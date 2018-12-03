Postgame Report: Memphis Falls Short in Philadelphia, 103-95

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Philadelphia outrebounded Memphis 44-35, and outscored Memphis in the paint 44-34. Key Run of the Night The 76ers went on with a 10-2 run over a 3:38 span (7:44 - 4:06) in the middle of the fourth to pull ahead 92-81.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Philadelphia 76ers, 105-93 on Sunday evening at Wells Fargo Arena. The Grizzlies drop to 13-9 on the season and are now 6-6 on the road. The 76ers improve to 17-8 overall, and are now 13-1 at home.

Mike Conley led the team with 21 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 17 points while blocking a game-high three shots. JaMychal Green added 12 points off the bench and pulled down seven rebounds. Marc Gasol, Garrett Temple and MarShon Brooks each scored 12 points.

The Grizzlies shot 33-for-79 (.418) from the floor while the 76ers went 36-for-74 (.486). Memphis made 11-of-28 (.393) three-pointers and Philadelphia were 8-of-22 (.364). Philadelphia outrebounded Memphis 44-35, and outscored Memphis in the paint 44-34. It was the 12th straight game the Grizzlies have played in a clutch game scenario (when a game is within five points with less than five minutes remaining). Philadelphia led the entire second half.

JJ Redick scored a game-high 24 points on 9-of-17 (.529) shooting. Jimmy Butler scored 21 points and was 7-of-8 (.875) from the free throw line. Joel Embiid logged his league-leading 23rd double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Ben Simmons also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds to go with six assists.

Memphis mounted the comeback effort with an 11-1 run from the 36.3 mark in the third quarter to the 8:54 mark in the fourth to cut the deficit to 79-77. The 76ers responded with a 10-2 run of their own over a 3:38 span (7:44 - 4:06) to lead 92-81. Gasol was fouled while making a 21-footer and missed the free throw, but Jackson Jr. put back the miss to trim the Philadelphia lead to 97-93 with 38.9 seconds remaining in the game. Redick knocked down a pair of free throws with 24.0 seconds left, however, sealing the game. The teams shot nearly identical percentages in the fourth quarter, with Memphis going 11-for-25 (.440) from the floor and Philadelphia shooting 7-for-16 (.438). The difference was at the free throw line, where the Grizzlies made 3-of-4 (.750) while the 76ers connected on 11-of-15 (.733) free throws.

The Grizzlies found their touch from long range in the third quarter, going 5-for-9 (.556) from three-point range, with Temple shooting 3-for-4. The 76ers weren’t far behind though, making 4-of-9 (.444) threes in the period. Memphis also went 7-for-8 (.875) from the free throw line in the quarter. Philadelphia made 10-of-19 (.526) field goals in the quarter to help maintain a 78-68 lead.

Memphis made 16-of-39 (.410) shots from the floor in the first half while Philadelphia went 19-of-39 (.487). The Grizzlies shot just 4-for-13 (.308) from three-point range in the half and the 76ers were 4-for-10 (.400). Philadelphia got to the rim frequently, outscoring Memphis 28-16 in the paint during the half. The Grizzlies bench outscored the 76ers bench 18-6.

Philadelphia, who entered the game averaging a league-best 30.3 points in the first quarter, opened the game with a 10-3 lead, but Memphis outscored them 22-16 the rest of the way to trail 26-25 at the end of the quarter. The Grizzlies shot 10-for-22 (.455) from the floor while the 76ers were just 8-for-20 (.400), but made 9-of-12 (.750) free throws in the quarter. Green scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the period. The Grizzlies assisted on seven of their 10 shots in the first.

In the second quarter, the Philadelphia offense shot an effective 11-of-19 (.579) from the floor and went on a 12-3 run from 4:04 to 1.1 seconds left (4:03 span) before halftime to lead 54-44 at the break. Memphis shot 6-of-17 (.353) in the period. The 76ers outscored the Grizzlies 14-6 in the paint during the quarter.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return home to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, December 5 at 7:00 p.m. CT in FedExForum. Come out to support the team, tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action. Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets or 10-Game Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are also available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

Team Quotes

On the Philly matchup... I think we showed up; our defense, they’re a difficult matchup. They’ve got Simmons handling the ball and playing Redick off the ball, Butler off the ball. From the perimeter standpoint, I mean, they’re a tough matchup. They run their stuff well and I thought we limited them more, especially in the second half and made things more difficult for them. We just couldn’t claw our way out of that second half. J.B. Bickerstaff On making runs and coming back... It’s tough, they got opportunities to get to the free-throw line, and it’s harder to defend the free-throw line. And like I said, they’re a really good team. They’ve got a bunch of individual talent and they’re playing that way to get to the free-throw line. If we’re not getting matched on the other end, our penetration was there, we were attacking the basket, but we didn’t get to the free-throw line as often as they did. J.B. Bickerstaff On multiple players in double digits and assisting one another... Yeah, and that’s kind of who we’ve been. We’ve been an assist-driven team, our guys do a great job of sharing the ball, moving the ball around. They’re unselfish by nature. Again, it was just difficult to overcome that second quarter. J.B. Bickerstaff On what it was like going up against Joel Embiid... He’s strong, so interesting. I don’t really remember per se like specifics, but he’s a strong player, he’s a good player, so it’s interesting every time. Jaren Jackson Jr. On how they’re able to restrict teams’ scoring... That’s just one of our staples. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we’re going to try to shut down the paint as much as possible and try to get people out of their comfort zone; stars at least. Make sure they’re taking tough shots, you know, stuff that they don’t really work on. We tried as best we could tonight, couldn’t get it done at the end. Jaren Jackson Jr. On what it’s like being around veterans... It just makes it easy. Everybody here knows a lot about the game, so you can pick up a lot just by watching them. If you have a question, it’s easily answered because they have so much experience and they were in the playoffs, they’ve played together for a long time. Especially because a lot of the guys have been here for a little bit and then you got guys coming from other teams, so you have a good mix of everybody. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Player Notes

Mike Conley led the team with 21 points.

led the team with 21 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 17 points while blocking a game-high three shots.

scored 17 points while blocking a game-high three shots. JaMychal Green added 12 points off the bench and pulled down seven rebounds.

added 12 points off the bench and pulled down seven rebounds. Marc Gasol , Garrett Temple and MarShon Brooks each scored 12 points.

, and each scored 12 points. JJ Redick scored a game-high 24 points on 9-of-17 (.529) shooting.

scored a game-high 24 points on 9-of-17 (.529) shooting. Jimmy Butler scored 21 points and was 7-of-8 (.875) from the free throw line.

scored 21 points and was 7-of-8 (.875) from the free throw line. Joel Embiid logged his league-leading 23rd double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

logged his league-leading 23rd double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Ben Simmons also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds to go with six assists.

Get the App

Download or Update the Official Grizzlies App