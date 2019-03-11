Postgame Report: Memphis Rallies Late to Overthrow Orlando, 105-97

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies outscored the Magic 19-6 in the final five minutes of the game, with all six of Orlando’s points coming via the free throw line. The Magic shot 0-for-8 (0-5 3P) during that span, while the Grizzlies made 4-of-7 shots and 11-of-12 free throws. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies closed the game with a 12-0 run over the final 1:11 to close out the game, after trailing by as many as seven points with 3:06 remaining.

The Memphis Grizzlies finished the game with a 12-0 run to complete their comeback against the Orlando Magic and win, 105-97, on Sunday evening in FedExForum. The Grizzlies improved to 28-40 on the season and 18-17 at home. The Magic dropped to 31-37 on the year and are now 13-21 on the road. Memphis takes a 1-0 lead in the season series. The Grizzlies have won three-straight games for the first time this season since Nov. 14-21, when they won five consecutive contests.

Things looked bleak for the Grizzlies in the fourth quarter, as the Magic led by as many as seven twice in the period. With Memphis trailing 95-91, Mike Conley canned a floater with 2:00 left to make it a one-possession game. After Jonas Valanciunas rejected a dunk attempt by Wes Iwundu, Delon Wright converted an and-one with 1:11 remaining to make it 97-96. Valanciunas got a steal on the ensuing possession, leading to a pair of free throws by Conley to put Memphis back on top 98-97 with 50 seconds left. D.J. Augustin attempted a 26-footer on the next possession but missed, and Conley delivered the dagger on the other end by pulling up to nail a 19-foot jumper, pushing the lead to 100-97. Conley then forced a steal – his only one of the night – and drew a foul with just eight seconds left. Conley sank his first free throw, making it a two-possession game and shutting the door. The Grizzlies closed the game with a 12-0 run over the last 1:11 of the game.

The Grizzlies outscored the Magic 19-6 in the final five minutes of the game, with all six of Orlando’s points coming via the free throw line. The Magic shot 0-for-8 (0-5 3P) during that span, while the Grizzlies made 4-of-7 shots and 11-of-12 free throws.

Conley led Memphis with 26 points while handing out a game-high eight assists. Conley, who entered tonight ranked second in the NBA fourth-quarter scoring since the All-Star Break (9.6 points), dropped 14 points in the final frame tonight. Conley is now averaging 15.3 points in the fourth quarter during his last three games. The 31-year old averaged 31.3 points and 7.7 assists during the week of March 4-10, while making over half of his field goal (.574) and three-point attempts (.556). Avery Bradley chipped in with 21 points and a pair of steals to match his season-high in plus-minus (+26). Bradley’s top-five scoring performances this season have all been in a Grizzlies uniform, and is averaging 16.6 points in his 12 games with Memphis. Valanciunas approached a double-double, finishing with 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds while tying a season-high four blocks. Valanciunas has scored in double figures in all 10 games with the Grizzlies. C.J. Miles added 13 points as a reserve, logging his second-most minutes this season (28:54). With his three-pointer at the 3:52 mark of the first quarter, Miles reached 8,000 career points and surpassed Chris Paul for 60th all-time in NBA history in three-pointers made (1,229 3PM).

The Grizzlies’ defense held the Magic under 103 points for just the second time in over month, allowing them to go 31-for-87 (.356) overall and 12-for-38 (.316) from long distance. Both teams made the most of their trips to the line, with Memphis connecting on 28-of-31 (.903) free throws and Orlando finishing 23-for-27 (.852). The Magic mopped up on the boards, outrebounding the Grizzlies 14-6 on the offensive glass, leading to a 10-8 advantage in second chance points. Memphis is now averaging 108.3 points in their nine games since the All-Star Break, up from their 100.6 per game prior to the break. Memphis is now 15-7 when holding opponents to less than 100 points.

Nikola Vucevic recorded his 49th double-double of the season, leading the Magic with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Vucevic now has a double-double in 13 of his last 14 games (all points and rebounds). Terrence Ross came off the bench to add 15 points and a couple steals. Aaron Gordon added 13 points, seven boards and six assists. Gordon has now scored in double-digits in seven-straight games. Jonathan Isaac chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds.

Iwundu knocked down a free throw at the 7:02 mark of the third quarter to give the Magic their first lead of the game at 60-59. Orlando continued to clean the glass, outrebounding Memphis 15-9 in the period, but the Grizzlies forced five turnovers in the period while committing only two of their own to lead 75-72 heading into the final quarter.

The Grizzlies outshot the Magic in the first half, going 18-for-42 (.429) from the field compared to 17-for-48 (.354) shooting from Orlando. The Grizzlies had double the turnovers that the Magic did in the half (8-4), but only allowed five points off the giveaways while scoring two of their own. Each team scored 20 points in the paint, with the Grizzlies (10-18 FG) shooting more efficiently than the Magic (10-25 FG) down low in the half.

Memphis created plenty of open looks in the first quarter, knocking down 10-of-18 (.556) shots and assisting on seven of them. The Grizzlies defense was stout to start the game, holding the Magic to 6-of-25 (.240) shooting in the period. Each team attempted seven three-pointers during the quarter, with Memphis making three and Orlando sinking two. The Grizzlies owned the boards in the first, outrebounding the Magic 17-8 to take a 26-17 lead into the second quarter.

Orlando improved in the second quarter, going 11-for-23 (.478) from the floor despite making only 1-of-8 (.125) threes. Memphis cooled off, shooting 8-for-23 (.348) overall and connecting on 3-of-10 (.300) treys. The Magic went on a 9-1 run early in the second quarter from 11:26 to 8:59 (2:27 span) to trim the Grizzlies lead to 29-27. Gordon heated up in the quarter, scoring 13 points for Orlando. The Magic outrebounded the Grizzlies 17-10 in the period, but Memphis had enough of a cushion from the first quarter to carry a narrow 49-48 lead into halftime

On winning after a rough stretch: It’s progress. I think we knew that it was going to take a little bit of time for the guys to gel and figure each other out. We liked the pieces that we added and thought it was a group that could be successful. The guys have stuck with it and they didn’t let that learning process slow who they were down as people. They continued to show up. They continued to work. You can see it on the floor with the way they play together. The way they are in the locker room with one another. All they care about is team success and they’re enjoying it right now. J.B. Bickerstaff On the importance of Jonas Valanciunas’ defensive sequence down the stretch: It was huge. His presence, his size, but to be able to make that type of verticality play at the rim against a very athletic guy was huge. Even his pick-and-roll defense down the stretch, his ability to get up and put pressure on those guys, smaller quicker guys which didn’t create the pockets that they were looking for to get the ball to [Nikola] Vucevic. I thought there were some huge stops that everybody was involved in where we protected him when he had to go help. We were able to get those deflections. Mike [Conley] got that steal in the corner. I think defensively when we needed to get stops, we got them. To be able to get stops on demand, is a huge part of being able to win in the fourth quarter. J.B. Bickerstaff On the teams’ spirit when the bench went to pick up Mike Conley: That’s what this is all about. That’s why it’s a team sport. It’s why these guys do what they do. They didn’t play tennis or they didn’t play golf. They played basketball. The things that happen in the locker room, the things that happen just in your life because you’re with these 15 guys more than we are with our families right now at this point. When relationships start to foster, and real relationships, that’s the fun part of being part of a team is whatever the road takes us this summer. You always can look back on these moments and you can not see a guy for six months because he’s on another team or whatever it may be and the minute you see him, when you’ve gone through what we’ve gone through, and now the relationships that we’ve developed, you’ll always remember that and you’ll always feel good about that. Just watching these guys as a coach, as a teacher, watching growth and watching them enjoy it, that’s the fun part of our job. J.B. Bickerstaff On C.J. Miles: The shooting always helps and even when he’s not making shots, the reputation is still there and people are concerned about him wherever he is on the floor. The good thing is, you can use him as a spacer while Mike [Conley] and Jonas [Valanciunas] and Avery [Bradley] are playing and they’ve got to respect him. It opens up a gap. You can run him off of actions where he can get a shot, but if he doesn’t get a shot he becomes a trigger, because now a big has to help and he’s good enough to make those pocket passes and plays to the big guys. And then you know, his conversation and his experience has been helpful to everybody. He voices his opinion. He knows exactly who he is and he’s seen so many different scenarios play out that he helps all the guys around him. He’s another guy, whether he gets shot or doesn’t, he’s trying to help and he’s doing whatever he can to help the team. J.B. Bickerstaff On the team’s chemistry: It’s been fun. Every time we win, you got the music blasting, and guys are dancing in the locker room. You can see the joy in everybody’s face. We can feel it when we were losing. Guys were all in, and were trying to do the right things. Now that we've won a few, it’s all starting to show what our hard work and unselfish play can do. Hopefully, we are building something. Everyone is heading in the right direction to end the season. Mike Conley On still learning the playbook: We’re playing free. We’re playing with a lot of force and free minds, but we still are out of place a lot of times in our offensive sets at times because guys are playing in different spots in different moments in different roles than they are used to. We ‘re still figuring out. It isn’t always pretty, but it is a work in progress. Mike Conley On feel of the game: The crowd got us going. I think they felt the energy, that we were working hard, and getting beat up and hit around. It was a physical game. We were going to work for it either way. Win or lose, we were going to make it a tough one. We just made the plays at the end, such as big defensive stops, free throws, and anything you can ask for to the end of the game. It is what Memphis is used to. Mike Conley On his performance at the end of the game: Really, it’s my coaches and teammates. They’ve really set the table and believe in me. They’re getting me open and constantly pushing me and telling me to be more aggressive. They think I’m too unselfish. I think we’re a good mix of guys and character right now. It makes it easy to make those shots when you know you have the whole team behind you wishing you the best. Mike Conley On the late game steal and his teammates: It was just a sense of completion. We did our jobs tonight so it was gratifying. Really I was looking for [Justin] Holiday because he was the one who got them off balance, so I was trying to find him. But it was cool to see the whole team up and active like that. We have every reason to lay down and not be into the games right now, but you can see the energy and I’m proud of the way every one of our guys has been really locked in regardless of our situation. Mike Conley

Memphis ended the game shooting 34-for-82 (.415) from the field, but made just 9-of-31 (.290) three-pointers.

The Magic shot 31-for-87 (.356) overall and 12-for-38 (.316) from long distance. Orlando was held to under 103 points for the second time since Jan. 27. Memphis is now 15-7 when holding opponents to less than 100 points.

Both teams made the most of their trips to the line, with Memphis connecting on 28-of-31 (.903) free throws and Orlando finishing 23-for-27 (.852).

The Magic mopped up on the boards, outrebounding the Grizzlies 14-6 on the offensive glass, leading to a 10-8 advantage in second chance points.

Memphis is averaging 108.3 points in their nine games since the All-Star Break, up from their 100.6 per game prior to the break.

Memphis Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff earned his 80th career win on his 40th birthday. Bickerstaff is the third-youngest coach in the NBA, behind the Lakers’ Luke Walton (38) and the Timberwolves’ Ryan Saunders (32).

Mike Conley led Memphis with 26 points while handing out a game-high eight assists. Conley, who entered tonight ranked second in the NBA fourth-quarter scoring since the All-Star Break (9.6 points), dropped 14 points in the final frame tonight. Conley is now averaging 15.3 points in the fourth quarter during his last three games. The 31-year old averaged 31.3 points and 7.7 assists during the week of March 4-10, while making over half of his field goal (.574) and three-point attempts (.556).

