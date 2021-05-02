Postgame Report: Magic overcome 20-point deficit to upset Grizzlies 112-111

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies held the Magic to 17 points in the second quarter. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies took control of the game early as Brooks scored 10 first-quarter points to put the Grizzlies up 36-29 in the opening period.

Game Recap

The Orlando Magic overcame a 20-point deficit to hand the Grizzlies a 112-111 loss at Amway Center on Saturday night.

Cole Anthony led the Magic with 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists while serving as the closer, hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer to upset the Grizzlies in the final seconds. Moritz Wagner went 4-for-6 from beyond the arc to score 24 points while adding five rebounds. Dwayne Bacon added 23 points and RJ Hampton poured in 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists from the bench.

Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points and Ja Morant added 22 points to go with seven assists. Jonas Valanciunas recorded a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds and Kyle Anderson added 21 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Grizzlies took control of the game early as Brooks scored 10 first-quarter points to put the Grizzlies up 36-29 in the opening period. Anderson picked up where Brooks left off in the second quarter with 10 points, leading the Grizzlies to a 22-8 run, as they rolled to a 60-46 lead at halftime. The Grizzlies held the Magic to 17 points in the second quarter. Brooks lead the Grizzlies with 14 points in the first half while Wagner lead the Magic with 10 points.

The Magic started slowly chipping away at the lead in the third quarter with a 15-6 run to leave the Grizzlies with an 85-76 lead with one quarter remaining.

The Magic ripped off a 19-7 run to put pressure on the Grizzlies’ lead in the fourth quarter. A Wagner 3-pointer tied the game with 1:16 left. Brooks hit the pull up jumper from 18 feet to get the two-point lead with seven seconds left in the game, but Anthony drained a 3-pointer over Anderson on the following inbounds play to finish the comeback and give the Magic the one-point win.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to FedExForum to face Julius Randle and the surging New York Knicks on Monday at 8 p.m. Fans can tune in to Bally Sports South or listen to the call on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points.

led the Grizzlies with 23 points. Ja Morant added 22 points to go with seven assists.

added 22 points to go with seven assists. Jonas Valanciunas recorded a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds.

recorded a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds. Kyle Anderson added 21 points, four rebounds and two assists.