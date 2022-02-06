Postgame Report: Grizzlies secure winning road trip with 135-115 route over Magic

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Morant led all scorers with 33 points (14-21 FG), five rebounds and seven assists in 29 minutes. Key Run of the Night Memphis improved to 18-9 (.667) on the road this season, the second-best road record in the NBA.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Orlando Magic 135-115 on Saturday in Head Coach Taylor Jenkins’ 200th career game. The Grizzlies, backed by a dazzling performance from Ja Morant, captured their first win at Amway Center since Jan. 26, 2015.

Morant led all scorers with 33 points (14-21 FG), five rebounds and seven assists in 29 minutes. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 21 points, six rebounds and one block on 8-of-19 shooting. Steven Adams posted a double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and De’Anthony Melton posted his first double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Cole Anthony totaled 22 points (8-14 FG), six rebounds and five assists to lead Orlando. Jalen Suggs added 17 points, four rebounds and five assists and Wendell Carter Jr. posted a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Grizzlies stretched the lead to as many as 25 in the first half, 74-49, following a 3-pointer from Melton with 1:11 to play in the second quarter. Memphis led by at least 18 points the rest of the way as they cruised to their 18th win in their last 22 games. Memphis improved to 18-9 (.667) on the road this season, the second-best road record in the NBA.

The Grizzlies outshot the Magic 50.5% to 43.3% from the floor, improving to 15-1 this season when shooting over 50%. Memphis controlled the game from the inside-out, outscoring the Magic 68-34 in points in the paint and outrebounding Orlando 62-38.

Memphis came out of the gate strong, outscoring the Magic 37-24 in the opening quarter. Morant paced the Grizzlies with 12 of his 33 in the first 10 minutes of play. The Grizzlies tied their season high for first half points, extending the lead to 76-56 at the halftime break. Morant led all scorers in the first half with 22 points and Anthony led Orlando with 17 points.

Morant put the punctuation on the win with a highlight-reel dunk to give the Grizzlies a 100-69 lead with 4:05 to play in the third quarter. Morant, who will make his first career start in the NBA All-Star Game later this month, has scored 30-or-more points in eight of his last nine games.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return home for just one game when they play host to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. Fans unable to attend can catch the game on Bally Sports South or tune-in to 92.9 FM ESPN.