Postgame Report: Grizzlies handle Magic at home for season sweep

On the importance of managing minutes in a back-to-back situation: I thought great performance by our guys. Our depth was huge tonight. Our starters did a great job. I thought the bench came out and played great, Tyus (Jones) especially in that first half, (Brandon Clarke). When you can have minutes like that, it’s great, but hopefully it pays off tomorrow. Luckily we didn’t have to tax anyone over 30 minutes. I thought our guys played great. We responded after a back-and-forth first quarter, really clamped down with our defense in the second quarter, and that kind of just built that nice lead. A scrappy Magic team. We talked about how they were going to just keep coming in waves, and luckily we were able to have an even-matched third quarter to carry a 20-plus-point lead in that fourth. Taylor Jenkins

On balancing offense and defense: I thought we had a lot of what we call cycles, defense leading to our offense. We ended up with, according to the stats sheet, 34 fast-break points. I didn’t think we were getting out and going early in the game, but it kind of just really exploded there as the game went on in the second and third quarters. As I said, I thought we were just kind of loose with our defense. They made us pay with some transition opportunities in the first quarter, and we made them have to operate in the half court, a much better job. We were able to just kind of execute a couple different coverages, keep them in front, try to take away the paint as much as possible, but they’re a hard team to keep out of the paint. Overall, I thought we did a much better job as the game went on. We got out running, and two games in a row to see (Desmond Bane) knock down some shots, and teams are going to throw a lot of different coverages at him they’re going to close out at him with different urgency, and he’s making the right reads whether it’s a three ball or getting downhill. He had a really nice finish there in the fourth quarter, and it’s good to see him playing well. Taylor Jenkins

On what changed defensively between the first and second quarters: I think more urgency to get back. The next man mentality that we always talk about, you know, whatever happens. They were running us when we were scoring too. But, our discipline with our pickup points, we were picking them up in the back court, we were gambling, we were picking them up at half court, and they were just driving right by us, which compromised our defense and they got to the rim really easily. We wanted to build a wall and make them play more in the half court and show them body. So, luckily when I got on the guys at the end of the first quarter, they responded. They came out with energy and juice, and it’s about just being locked in and I thought our guys did a much better job. Taylor Jenkins

On Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton’s impact in the cycles: I think our entire roster especially plays well off of each other when it’s kind of a turnover drill. We get stops, turnover, rebounds, whatever it is, we get out and run and a lot of guys can lead the break for us and push the tempo. You’ve got interchangeable guys out there. Those in particular, just vivid, night after night they get a rebound or they get a stop, and they push the pace and it’s a drive to the finish or drive to the kick. I thought (Melton) was big tonight. He had a really nice coast to coast a couple of times there. Kyle, when he can use his length to create a steal, or rebound and get out and push the pace. Whether it’s to get score or to kick ahead, we just feed off of each other and those guys are big sparks for us off the bench, and when our entire roaster embraces that, we’re really hard to guard. Taylor Jenkins

On Jason Wallace: I think everyone knows today is bittersweet. One of our own has made a very difficult decision to move on. I just want everyone to know, Jason Wallace, you’ve made such an impact on this organization. Your commitment here to the players, to the staff, to your colleagues. You left a deep imprint on so many people. I’ve only been here for two-plus years and I feel that. I said it before the game but everyone talks about just the affection that you have for people and the care that you have. I know this was a difficult decision, but what’s best for you and your family. I know it’s very emotional, but you’re always a Grizzly. Don’t ever forget that. You’ve got a home here. Even though you’re going to be in Florida, we’ll come and see you and all that stuff. I’m going to take him up on some baseball tickets maybe. But, just know that the impact you’ve made is going to carry on for a really long time. So, big shoes to fill. Whoever’s going to walk alongside me has got some good conversations ahead to fill in, but I wanted to say thank you on behalf of the entire organization. We’re going to miss you, and wish you all the best for you career-wise, but especially for you and your family. All the best. Taylor Jenkins

On the team’s points in the paint: I take a lot of pride of getting my points in the paint. Every time I miss a shot in the paint, I am almost always shocked and confused because it feels so easy to me shooting those shots in the paint and kind of getting those easy ones running. Kind of finding ways to get those easy ones in the paint by playing hard, it’s kind of what I like doing and I’m glad I can be the first one to kind of get us going today. Brandon Clarke

On what it takes to get transition points: Our team is best when we get stops on the run when our pace is high is when our team is the best. I feel like the games we come out, we guard with it well, and we run have been the games we have played well this year and that’s something we have struggled with the past few games, kind of, so it felt good to get a bunch of stops and runs tonight. Brandon Clarke

On adding energy off the bench: That’s kind of how I’ve been as a player, always. I just step on the court and I get locked in and I try to be the same guy every night and show up every night and do my job every night. That’s who I’ve been as player as a person, always, so it feels good that I can do that in the league. Brandon Clarke

On extending the lead in the second quarter: We started a little slow and then I feel like we locked in the last three quarters. Coach got on to us in the timeout and that we was playing soft and had to pick up our energy and physicality and once we did we got out to bigger lead and allowed us to win the game. Ja Morant

On Desmond Bane: We definitely need him playing at that level. Definitely feels good to have him getting back in rhythm. Played big time that fourtg quarter against Boston and you know tonight. My job is to make sure he continues to get the ball in area he likes to have it and allowing him to get his spots. Ja Morant