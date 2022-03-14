Postgame Report: Grizzlies roll Thunder 125-118 in Dillon Brooks’ return

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 125-118 on Sunday at Paycom Center to capture a third-straight win.

Dillon Brooks returned to the court for the first time since suffering an injury on Jan. 8 against the Los Angeles Clippers, totaling 15 points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal in his return to action. Steven Adams made his first trip back to Oklahoma City in a Grizzlies uniform and was greeted by a standing ovation. Adams, the NBA leader in offensive rebounds, tallied a game-high 16 rebounds, nine points and two assists. Desmond Bane totaled a team-high 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3P) to go with eight rebounds and two assists. Ja Morant posted a double-double with 17 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander totaled a game-high 31 points (9-20 FG), seven assists and six rebounds for Oklahoma City. Darius Bazley posted a double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Lindy Waters III scored 16 points off the bench and Tre Mann pitched in 15 points and five assists.

Memphis took over the game in the third quarter, outscoring Oklahoma City 34-25 and outshooting the Thunder 59% to 40% from the floor. Ziaire Williams led the Grizzlies’ run with eight points on 3-of-3 shooting in the third as Memphis stretched its lead to as many as 17 points.

The Thunder found a rhythm on the offensive end in the fourth quarter, totaling 39 points on 50% shooting. Oklahoma City trimmed Memphis’ lead to six points, 121-115, but the Grizzlies held on in the final minute. Bazley scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Grizzlies’ balanced scoring attack.

Memphis entered the game ranked first in the NBA in second chance points (18.3) and continued doing damage on the offensive glass. The Grizzlies outscored the Thunder 31-19 in second chance points on 20 offensive rebounds. Memphis controlled the painted area, outscoring Oklahoma City 72-52 in points in the paint.

Next Game

The Grizzlies continue a four-game road trip in Indiana when they pay visit to the Pacers on Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can catch the game on Bally Sports South or tune in to 92.9 FM ESPN.