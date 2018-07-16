Grizzlies sweep 76ers with win in Las Vegas, 82-73

Las Vegas - The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 82-73 in the Summer League quarterfinals at Thomas and Mack Center on Sunday.

It’s rare to see a wire-to-wire win in any playoff format, but that’s just what Memphis did Sunday night. In fact, the Grizzlies were buoyed by a 26-15 first quarter, as they held the lead for the final three quarters. Memphis led by at least seven points for the entirety of the second half, as it was a double-digit margin until the final minutes.

The shooting disparity was massive, with the Grizzlies hitting 43.3 percent from the field, 45 percent from 3-point range and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line. They did that while holding the Sixers to 34.1 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from long range and 50 percent from the free-throw line. Rim protection was also critical, with Memphis tripling up Philly 9-3 in blocked shots.

The Sixers (2-4) were led by Furkan Korkmaz, who tallied 18 points, five rebounds and three assists. Former Notre Dame standout Demetrius Jackson accrued 11 points, two rebounds and two assists. Askia Booker led the bench with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Grizzlies (4-2) best performance came via the bench, with Brandon Goodwin leading the team with 21 points and three boards. No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Last year’s second-rounder, Kobi Simmons, collected 15 points, three rebounds and seven assists.

