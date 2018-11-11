Postgame Report: Memphis Fends Off Philadelphia 112-106 in Overtime

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis forced 23 turnovers, while only committing 11… The Grizzlies entered the contest with the NBA’s best turnover margin (4.8 fewer turnovers per game) while the 76ers entered with the league’s second-worst (4.3 more turnovers per game). Key Run of the Night Down by seven in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies went on a 15-4 run over a 3:50 span (9:36 – 5:46) to retake a 91-90 lead.

The Memphis Grizzlies topped the Philadelphia 76ers, 112-106, in their first overtime game of the year on Saturday night at FedExForum. The Grizzlies improved to 7-4 on the year and 5-0 at FedExForum. Memphis is the lone team in the Western Conference team that is undefeated at home. The win marks the second 5-0 home start in franchise history (started 8-0 in 2014-15). It was also the Grizzlies first home overtime win since November 2, 2016 (89-83 vs. New Orleans). The loss drops Philadelphia, who played in their second overtime game in as many nights, to 8-6 on the season.

Mike Conley led all scorers with a season-high 32 points on 12-of-24 (.500) shooting and handed out six assists. Marc Gasol earned his fourth double-double of the year with 18 points and 12 rebounds while also recording six assists. Gasol, the Grizzlies all-time leading scorer, reached 11,000 career points with his sixth point of the night. Garrett Temple scored 17 points while shooting 7-for-14 (.500) from the floor. Kyle Anderson grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds to go with eight points. Shelvin Mack and MarShon Brooks added 12 and 11 points off the bench respectively.

The Grizzlies forced 23 76ers turnovers, while just committing 11 of their own. Memphis has had fewer turnovers than their opponents in all 11 games this year. The Grizzlies grabbed a season-high 15 offensive rebounds which led to 17 second-chance points, while the 76ers had seven offensive boards and just six second-chance points. Memphis shot 11-of 30 (.367) from three-point range, but the defense held Philadelphia to 8-of-31 (.258) from beyond the arc. The 76ers had 27 assists compared to the Grizzlies’ 16. Philadelphia finished with 60 points in the paint while Memphis had 56.

Memphis outscored Philadelphia 10-4 in overtime, holding the 76ers to just 2-for-8 (.250) shooting from the floor. The Grizzlies converted three offensive rebounds into four second-chance points. Conley made both free throws with 7.2 seconds left to put the game away.

J.J. Redick led the 76ers with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Joel Embiid scored 14 points and collected 16 rebounds, giving him his league-leading 13th double-double of the year. Ben Simmons also had a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. T.J. McConnell came off the bench to provide 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting and had a game-high seven assists. Markelle Fultz added 14 points while Furkan Korkmaz had 12.

Down by seven in the fourth quarter, Memphis went on a 15-4 run over a 3:50 span (9:36 – 5:46) to retake a 91-90 lead. Temple drained a three-pointer with 39 seconds left to tie the game at 102. Memphis would have the final possession in regulation, but Gasol missed a fadeaway to send the game into overtime. The Grizzlies shot 6-for-8 (.750) from three in a fourth quarter that featured six lead changes and four ties.

The Grizzlies came out of halftime with a 11-2 run over the first 3:01 of the third quarter. A Conley layup at the 4:44 mark gave Memphis the first lead of the game (72-71). The Grizzlies defense forced nine turnovers in the quarter. Both teams shot exactly 50 percent from the floor (Grizzlies 11-22, 76ers 8-16) in the third.

The 76ers shot 24-for-44 (.545) from the field in the first half, while the Grizzlies were 21-for-50 (.420). Both teams had success in the post, with Memphis getting 30 points in the paint and Philadelphia scoring 28. The 76ers scored 11 fastbreak points, while Memphis had just four.

Philadelphia used their athleticism to attack the rim and score 20 of their 25 first-quarter points in the paint, while holding Memphis to just six points inside. The 76ers shot 12-for-23 (.522) from the floor in the quarter, but missed all five three-point attempts, while the Grizzlies were just 9-for-27 (.333) from the field, and went 3-for-7 (.429) from three in the period.

The second quarter was a mirror opposite for the teams. The 76ers found their touch beyond the arc in the period, making 6-of-10 (.600) threes, while the Grizzlies were 0-of-5. Memphis scored 24 points in the lane, compared to Philadelphia’s eight. Redick shot 3-for-4 from three as part of his 12 points in the quarter to help give Philadelphia a 63-50 lead at halftime. The 76ers’ 37 points in the second quarter were the most surrendered by the Grizzlies in any frame this season.

On what turned the second half around: They did. Our guys did. They saw what was going on. They recognized it quickly. We were able to make an adjustment. We were flat. It was like we had been off for a little bit longer, and we just didn’t have the juice we were looking for early. When you have a group of pros – experienced guys – that care about what they’re doing, they came together, and they got it done. You give them a ton of credit for that. Obviously, we can’t allow that to happen, you know what I mean? In certain situations, that first half could cost you the game. We were able to hang close enough and put together a run in the second half. Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On missing shots throughout the game: We were getting to our spots and getting the shots that we wanted. When you’re in the moment, you’re kind of hanging on those shots, and I feel like they all should be going. If you continue to do that and continue to get to those spots and create those shots, at some point it’s going to turn for you. What I think we did while all that was happening was we didn’t stop defending in the second half. We kept competing on the defensive end of the floor. I think they had a 17-point third quarter. That kind of set the tone and gave us an opportunity to hang in there and keep creating those opportunities. At some point it turned for us. Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On Wrestling Night: I was a huge wrestling fan growing up. Sunday mornings, that was when my dad was home, and we would watch the World Wide Wrestling. Jerry the King, I saw him out there today. My two favorites, I was a little bit older, but I collected the dolls and everything, and the Rock and Stone Cold [Steve Austin] were my favorites. Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On the crowd’s energy: It’s this place. It’s the Grindhouse. As long as our guys keep competing and doing the things that they’re doing, our crowd is always behind and always pushing no matter the circumstances. We were down, and our fans didn’t sit on their hands. They got up. We started making our run. We started feeding off of their energy, and then their energy starts to weigh on our opponent. This has always been a difficult place to play from a visitor’s standpoint. As long as the fans keep coming out and keep supporting our guys it makes it difficult on our opponents. Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On deciding to stay in the game: Sometimes you’ve just got to make the tough call and tonight [J.B. Bickerstaff] asked if I wanted to come out at the five-minute mark in the fourth and I was like ‘no.’ Normally, I would say to yeah, just give me a minute and I’ll come back in, but with the way the game was going, I just felt like I needed to be in. Some games I do that and some games I don’t, but it was just feeling out the game. Mike Conley On how it felt scoring 32 points: Good man, I’m not going to lie. These whole last couple weeks have been like just barely missing, barely not making shots, and missing shots I would normally make and l feeling good while doing it. That was a problem for me. So finally, locking it and getting an easy one early and building off of my teammates made the game a lot easier for me tonight. I just went with that and hopefully that carries over to the next game. Mike Conley On the importance of finishing the game: It was very important to me. I just wanted to show myself I could do it, because I have been struggling just trying to get back in full, 32-35-minute game shape. To be able to stick through the whole fourth and to stick through the whole over time, to know that I can get through it and my teammates will get me through it and we can pull out a win just does a lot for the confidence going forward. Mike Conley On how big Mike Conley was tonight: Real big. We need him to score. We need him to be aggressive and he’s been that. You know, he missed a whole year guys. We need him to continue to be aggressive. He had some big shots for us, just getting to the rack and playing like Mike Conley does. We’re here to help him and Marc, the guys they brought in, as well as the rest of the players. If he can do that every night, we will be in really good shape. Garrett Temple

