Postgame Report: Grizzlies explode in second half to topple Magic 92-75

On the third quarter: I thought our defense was consistent all night for four quarters. Our guys had great effort, great energy, great attention to detail. We made just one minor adjustment at halftime. I thought that was executed very well. And then we just talked about maintaining our spirit and our energy out there in the second half. You know, not getting deflated. I thought we had tons of great looks in the first half, wide-open threes, finishes in the paint, all shots that we normally finish and for 48 minutes, outside of that third quarter. It was a challenge, obviously scoring, but I thought we played the right way on offense. We still ended up with 20 fast break points, we had 25 assists, so the ball was moving. We were finding the open guy and getting open looks, they just weren’t falling at the rate that you would expect or hope for. But I thought our guys maintained their energy and had great defensive focus that allowed us to get the big victory tonight. Taylor Jenkins

On turning it around at the half: We just addressed a couple things in pick-and-roll. You know, how to manage their pick-and-rolls a little differently, and I’ll go as far as that. We play these guys tomorrow. Taylor Jenkins

On shooting in the first half: Honestly, just missing open looks. We charted it. We went back, we had tons of wide-open shots at the rim, in the paint, we had wide open threes. We had great looks, they just weren’t falling and you could feel the energy kind of getting sucked out a little bit, but we just addressed it at halftime. We showed them the clips and said here’s the pace that we’ve got to replicate, get more of that through our defensive activity and offensively keep taking these looks. We were getting wide open looks, and these guys stayed the course for 48 minutes, and I’m glad that they were able to break through and have a really good third quarter there. Taylor Jenkins

On Ja Morant’s energy: It took a lot out of us. Our guys were battling, they’re fighting and to make that run, it definitely took a lot of energy. Because, I thought, as I said, for 48 minutes we were giving a lot of great juice on the defensive end, so trying to find that balance of getting the great defensive activity and getting out running on offense, it takes a little out of you. But I thought despite him not scoring at a high rate like he’s used to recently, I thought he managed the game really well, moved the ball around. I know he only had six assists, but he could’ve had even more with great ball movement and good defensive activity. So, all of our guys, we can look up and down and be like, ‘Hey, we can play better offense and we definitely will, but we played the right way on both sides of the floor.’ And that’s what was able to get us the victory. Taylor Jenkins

On if he will change anything for tomorrow’s game: No, I thought we had great defensive edge, and just keep playing the right way on offense. We’ll go back and watch the film and find ways where we can get better. I thought the adjustments in the second half, as minor as they were, were good for us, but I think the biggest thing is that I thought offensively we played really well, just shots didn’t fall. So, just don’t change anything and we’ll see if anything else stands out. Taylor Jenkins

On consistently turning the game around in the third quarter: I think it’s a credit to our group. I’ve said it a number of times, depending on whatever happens in the first half, good basketball or struggling basketball, we’re up or we’re down, it doesn’t matter. Our guys are able to just kind of take a moment there, regroup physically, mentally, talk about the things that we need to reemphasize or new things that we need to emphasize, and go out and execute it usually pretty well and consistently all season long. So, I think it’s a product of our guys really embracing a time to recollect and get better for the last 24 minutes of the game. Taylor Jenkins

On how Coach Jenkins has installed confidence: "I think Coach Jenkins does a great job. Like tonight, obviously it wasn't our night shooting the ball. I think we shot 34 percent or something like that as a team from the floor. He's telling us were getting great looks just to keep shooting. He's got faith in us. That's huge to hear that type of positivity from your coach on a night in and night out basis." Desmond Bane

On Ja Morant's dunk and energy push the team in the 3rd quarter: "I think that's huge. Ja is obviously a special athlete and when he's in the game he can push the pace and do some dynamic things, and that's kind of what we were lacking in the first half. Just playing a little slow. Just you know, coming out slow. In the second half we turned it up and played much better." Desmond Bane

On the team's chemistry: "No question. I think that's something you can hang your hat on. We've been able to hang our hat on throughout the season. Regardless of rotations, minutes, who you're out there with. You're out there to guard first and foremost. I think we did a good job of that tonight holding them to around 30 percent shooting as well. When you can do that, you're going to win a lot of ball games, especially this time of the year." Desmond Bane

On the playoff race and if it matters what the wins look like: "Exactly. That's been the case the whole year long. Let’s just win games and however we do it, we do it. Go back look at the film, build off of it. But a win is a win, and we're definitely happy to get this one and hopefully we can get another one tomorrow." Desmond Bane

On excitement about playoffs: "Just even keel. We obviously know what's at stake. We know what we're playing for, but level headed through it all. We don't go to change anything that we've been doing, and we've putting ourselves in a great position up until this point. So just continue to stick together and do what we do and whatever happens, happens." Desmond Bane

On halftime and coaching staff turns : "I think it points to experience. As a young guy, especially when I was in college and even at times in this level, sometimes you just catch yourself in a funk and your energy is not right, not there. Experienced guys and guys who care passionately about the game are able to turn that around. You know coach really preaches to us, it's 24 minutes and there's another 24 minutes to play a better half of basketball. That's what we've been doing, and that's what we did tonight." Desmond Bane

On Coach Jenkins: I think that coach does a great job of letting us play through mistakes offensively. He knows that we have good intent. He lets us be free out there. He gives us the confidence to take shots. It is kind of dope to play for a coach like that. Kyle Anderson

On the defense: I feel like it is kind of human nature to have a few good defensive games and then let your guard down and kind of slack off. But I think we were locked in mentally this game. We wanted to do well on defense so we can run out and play our game on offense. Kyle Anderson

On being in a playoff race: You can always sense after all-star break that teams are gearing up and getting ready. It is always fun to watch league pass this time of year because it is a totally different game from the beginning of the season. You have to be ready to play for 48 minutes, so we are kind of catching on to that. Kyle Anderson

On having coach’s trust: It is very good. We have to come together and figure things out sometimes. We aren’t robots out there. We have some guys that play and guys that can go. So it is pretty neat when you can get on the same page with your teammates and go out there and perform well. Kyle Anderson

On the defense: Maybe we can chalk it up to fatigue the last two games where we didn’t have good defensive games. As a player, you don’t want to do that. But sometimes you just have to take a step back and look. We had a tough road trip, a tough eight games in twelve days. We just wanted to take care of business today and not have one of those games again. Get some rest and go out there and play well on defense and offense. Kyle Anderson

On coming off of the road trip: We are so wrapped up in the game of basketball and where we are at in the season that sometimes, maybe once a week, you just have to let go of basketball and spend time with your family. Be a dad, be a brother, be a fiancé or husband or whatever you are at home. Take your mind of basketball and then the next practice or shoot around, you are locked back in. It means a lot, it is important. Kyle Anderson