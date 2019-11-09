Postgame Report: Grizzlies struggle in fourth quarter, fall to Magic on the road

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night After shooting 29-of-63 (46.0%) from the floor through three quarters, the Grizzlies shot just 3-of-23 (13%) from the field in the final period. Key Run of the Night The Magic went on a 22-2 run from the beginning of the 4th quarter to 4:51 on the game clock, spanning 7:51 minutes of play.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Orlando Magic 118-86 inside of the Amway Center on Friday night on the front end of the team’s first back-to-back slate of the season.

The Grizzlies trailed the Magic 84-78 after three quarters, but a poor start to the fourth quarter would allow the Magic to break the game open. The Magic would go on to outscore the Grizzlies 34-8 in the final quarter as the Grizzlies dropped to 2-6 on the season.

The Grizzlies trailed 79-76 with 0:35 remaining in the third quarter before the Magic exploded to score 39 of the final 49 points in the game. Through the first three quarters, the Grizzlies were 29-of-63 from the floor (46.0 percent) and 9-of-20 from behind the arc (45.0 percent), however the Grizzlies struggled to get anything to fall in the fourth quarter as they shot 3-of-23 from the field and 2-of-9 from deep in the final period. The Grizzlies came in to the night leading the NBA in paint points per game at 57.7; however the Magic controlled the paint, outscoring the Grizz 62-34.

Jonas Valanciunas led the way for the Grizzlies with 15 points and nine rebounds in 22 minutes. Brandon Clarke continued his strong start to the season with 13 points and six rebounds off the bench for Memphis. Clarke has scored double-figures in six of his first eight games to start his career. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished the night with 14 points, five rebounds and an assist on 6-of-12 shooting.

The Magic were led by Nikola Vucevic, who finished the game with 23 points, 16 rebounds and six assists. Jonathan Isaac tallied 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting while adding eight rebounds and four blocks. The Magic controlled the game on the glass, outrebounding the Grizzlies 57-36 on the night, as they improved to 3-6 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will take their home floor for the second night of the back-to-back as they take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. CT inside FedExForum. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes Opening statement … Obviously not the result we wanted. Six-point game going into the fourth quarter – it got out of hand there in the fourth. Just our aggressiveness, competitiveness for most of the four quarters. Give the Magic credit – they came out and set a tone early in the game. We were playing catch up a lot and then the dam kind of broke in the fourth quarter on us. Taylor Jenkins On the fourth quarter being a learning curve … One hundred percent. That is something that we have faced a couple times this season and eventually we will break through. It’s unfortunate that you have to take your lumps early in the season, especially with a young team. We have faced this before. We will learn from it and grow from it – how we just have to be consistent for four quarters. You can look at the stat sheet and go ‘Alright 34-8 in the fourth quarter,’ but we weren’t good in the first, second or third either to even give us a chance. We were playing catch up the whole game. The Magic had a groove and we didn’t have a groove at all. Taylor Jenkins On Jaren Jackson’s progression … "Great game for J.J. (Jaren Jackson). Really happy for him. He kind of just let the game come to him. It’s him finding the spots, (deciding) when to facilitate the offense for us, and then also be aggressive. I felt he had a great balance and it was great to see the result that he had having that mentality in the game. Taylor Jenkins On how to move forward … That’s the beauty of the NBA. The guys said it afterwards – our heads are up. We are not satisfied with the result by any means, but it’s time to turn the page, regroup, go home and try and beat Dallas. Taylor Jenkins On biggest thing he has learned thus far during rookie season We have a game tomorrow. We have to turn the page. Ja Morant On when he feels he will get into a full groove There are going to be ups and downs. You just have to make shots and have the next play mentality. Ja Morant On what Coach Taylor’s message is after 8 games into season Keep playing our game. Keep going out there and compete…play for each other. Ja Morant On what the ceiling is for this young team We are extremely young trying to figure it out. Day by day we are trying to grow and get better, but we are extremely talented and have all the pieces that you need. We are working on our chemistry...working to jell and trying to figure it out. It is a long season…first year under Coach…figuring out a bunch of stuff about the new players on your roster so it is a process. We are just sticking to it…sticking to the grind and getting better each and every day. Tyus Jones On tomorrow night’s second game of back to back vs. Dallas That is the league. Another game tomorrow night. Luckily we can put this one behind us, regroup, refocus, and come back and play some ball tomorrow. Tyus Jones

Player Notes

Jonas Valanciunas led the way for the Grizzlies with 15 points and nine rebounds in 22 minutes

led the way for the Grizzlies with 15 points and nine rebounds in 22 minutes Brandon Clarke has scored double-figures in six of his first eight games.

has scored double-figures in six of his first eight games. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 14 points, five rebounds and an assist on 50% shooting.

had 14 points, five rebounds and an assist on 50% shooting. Nikola Vucevic led all scorers with 23 points.

led all scorers with 23 points. Jonathan Isaac tallied 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting while adding eight rebounds and four blocks.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.