves down by one point (26-25) after a back-and-forth first quarter despite being outshot 52.6 percent to 38.5 percent in the opening period. Memphis capitalized on eight early turnovers by Philadelphia as they outscored the Sixers 11-2 in fast break points in the first. The game would turn quickly late in the second quarter as Philadelphia used a 13-5 to stretch their lead to 13 points with (0:41) remaining in the half. Furkan Korkmaz scored 20 first-half points, including knocking down 4-of-5 three-point attempts, as the Sixers took a 58-44 advantage into the locker room.

Philadelphia would pull away in the third quarter as they exploded on a 24-7 run to make it an 82-53 game with 6:17 left in the period. The Sixers shot 69.6 percent from the floor in the third quarter as they stretched their lead to as many as 33 points. Memphis trimmed the lead to 16 points with 6:00 to play, but the Sixers hot shooting would prove too much to overcome, as Philadelphia improved to 32-21 on the year. The Grizzlies starting unit struggled to find a rhythm on the offensive end as they shot 37.5 percent from the field and 11.1 percent from three-point range.

Jonas Valanciunas posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes to lead the Grizzlies. Ja Morant totaled a team-high 15 points, six assists and three rebounds. Tyus Jones added a bench-high 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3P) to go with seven assists and two steals. Brandon Clarke pitched in 11 points, five rebounds and a steal as the Grizzlies dropped to 26-26 on the season.

Philadelphia was led by Furkan Korkmaz, who tallied a career-high 34 points, six rebounds and four assists on 13-of-17 shooting, including going 7-of-9 from behind the arc. Ben Simmons posted a double-double with 22 points and 10 assists on 9-of-14 shooting. Tobias Harris added 21 points, six rebounds and five assists while blocking two shots. Joel Embiid posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds as Philadelphia snapped a four-game losing streak.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will wrap up their three-game road trip as they visit the Washington Wizards on Sunday, February 9 at 5 p.m. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On what happened tonight… Tonight, they come out and set the tone defensively which really took us out of our game, especially getting into the paint. We couldn’t really get anything going. I thought Simmons, and obviously Korkmaz, had an unbelievable game. We just didn’t really have an answer, so credit to them. But proud of our guys in the fourth quarter to kind of dig down and have some fight. But they all recognize that we definitely need to be a whole lot better from the start. Taylor Jenkins On the team’s mentality preparing for the game… We talked so much about how there’s gotta be individual pride, especially with the pace of play and how Simmons plays. We knew there was going to be a physicality behind this game, whether Embiid’s on the floor or not. They took full advantage and then you get the guys shooting the three at a high level. Obviously, Horford in the second half, that fourth quarter, when we were kind of making a run, he kind of just cemented the win for them. So, when you’ve got that balance of playing with force and getting downhill, and then you can back it up with some big time three-point shooting, it makes it tough to get through. Taylor Jenkins On the team’s mentality going into the All-Star break… We've just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing for the most part of the season, especially with this recent stretch here, month-plus. We've just got to get better and that’s the main focus. Our guys have been competing at a pretty high level. In selfishness, there’s definitely things we’ve got to clean up. We've been trending a little better defensively. Tonight, we just didn’t have it, but how can we just be more consistent and that’s that ‘get better’ mentality. We’ll have a film session tomorrow, we've got two more games and we’ll just continue to make steps in a positive direction. I think we have like 28 games or so after the All-Star break and that’s when everyone, not just us, all teams are taking it to another level and we’ve got to recognize that. But we’ve still got two games left to go make some push here. Taylor Jenkins On if he’s shocked by the way the team has played so far this season… We’re playing to do that. We’re trying hard, everything’s turned out well and there’s good guys on the team … We just can’t stop. Today was a tough one, but in general we have to keep going and do our job. Jonas Valanciunas On what the team has to do going forward… Just be the same team, but even better. We’ve got to make the playoffs and make a big run. We started not so well, then we picked it up, and we have to play at the same level like we picked it up … we have such a young group in the locker room, so we’re improving every day. It’s been a process for us, but we just got to get it on. Jonas Valanciunas On Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant… They’re great young guys. Their work ethic is good, they’re in every night shooting and getting their skills better and IQ better … they’re phenomenal young gentlemen. Jonas Valanciunas

Player Notes

