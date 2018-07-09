Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to the Magic

KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal

MEMvSAC: Grind City Rewind 7.10.18

Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace and Grizzlies Radio Play-By-Play Announcer Eric Hasseltine break down the match against the Kings.

2018 Summer League playlist

Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace and Grizzlies Radio Play-By-Play Announcer Eric Hasseltine break down the match against the Kings.
Jul 10, 2018  |  04:52
Grizzlies vs. Kings highlights 7.10.18
Catch the Grizzlies highlights from their match against the Kings at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.
Jul 10, 2018  |  01:40
MEMvSAC: Top steals of the night 7.10.18
Check out the top steals from the Grizzlies match against the Kings at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Jul 10, 2018  |  00:44
Selden scores 17 points against Kings
Wayne Selden scores 17 points to go along with 4 assists and 3 rebounds in the matchup against the Kings.
Jul 10, 2018  |  00:54
Ivan Rabb scored 17 points off the bench
Rabb heats up against the Kings with 17 points and 8 rebounds Tuesday night.
Jul 10, 2018  |  01:20
Selden swats it to the stands
Wayne Selden rushes to get the huge block on A. Brown.
Jul 10, 2018  |  00:13
Grind City Media presents: Beyond Grit Episode 9
In Episode 9, we are with the Grizzlies as they start Summer League play in Las Vegas. Listen in as assistant coach Greg Buckner and rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. are mic'd up.
Jul 9, 2018  |  07:20
MEMvORL Grind City Rewind 7.8.18
Grizzlies Las Vegas Summer League Head Coach, Greg Buckner talks with Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace following loss against the Orlando Magic Sunday night.
Jul 8, 2018  |  01:54
Mike Conley interview at Summer League
Mike Conley talks about what he's looking forward to in the upcoming season
Jul 8, 2018  |  02:30
Grizzlies vs. Magic highlights 7.8.18
View highlights from the Grizzlies against the Orlando Magic Sunday night in Las Vegas.
Jul 8, 2018  |  01:34
Kobi Simmons leads Grizz with 15 points
Kobi Simmons leads the Memphis Grizzlies Summer League team with 15 points in a loss against the Orlando Magic.
Jul 8, 2018  |  00:35
Anas Mahmoud with the rejection
Anas Mahmoud makes a big block in the paint during the fourth quarter
Jul 8, 2018  |  00:13
Jevon Carter with the mid-range jumper
Jevon Carter hits a mid-range jump shot with a defender's hand in his face
Jul 8, 2018  |  00:12
Kobi Simmons with an electric play in transition
Kobi Simmons takes a rebound coast-to-coast for a quick layup
Jul 8, 2018  |  00:08
MEMvDET: Grind City Rewind 7.7.18
Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. talks with Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace following the win against the Detroit Pistons Saturday night.
Jul 8, 2018  |  01:34
Grizzlies vs. Pistons highlights 7.7.18
View highlights from the Grizzlies victory against the Detroit Pistons Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Jul 7, 2018  |  01:40
Wayne Selden leads Grizz with 20 points
Wayne Selden leads the Grizzlies to a win Saturday night with 20 points in the win against the Detroit Pistons.
Jul 7, 2018  |  01:03
Davis rolls strong to the rim
Deyonta Davis rolls to the rim following the pick and roll and throws down a two-handed slam.
Jul 7, 2018  |  00:07
Jackson Jr. denies Pistons at the rim
Jaren Jackson Jr. stuffs Pistons big man at the rim.
Jul 7, 2018  |  00:17
Goodwin shakes & bakes on the wing
Brandon Goodwin beats the shot clock and drains a deep three after crossing over his defender.
Jul 7, 2018  |  00:07
Jaren Jackson Jr. walks into transition 3-pointer
Jevon Carter finds rookie teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. in transition as the big man buries a three from deep.
Jul 7, 2018  |  00:08
Grind City Media presents: Beyond Grit Episode 8
In Episode 8, we are behind the scenes and on the ground with the Grizzlies for Utah Summer League.
Jul 6, 2018  |  09:07
MEM@SAS: Grind City Rewind 7.5.18
Grizzlies guard Jevon Carter talks with Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace following the match against the Spurs Thursday night.
Jul 5, 2018  |  01:20
Grizzlies @ Spurs highlights 7.5.18
Catch the Grizzlies highlights from their match against the Spurs at Vivint Smart Home Arena on July 5, 2018 in Utah.
Jul 5, 2018  |  01:39
Wayne Selden goes for 26pts against Spurs
Wayne Selden scored a team-high 26 points against the Spurs.
Jul 5, 2018  |  01:20
Simmons steals and scores
Kobi Simmons gets the steal and lays it in on the other end.
Jul 5, 2018  |  00:18
Selden drains the trey
Wayne Selden dials from long distance in the fourth quarter.
Jul 5, 2018  |  00:16
Grizzlies vs. Jazz highlights 7.3.18
Take a look at the Grizzlies 95-92 victory over the Utah Jazz Tuesday night in Utah.
Jul 3, 2018  |  01:41
Grizzlies go on an impressive 11-0 run
Grizzlies go on an impressive run during the first half of the game
Jul 3, 2018  |  00:41
Kobi Simmons pulls off a circus shot layup
Kobi Simmons splits two defenders with a 360 degree spin on his way to the basket
Jul 3, 2018  |  00:22

Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to the Magic

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Jul 09, 2018

The Orlando Magic dominated the Memphis Grizzlies, 86-56, in the Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday at Thomas and Mack Center.

After a 16-16 first quarter, the Magic outscored the Grizzlies 70-40 the rest of the way. The Grizzlies scored just nine points in the second quarter, and the Magic led by as many as 32 in the second half.

Memphis couldn't buy a bucket, shooting 26.2 percent from the field. Orlando held the Grizzlies to 4-of-18 shooting from 3-point range and had eight steals and eight blocks.

The Magic (2-0) spread the offense with five players in double figures, led by Jonathan Isaac's 12 points. Isaac, the sixth overall pick in the 2017 draft, added seven rebounds and five blocks.

This year's fifth overall draft pick, Mohamed Bamba, scored 11 points in 15 minutes on 5-of-8 shooting from the field. Byron Mullens had 11 points off the bench, and Wes Iwundu and Troy Caupain each scored 10.

The Grizzlies (1-1) were led by Kobi Simmons, who had 15 points. Simmons' 4-of-11 shooting was tops among Memphis players with at least three attempts. Jevon Carter added 11 points.

The Magic play the Phoenix Suns on Monday, and the Grizzlies play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

Grizzlies Game Tracker and Box ScoreDiscuss the game on the Fan Boards

1/

See more photos.

Player Notes

  • Kobi Simmons led the Grizzlies with 15 points and two rebounds.
  • Jevon Carter scored in double digits with 11 points and added 3 rebounds.
  • Deyontta Davis scored 6 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and added 2 steals.
Carter, Jevon, Jackson Jr., Jaren, Rabb, Ivan, Selden, Wayne, Bickerstaff, J.B.

