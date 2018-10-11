Postgame Report: Grizzlies Fall to Magic 86-102

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night This was the first time all preseason Memphis failed to score in triple-digits. Key Run of the Night The Magic used a 14-2 run over a 5:14 stretch in the second quarter to increase their lead to as much as 17 before halftime.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies were defeated by the Orlando Magic 102-86 Wednesday night at Amway Center.

The Magic won the battle of the boards 54-38 (+16) while holding the Grizzlies to only one offensive rebound and no second-chance points.

Memphis also struggled shooting from three-point range, going just 7-29 (.269). The teams combined for 62 free throw attempts with Orlando struggling at line, shooting 20-of-40 (.500) while Memphis was 17-for-22 (.773). This was the first time all preseason Memphis failed to score in triple-digits.

The Magic used a 14-2 run over a 5:14 stretch in the second quarter to increase their lead to as much as 17 before halftime.

Mike Conley led all scorers with 24 points on 9-of-14 (.643) shooting. Marc Gasol finished just shy of a double-double with 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. also had 10 points and led all players with two blocks.

Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac led the way for the Magic, scoring 15 points apiece. Melvin Frazier Jr. added 10 points. Nikola Vucevic pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds to go along with seven points.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to FedExForum to close out the preseason when they host the Houston Rockets on Friday, October 12 at 7 p.m. Tune into FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets, 22-, 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

Team Quotes

On what he’d like to see in the next game Play better. Play more together. There were so many small things that we could have done better. Defensively, being able to contain the ball. Defensively, being able to finish possessions, boxing out, rebounding. Offensively, sharing the ball more, playing quicker off the catch, not holding the ball, not everybody who touches it playing 'iso' ball. Doing things that we’ve worked on in practice. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On whether he’s surprised with Jaren Jackson’s development so far It hasn’t been a surprise. I think we knew what we were getting when we drafted him. Being around him and seeing his work ethic and all those things, and his professionalism, it’s been fun. When you get a guy who has that level of talent, and then he mixes the work ethic with it, the expectations where his ceiling is, is going to be extremely high. And because of the way he works and competes he’ll get there. He’ll keep getting better. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On team’s energy We had a really, really good day of practice, but we did look a little sluggish. But there’s no excuses. It’s going to happen during the season. You’ll have those nights where you play a ton of games, you play your back-to-backs or whatever it may be. That’s when you have to be stronger mentally to be able to get through those things. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On being healthy and able to lead Grizzlies as they go into regular season I am blessed. I feel good for the first time in a long time. I feel like each game I am able to play longer stretches and I am able to kind of get my legs under me…jump shot is starting to feel better as I get more conditioned. I am starting to see the floor the same way I used to see it and get into a rhythm again. It takes time. The preseason has been great for me just to get that timing back and all that together. Mike Conley On season outlook for Grizzlies We are taking it day by day. This team is going to continue to work. We are not worried about looking too far in the future and what is ahead. We will worry about tomorrow, tomorrow, but for now we will worry about getting back into the gym and getting our film sessions in and studying a little bit and trying to learn our stuff as quickly as possible to be ready to go. Mike Conley

Player Notes

Marc Gasol scored 10 points and fell one rebound shy of a double-double (9).

Get the App

Download or Update the Official Grizzlies App